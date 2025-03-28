Latest News
Foreign ministry confirms UAE agreement to free 54 Afghan citizens
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that as a result of repeated efforts by the ministry and the Afghan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, an agreement has been reached with the United Arab Emirates for the release of 54 Afghan citizens from its prisons.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Islamic Emirate has expressed gratitude to the President of the UAE for releasing Afghan prisoners during the month of Ramadan and considers this step a sign of strengthening bilateral friendly relations between Kabul and Abu Dhabi.
The list of these 54 individuals is also attached to the Ministry’s statement.
Dried fruit market in Herat booms ahead of Eid-al-Fitr
As Eid al-Fitr approaches, the dried fruit market in Herat province has thrived, with people busy purchasing Eid sweets. Families are striving to buy sweets according to their economic capabilities in preparation for this holiday.
However, this year, people’s economic situation has worsened, and they are unable to make purchases as they did in previous years.
Nevertheless, the customs and traditions of Eid compel most families to prepare for the holiday.
“Thank God, there is a lot of crowds. Sales are high. People are in the market until 1:00 AM, buying. This year, by the grace of God, prices are low, and everyone can afford to buy,” said Ayatullah Habibi, a shopkeeper in Herat.
Although dried fruit prices are cheaper this year compared to last year, many people still cannot afford to buy them.
“We are almost hopeless about our lives; there is no business, and the situation is bad,” said Ghulam Sarwar, a worker in Herat.
Meanwhile, the Herat municipality has announced the creation of a price control commission in recent days.
Herat municipality stated that dried fruit and food markets are being monitored daily by the commission members.
Meanwhile, the Union of Dried Fruit Sellers in Herat also emphasized that prices are better compared to last year.
“There is ongoing supervision in the market to ensure good quality goods and fair pricing. Any shopkeeper who sells poor-quality goods will have their shop closed,” said Abdul Ghani Qadri, the head of the Dried Fruit Sellers Union in Herat.
While many people are eagerly awaiting Eid al-Fitr, there are still many families whose primary concern is feeding their children.
US may ask for military equipment left behind in Afghanistan: Trump
The United States may ask for military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, although it is getting old, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event on Women’s History Month, Trump said that the Biden administration gave much of the US military equipment to Afghanistan, worth billions of dollars.
“Maybe we will have to ask for that back, although it is getting a little old now. We are building new stuff,” he said.
Trump had earlier said that if Afghanistan wants aid from America, the Islamic Emirate must return US military equipment left behind during the 2021 troop withdrawal.
However, the Islamic Emirate has said that the equipment it has seized is war spoils and will not be returned.
Negotiations with Afghanistan are the only way forward: Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that terrorism has increased in his country and negotiations with neighboring Afghanistan are the only way forward.
In a message posted on X on Thursday, Imran Khan said his government had been engaged in direct talks with the then Afghan government despite strained relations and had successfully eliminated terrorism over three years.
He added that after the end of his tenure, the adoption of Biden’s policy led to numerous issues, and today, the public is bearing the consequences in the form of increased terrorism.
Imran Khan criticized that the foreign minister of the current Pakistani government has not yet visited Afghanistan and has not undertaken any serious diplomatic initiatives.
