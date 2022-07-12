Latest News
Flash floods kill 63, injure scores in Afghanistan
At least 63 people have died in flash floods caused by heavy rain in several provinces of Afghanistan in the past week, officials said on Tuesday.
Eighty-one others were injured in the floods which happened in 12 provinces of the country, said Ghulam Ghaws Naseri, acting minister of state for disaster management.
According to the official, 12,250 homes were destroyed or damaged by the floods; 12,000 acres of agricultural land was damaged and 2,000 livestock killed.
“Rains and floods have damaged a lot of homes. Floods have killed people’s livestock. Victims need urgent aid. They are poor people,” said Syedajan, a Nangarhar resident.
“Floods have hit districts including Surkhrod, Momand Dara, Khewa,” said Mir Agha, another Nangarhar resident.
Afghanistan Meteorological Department said the heavy rain in the country was linked to monsoons in India.
“The monsoon in India in June, July and August directly effects our country, causing rain in east, southeast, northeast, south and some central parts,” said Mohammad Nasim Muradi, head of the Afghanistan Meteorological Department.
“Such rains bring flash floods in some parts of the country causing human and financial losses.”
The official said that heavy rains and flash floods were expected in the coming days as well.
Latest News
Cholera cases rise to about 300 in Kandahar and Helmand
Three hundred people have reportedly been hospitalized and are being treated for cholera in Kandahar and Helmand provinces, officials said Tuesday.
The death toll has not yet been confirmed but on Sunday reports indicated at least 20 people had died in Helmand.
Residents of Baghran district in Helmand meanwhile said in a telephone conversation on Tuesday that more than 20 people had died from the bacterial disease in their district alone.
According to doctors at Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar province, 180 patients are currently being treated for the disease.
“Almost 180 cholera patients, including children are hospitalized in this hospital,” said Sawgul Nawzadi, head of the academic council at Mirwais Hospital.
In the meantime, Kandahar Public Health Department officials said that the exact number of deaths caused by the cholera outbreak is not yet known, but that almost 120 patients have been taken to hospital from the remote areas of Baghran district.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Public Health officials said that the cholera outbreak has been reported in Baghran and Shah Wali Kot districts and has been attributed to the lack of clean water and eating contaminated food.
“The main cause is that residents do not have access to clean water; another reason could be unhealthy foods; fortunately, the hospitalized patients are getting treatment,” said Sharafat Zamani, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
Residents of Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar, who brought infected family members to Mirwais Hospital, also said that the main reason for the spread of cholera in their area is the lack of clean water.
“We don’t have access to clean water, also the weather is too hot, the cause is due to lack of clean water,” said Dost Mohammad, a resident of Shah Wali Kot.
Two months ago, a number of residents of Zabul province also died in a cholera outbreak.
Latest News
Kandahar residents call on IEA to preserve their historical sites
Kandahar residents on Tuesday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to protect and preserve historical sites in old Kandahar city, specifically Shah Hussain Hotaki Fortress which is on the brink of ruin.
Kandahari residents said that some of these historical sites are at risk of being seized by land grabbers and urged the authorities to prevent this from happening.
“The former government made a lot of promises to reconstruct these ancient sites, but they did nothing for the historical sites in this province,” said Abdullah, a resident of Old Kandahar city.
Meanwhile, officials from Kandahar’s Department of Information and Culture said they are drawing up plans to protect these historical sites.
“We have a letter in which no one is allowed to dig or build houses in ancient areas,” said Noor Ahmad Saeed, head of information and culture for Kandahar.
An archaeological dig at the Orange Palace in Kandahar, which was being carried out by the previous government, has meanwhile been stopped, despite the discovery of ruins relating to different eras.
Officials said, without giving details, however, that the dig would resume in the near future.
Latest News
BBC probe finds SAS executed detainees and unarmed people in Afghanistan
A BBC Panorama investigation has uncovered evidence that the British SAS, a special forces unit, executed detainees and murdered unarmed people during operations in Afghanistan.
The investigation found new evidence of scores of secret killings by the SAS, and efforts by some of the most senior figures in UK Special Forces to conceal evidence of war crimes.
