Explosion reported at prayer ceremony in Badakhshan
An explosion has been reported at a prayer ceremony for the former deputy governor of Badakhshan province who was killed in a car bombing earlier this week.
The local authorities of Badakhshan Province have confirmed to Ariana News that an explosion took place Thursday during the prayer ceremony of the former deputy governor Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi.
Residents of Badakhshan and eyewitnesses say that the explosion took place inside Nabawi Mosque, located in the Faizabad city, and there were casualties.
Moazuddin Ahmadi, head of information and culture of Badakhshan, confirmed the explosion. But he did not give details.
Eyewitnesses say that the former police chief of Baghlan province was the target of the explosion. Some reports indicate he died in the explosion, but this has not yet been confirmed.
Sources say that shooting broke out after the explosion and was still ongoing.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
IEA chief of army calls for Badakhshan bombers to be ‘punished’
Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said at the deputy governor of Badakhshan’s funeral on Wednesday that security agencies need to track down the perpetrators who killed the official so that they can be ‘punished for their actions’.
Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan, was killed in a car bomb explosion on Tuesday morning in the city of Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province.
The funeral ceremony of the deputy governor was held in Faizabad and was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, members of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, security forces and thousands of citizens of Badakhshan province.
“People who want to martyr our elders, scholars and people in exchange for American money, with such actions, the will of the Mujahideen will not be weakened and the Khawarij (Daesh) will not achieve their sinister goals,” Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the chief of staff of the armed forces, said during the ceremony.
He added that history has proven that the UK, Russia and America were defeated in Afghanistan in a humiliating manner, but “Khawarij and people who are trying to assassinate our people and children on their behalf should know that we may not be alive, but foreigners will not win in Afghanistan, and Afghanistan’s sons will follow the footsteps of the martyrs on this land.”
He also asked the intelligence and security forces to ensure the security of the people and the people of Badakhshan to cooperate with their security forces and report suspicious activities to the security forces.
He says that “in a very short time, the hidden faces of the ‘Kharijites’ will be identified and eliminated.”
The Daesh group in a message on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the assassination of the deputy governor of Badakhshan province.
IEA says poppy cultivation reduced to almost zero
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s foreign ministry on Thursday said poppy cultivation has been slashed and almost completely eradicated.
The ministry’s spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said in a series of tweets 56.2% of land in Helmand province was cultivated with poppies in 2020. This has been reduced to 0.4% this year.
“In reality, it is much less,” Ahmad tweeted.
This comes after the IEA’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree in April last year prohibiting the cultivation of poppies.
Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Wednesday that reports about the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) cracking down on poppy cultivation are “credible and important”.
West said in a tweet that “reports that the Taliban (IEA) have implemented policies to significantly decrease opium poppy production this year are credible and important.
“Every country in the region and beyond has a shared interest in an Afghanistan free of drugs,” he said.
His comments come after the BBC reported on Tuesday that an investigation by the media outlet found a marked decrease in poppy cultivation across Afghanistan this year.
The BBC reported that it traveled in Afghanistan – and used satellite analysis – to examine the effects of a decree issued in April 2022 by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada that the cultivation of poppies, from which opium, the key ingredient for the drug heroin can be extracted, was strictly prohibited.
The news outlet stated that IEA leaders appear to have been more successful cracking down on cultivation than anyone ever has.
“We found a huge fall in poppy growth in major opium-growing provinces, with one expert saying annual cultivation could be 80% down on last year. Less-profitable wheat crops have supplanted poppies in fields – and many farmers say they are suffering financially,” the report stated.
Provinces visited by the BBC included Nangarhar, Kandahar and Helmand. Studies of satellite images were also done.
“It is likely that cultivation will be less than 20% of what it was in 2022. The scale of the reduction will be unprecedented,” said David Mansfield, a leading expert on Afghanistan’s drugs trade, who is working with Alcis – a UK firm which specializes in satellite analysis.
Alcis’s analysis shows that poppy cultivation in Helmand has reduced by more than 99%. “The high resolution imagery of Helmand province shows that poppy cultivation is down to less than 1,000 hectares when it was 129,000 hectares the previous year,” said David Mansfield.
EU calls for investigation into poisoning of Afghan schoolgirls
The European Union has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to investigate the poisoning of primary schoolgirls in northern Sar-e-Pul province after at least 77 students were hospitalized.
Two separate attacks took place in Sar-e-Pul province on Saturday and Sunday, local authorities said.
Sixty schoolgirls were poisoned in Naswan-e-Kabod Aab School and 17 others were poisoned in Naswan-e-Faizabad, said the head of the provincial education department Mohammad Rahmani. He said the attacks happened at the start of classes and students were vomiting and had asthma, vertigo and headaches.
Rahmani said the department’s initial investigation showed the person who orchestrated the poisonings had a personal grudge and that a third party was paid to carry out the attacks. He has not said what kind of substance officials believe the girls were poisoned with, and local authorities have not provided updates on the attack.
The EU in a statement called the poisonings a “heinous crime that needs to be followed up by the de facto authorities,” in line with their obligations to protect the population under international law.
“Right to education is the human right of all children, everywhere. Schools need to be safe places for all children.”
In a tweet on Wednesday, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said he was deeply concerned by reports that scores of schoolgirls may have been poisoned in Afghanistan’s Sar-e Pul province. “Urge every measure be taken to investigate and keep children safe! Afghans deserve education without fear or restrictions,” he said.
