Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86
Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire media mogul, died on Monday after being admitted to a Milan hospital on Friday for what aides said were pre-planned tests related to his leukemia.
His admission came just three weeks after he was discharged following a six-week stay at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, during which time doctors revealed he had a rare type of blood cancer.
Berlusconi had suffered ill health for years, from heart surgery in 2016 to a 2020 hospitalization for coronavirus. Despite being re-elected to the Senate last year, he was rarely seen in public.
But he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior — and occasionally troublesome — partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government.
Berlusconi led Italy three times between 1994 and 2011, for a total of nine years, wooing voters with a promise of economic success only to be forced out as a debt crisis gripped his country.
But his influence extended well beyond politics, thanks to his extensive TV, newspaper and sporting interests, while his playboy antics kept him in the headlines even in his final years.
“Silvio Berlusconi made history in this country,” ex-prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Facebook.
“Many loved him, many hated him: everyone today must recognize that his impact on political but also economic, sporting and television life was unprecedented,” he said.
Berlusconi is survived by his 33-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, two ex-wives and five children, some of whom help run his empire, recently estimated to be worth some seven billion dollars, AFP reported.
While it is too soon for details of his funeral, Berlusconi built a Pharaoh-inspired marble mausoleum at his villa in Arcore, near Milan, to house his family and friends when they die.
Taiwan sends up fighters as Chinese warplanes cross strait’s median line
Taiwan’s air force scrambled into action on Sunday after spotting 10 Chinese warplanes crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, as the island’s defense ministry said four Chinese warships also carried out combat patrols.
This is the second time in less than a week that Taiwan has reported renewed Chinese military activity, after 37 Chinese military aircraft on Thursday flew into the island’s air defense zone, some of which then flew into the western Pacific, Reuters reported.
China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has over the past three years regularly flown its air force into the skies near the island, though not into Taiwan’s territorial air space.
In a short statement, Taiwan’s defense ministry said that as of 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday it had detected 24 Chinese air force planes, including J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.
It did not specify where the aircraft flew but said 10 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two sides and had previously served as an unofficial barrier. China says it does not recognise that and has been routinely crossing it since last year.
Four Chinese naval ships were also engaged in “joint combat readiness patrols”, the ministry added, without giving details.
Taiwan sent up its own fighters and deployed ships and land-based missile systems to keep watch, it said, using typical wording for how it responds to such Chinese activities.
China’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It has not commented on Thursday’s flights.
China has previously said such missions are to protect the country’s sovereignty and aimed at “collusion” between Taiwan and the United States, the island’s most important international backer and arms seller.
In April, China held war games around Taiwan following a trip to the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.
Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan, which is gearing up for presidential and parliamentary elections in January, under its control.
In a Sunday video address to supporters on the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands close to the Chinese coast, Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai said he would do his best to “stabilize the peaceful status quo in the Taiwan Strait” if he wins the presidency, his campaign office said.
Lai is running as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate. Tsai cannot run again due to term limits.
Tsai has repeatedly offered talks with China but been rebuffed as Beijing views her and her party as separatists.
Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan, which manages the unofficial relationship between Washington and Taipei, visited Taiwan last week and meet all three presidential candidates.
China has been spying from Cuba for some time, U.S. official says
China has been spying from Cuba for some time and upgraded its intelligence collection facilities there in 2019, a Biden administration official said on Saturday, following a report about a new spying effort underway on the island, Reuters reported.
The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that China had reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island roughly 100 miles (160 km) from Florida, but the U.S. and Cuban governments cast strong doubt on the report.
The Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the media’s characterization “does not comport with our understanding,” but did not specify how the report was wrong nor address in detail whether there were efforts by China to build a new eavesdropping facility in Cuba, read the report.
The official said the issue predated Joe Biden’s presidency, as had Beijing’s efforts to strengthen its intelligence collection infrastructure worldwide.
“This is an ongoing issue, and not a new development,” the official said. “The PRC (People’s Republic of China) conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019. This is well-documented in the intelligence record.”
Asked for comment, an official at China’s embassy in Washington pointed to Friday’s statement by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson who accused the U.S. of “spreading rumors and slander” with talk of a Cuba spy station, and of being “the most powerful hacker empire in the world.”
The Cuban government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Thursday, Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio dismissed the Journal’s report as “totally mendacious” and called it a U.S. fabrication meant to justify Washington’s decades-old economic embargo against the island. He said Cuba rejects all foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Attention surrounding alleged Chinese spying from Cuba comes as Washington and Beijing are taking tentative steps to soothe tensions that spiked after a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon crossed the United States before the U.S. military shot it down off the East Coast in February, Reuters reported.
That includes a trip to China that U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning for June 18. Washington’s top diplomat had earlier scrapped the visit over the spy balloon incident.
The Biden administration official said that despite the former administration of Donald Trump being aware of the Chinese basing effort in Cuba and making some attempts to address the challenge, “we were not making enough progress and needed a more direct approach.”
The official said U.S. diplomats had engaged governments that were considering hosting Chinese bases and had exchanged information with them.
“Our experts assess that our diplomatic efforts have slowed the PRC down,” the official said. “We think the PRC isn’t quite where they had hoped to be.”
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the country’s south on Friday more than five weeks after the plane they were traveling in crashed in thick jungle, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said.
The siblings were rescued by the military near the border between Colombia’s Caqueta and Guaviare provinces, close to where the small plane had crashed.
The plane – a Cessna 206 – was carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, when it issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1, Reuters reported.
Three adults, including the pilot and the children’s mother Magdalena Mucutuy, died as a result of the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane. The four siblings, aged 13, 9, 4, as well as a now 12-month-old baby, survived the impact.
Narcizo Mucutuy, the grandfather of the three girls and one boy, told reporters he was delighted at the news of their rescue.
“As the grandfather to my grandchildren who disappeared in the jungles of the Yari, at this moment I am very happy,” he said.
Photos shared by Colombia’s military showed a group of soldiers with the four children in the middle of the jungle.
“A joy for the whole country! The four children who were lost … in the Colombian jungle appeared alive,” Petro said in a message via Twitter.
Petro initially reported that children had been found on May 17 in a message on Twitter but later deleted the post, saying the information was unconfirmed.
“They were together, they are weak, let’s let the doctors assess them. They found them, it makes me very happy,” Petro told journalists on Friday, adding the children had defended themselves alone in the middle of the jungle.
Rescuers, supported by search dogs, had previously found discarded fruit the children ate to survive, as well as improvised shelters made with jungle vegetation.
Airplanes and helicopters from Colombia’s army and air force participated in the rescue operations.