Panorama has identified 54 people shot dead in suspicious circumstances by one SAS unit during one six month tour of Afghanistan. The youngest was described as just 15 years old when he was killed.
BBC also discovered that senior officers, including General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, failed to report the alleged murders and did not disclose the evidence held by UK Special Forces to the military police.
Special Forces deployed to Afghanistan had been tasked with targeting Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaders and the bomb-making networks causing frequent causalities using IEDs.
From 2009 onwards, the SAS conducting hundreds of raids on suspected IEA targets. The aim was to arrest key leaders and those involved in bomb making networks. Many of these raids were carried out at night, and became known among Special Forces as ‘Kill/Capture’ missions.
Panorama traveled to Afghanistan to interview key eyewitnesses and examine the evidence left at the sites of some of the shootings.
Sources from within UK Special Forces told Panorama senior officers at Special Forces headquarters in London were worried about the number of people being killed on the raids at the time. Internal documents seen by Panorama show that the SAS accounts of killings were also causing alarm.
“Too many people were being killed on night raids and the explanations didn’t make sense. Once somebody is detained, they shouldn’t end up dead. For it to happen over and over again was causing alarm at HQ. It was clear at the time that something was wrong.”
The evidence obtained by Panorama shows that the then director of Special Forces was repeatedly warned in 2011 that executions were taking place. But the Royal Military Police was not informed.
Special Forces leaders collected statements from their own men in a folder they had created for ‘anecdotal evidence of extra-judicial killings’. It was then locked away in a secret restricted-access classified file.
General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith took over as Director Special Forces – the highest ranking UKSF officer in the country – in February 2012.
Panorama has uncovered evidence that he was briefed about the alleged executions by the SAS squadron. Despite this, Carleton-Smith allowed the squadron to redeploy to Afghanistan at the end of 2012 – a tour that was to end in a murder inquiry.
An investigation was launched after a member of the squadron killed a man in suspicious circumstances during a night raid in Helmand, in May 2013. The same man had been on some of the deadliest raids on the SAS unit’s previous tour in 2010/11.
BBC Panorama has discovered Carleton-Smith failed to tell the military police that the same SAS unit had earlier been suspected of carrying out dozens of executions and unlawful killings.
Under the Armed Forces Act, it is a criminal offence for a commanding officer to fail to inform the military police if they become aware of potential war crimes.
Carleton-Smith, who stepped down as the UK’s Chief of the General Staff last month, declined to comment for the BBC.
The MoD said it could not comment on any allegations for legal reasons, but that should not be taken as acceptance of their factual accuracy.
The Royal Military Police (RMP) did not find out about the evidence held by Special Forces headquarters until four years later, in 2015. They were conducting a wider investigation, called Operation Northmoor, into the way British troops behaved in Afghanistan.
In 2017, the government announced Northmoor was to be shut down without anyone being charged. The MoD stated at the time: “They [the RMP] have found no evidence of criminal behavior by the Armed Forces in Afghanistan.”
The Ministry of Defense said extensive and independent investigations into the conduct of UK forces in Afghanistan found insufficient evidence to bring charges:
“The UK Armed Forces served with courage and professionalism in Afghanistan and we will always hold them to the highest standards. No new evidence has been presented, but the Service Police will consider any allegations should new evidence come to light.”
Flash floods kill 63, injure scores in Afghanistan
Cholera cases rise to about 300 in Kandahar and Helmand
Kandahar residents call on IEA to preserve their historical sites
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
BBC probe finds SAS executed detainees and unarmed people in Afghanistan
Gem stone and minerals processing center opens in Badakhshan
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule
Flash floods in Badakhshan destroy farms, houses and irrigation canals
Honey production doubles in Herat this year
Spinners lead Afghanistan to T20I series sweep
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
-
Latest News3 days ago
Qatar looking to sign security deal with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Supporting government promotes stability: Sa’adat
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Meta announces new virtual reality login system
-
Sport4 days ago
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
-
Latest News3 days ago
Anas says Haqqani Network never existed, that it was pure ‘propaganda’
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA releases 285 detainees from Kandahar central prison
-
World4 days ago
Former Japanese prime minister attacked during election speech