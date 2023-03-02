Regional
He predicted Turkey’s horror. Now he warns again
Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets predicted the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month, has said the world could be hit by another major earthquake in the coming days.
The first week of March will be “extremely critical”, Frank Hoogerbeets said in a video on YouTube on Monday.
“A convergence of critical planetary geometry around 2 and 5 March may result in large to very large seismic activity, possibly even a mega-thrust earthquake around 3-4 March and/or 6-7 March”, it is stated in the description of the clip.
In the video itself, the seismologist claimed that the strength of the alleged upcoming earthquake “could be over 8 on the Richter scale.”
The affected area could stretch for thousands of kilometers, from the Kamchatka Peninsula and the Kuril Islands in the Russian Far East, all the way to the Philippines and Indonesia, Hoogerbeets said.
“I’m not exaggerating. I’m not trying to create fear. This is a warning,” insists the scientist, who works at the Geometric Survey of the Solar System (SSGEOS).
On February 3, Hoogerbeets posted a tweet that read: “Sooner or later a magnitude 7.5 earthquake will occur in this region (South Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon).” Three days later, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. The disaster caused the death of more than 50,000 people, and strong aftershocks continue in the region to this day.
Dutch’s seismologist Hoogerbeets has made predictions over the years that have not come true.
Commenting on his work earlier this month, Susan Huff of the US Geological Survey insisted that no scientist “has ever predicted a major earthquake”.
Huff told NPR that the direct forecast for the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria was just a coincidence.
Featured
Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan, resigned from his post on Wednesday.
“After serving close to three years as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, I have requested the government that the time had come for me to move on and focus on my personal pursuits — family, books and agriculture/environment,” he said in a series of tweets.
Sadiq said that he was grateful to the prime minister and all the other stakeholders for their “wholehearted support” to him as the special envoy.
“I deeply appreciate the hard work of many of my colleagues who spent long hours to make the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship work,” he added.
Sadiq was appointed to the Afghan position in June 2020 and had worked closely with other envoys during the peace talks process between the US and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the lead up to the signing of the Doha Agreement on February 29, 2020.
Regional
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in this month’s earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday, as anger simmers over what many see as corrupt building practices, Reuters reported.
Overnight, the death toll from the earthquakes, the most powerful of which struck at the dead of night on Feb. 6, rose to 44,128 in Turkey. That took the overall number of deaths in Turkey and neighbouring Syria to more than 50,000.
More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey by the disaster, the worst in the country’s modern history, read the report.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that more than 600 people had been investigated in connection with collapsed buildings, speaking during a news conference in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, which was among 10 provinces hit by the disaster.
Those formally arrested and remanded in custody include 79 construction contractors, 74 people who bear legal responsibility for buildings, 13 property owners and 18 people who had made alterations to buildings, he said.
Many Turks have expressed outrage at what they see as corrupt building practices and flawed urban developments, Reuters reported.
President Tayyip Erdogan, who faces the biggest political challenge of his two-decade rule in elections scheduled to be held by June, has promised accountability.
In the province of Gaziantep, the mayor of the Nurdagi district – who is from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party – was among those arrested as part of the investigations into collapsed buildings, state broadcaster TRT Haber and other media reported.
‘BREAKING MY HEART’
Nearly three weeks since the disaster, there is no final death toll in Turkey and officials have not said how many bodies may still be trapped under the rubble, Reuters reported.
A firefighter helping to clear the rubble in the hard-hit city of Antakya said body parts were being found on a daily basis.
“It’s very difficult. You cannot tell a man to continue working if he’s lifting out a person’s arm,” said the firefighter, who declined to be identified.
Nearly two million people left homeless by the disaster are being housed in tents, container homes and other facilities in the region and in other parts of the country, Turkey’s disaster management authority said.
More than 335,000 tents have been erected in the quake zone and container home settlements are being established at 130 locations, while nearly 530,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas, it added.
But near Antakya, Omran Alswed, a Syrian, and his family are still living in makeshift shelters.
“Our houses are heavily damaged so we have taken shelter here, in a garden in our neighbourhood,” said Alswed.
“The biggest issue is tents. It has been 19 days and we are yet to receive a single tent. We also applied to move into a tent camp but they said the ones nearby are full,” he said.
Turkey’s only remaining ethnic Armenian village, Vakifli, was badly hit by the quake, with 30 of its 40 stone houses heavily damaged.
“Vakifli is all we have, the only Armenian village in Turkey. It is our home. Seeing it like this is breaking my heart,” said Masis, a 67-year-old retired jeweller, who moved back to his hometown after spending 17 years in Istanbul.
Turkey and Armenia are still at odds over the 1.5 million people Armenia says were killed in 1915 by the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor to modern Turkey. Armenia says this constitutes genocide.
Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies it was systematic, read the report.
Regional
Earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses 50,000
Turkey has stepped up relief efforts to quake-hit provinces as the death toll climbed to 44,218, while Syria’s death toll is more than 5,800 people.
Turkish authorities have said preliminary work has started to build housing for people left homeless by the massive earthquakes that hit parts of the country and neighboring Syria on February 6, killing tens of thousands.
Turkey’s disaster management agency AFAD confirmed Friday that the country’s death toll reached 44,218, adding that the quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 9,136 aftershocks.
In total, the fatalities from both countries have surpassed 50,000.
US says Doha agreement ‘weakened’ Afghan partners
IEA supreme leader meets with scholars and security ministers
Man arrested after explosive device found in luggage at US airport
IEA announce reopening of Universities, but only for male students
He predicted Turkey’s horror. Now he warns again
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
Freight trains to Afghanistan via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif suspended
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Tahawol: Celebration of 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Saar: 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan consulate in Turkey to IEA discussed
Saar: 52nd session of UN Human Rights Council discussed
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan embassy in Tehran to IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Education ministry holds seminar for academic staff from private universities
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
-
Latest News4 days ago
China calls on Washington to return Afghanistan’s frozen funds
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade resumes as Torkham crossing reopens
-
World4 days ago
Nikki Haley vows to cut funding to Pakistan and China if she wins US presidential race
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Maldives, move to final in 4 Nations Volleyball Tournament
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Sarepul Bastanan 3-3 Etihad FC draw; Perozi Panjshir 11-1 Zaitoon FC
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects reports it asked Pakistan for funds to fight TTP