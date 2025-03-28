Foreign ministry confirms UAE agreement to free 54 Afghan citizens

(Last Updated On: )

As Eid al-Fitr approaches, the dried fruit market in Herat province has thrived, with people busy purchasing Eid sweets. Families are striving to buy sweets according to their economic capabilities in preparation for this holiday.

However, this year, people’s economic situation has worsened, and they are unable to make purchases as they did in previous years.

Nevertheless, the customs and traditions of Eid compel most families to prepare for the holiday.

“Thank God, there is a lot of crowds. Sales are high. People are in the market until 1:00 AM, buying. This year, by the grace of God, prices are low, and everyone can afford to buy,” said Ayatullah Habibi, a shopkeeper in Herat.

Although dried fruit prices are cheaper this year compared to last year, many people still cannot afford to buy them.

“We are almost hopeless about our lives; there is no business, and the situation is bad,” said Ghulam Sarwar, a worker in Herat.

Meanwhile, the Herat municipality has announced the creation of a price control commission in recent days.

Herat municipality stated that dried fruit and food markets are being monitored daily by the commission members.

Meanwhile, the Union of Dried Fruit Sellers in Herat also emphasized that prices are better compared to last year.

“There is ongoing supervision in the market to ensure good quality goods and fair pricing. Any shopkeeper who sells poor-quality goods will have their shop closed,” said Abdul Ghani Qadri, the head of the Dried Fruit Sellers Union in Herat.

While many people are eagerly awaiting Eid al-Fitr, there are still many families whose primary concern is feeding their children.