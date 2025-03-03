IEA confirms death of Afghan soldier in clashes with Pakistani border forces

(Last Updated On: )

The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan has confirmed that an Afghan soldier was killed in clashes on Sunday night with Pakistan border forces.

Abdul Matin Qani, the ministry’s spokesman, said the clashes started at midnight Sunday and only ended at 11am on Monday.

According to Qani, Afghan border forces first tried to resolve the issue through dialogue but Pakistani forces “continued to fight”, forcing Afghan security personnel to respond.

Qani said several of Pakistan’s outposts were destroyed in the clashes and that Pakistan also suffered casualties.

He said one Afghan soldier was killed in the clashes and two others were injured.

Nangarhar Information and Culture Department officials said early Monday that the Pakistan forces “first attacked Afghan forces”.

The officials said: “The Pakistanis had been preparing for the fight for several days and had also invited the media to blame the attack on the Afghan side.”

No details were revealed on exactly why the two sides opened fire.

Torkham crossing has however been closed for nine days due to tension between the two countries.

Officials from both sides met on Sunday for talks but failed to reach an agreement to open the crossing.

Pakistani officials told Dawn news that border security members of both the countries met at the Zero Point at around midday with both sides explaining their positions and also insisting that previous protocols about any change in the existing border structure be honoured and respected.

Hundreds of Afghans are stranded at the crossing, while the border closure is expected to have a huge impact on traders – especially those transporting fresh produce.