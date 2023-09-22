Fuel prices spike again in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2023)

Kabul residents have expressed their concern over the increase in fuel and gas prices, saying that a liter of gasoline has jumped to 80 afghanis and that a liter of gas to 60.

If industry and commerce ministry does not control the prices, people will face many problems, they said.

The residents meanwhile say these days the price of fuel increases day by day, calling on the Islamic Emirate to take measures to prevent the private sector from raising the prices.

The drivers also complain about the high price of fuel and gas in Kabul city.

“The price of petrol has reached 80 afghanis, and the price of diesel has almost reached to 80 afghanis, and with these prices we cannot even meet our expenses, and we ask the Islamic Emirate to control the prices as soon as possible and prevent the traders because they raised the prices by 20 afghanis per liter and this is an injustice to the people,” said Azizullah, a taxi driver in Kabul.

“The dollar has dropped a lot, but the price of fuel, on the contrary, has increased. The price of fuel should also drop because those who drive taxis cannot cover their expenses with these fuel prices,” said Siraj Ahmad, another taxi driver.

A number of fuel stations authorities in Kabul, however, say the closure of Salang pass has caused the price of fuel to increase.

“The price of fuel has gone up in the world because of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the second reason is the closure of the Salang pass, which is under construction,” said Zamarai, fuel seller in Kabul.

In the meantime, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) Deputy Khairuddin Mayel also say the reason for the high price of fuel in the country is due to the increase in prices in the global markets.

“The rise in global oil prices has caused the price of fuel to rise in the country, and this has a direct effect on the Afghan markets as well. Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment requests all traders who import fuel to pay serious attention to the prices so that our compatriots can afford it,” said Mayel.