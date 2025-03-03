Latest News
IEA confirms death of Afghan soldier in clashes with Pakistani border forces
The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan has confirmed that an Afghan soldier was killed in clashes on Sunday night with Pakistan border forces.
Abdul Matin Qani, the ministry’s spokesman, said the clashes started at midnight Sunday and only ended at 11am on Monday.
According to Qani, Afghan border forces first tried to resolve the issue through dialogue but Pakistani forces “continued to fight”, forcing Afghan security personnel to respond.
Qani said several of Pakistan’s outposts were destroyed in the clashes and that Pakistan also suffered casualties.
He said one Afghan soldier was killed in the clashes and two others were injured.
Nangarhar Information and Culture Department officials said early Monday that the Pakistan forces “first attacked Afghan forces”.
The officials said: “The Pakistanis had been preparing for the fight for several days and had also invited the media to blame the attack on the Afghan side.”
No details were revealed on exactly why the two sides opened fire.
Torkham crossing has however been closed for nine days due to tension between the two countries.
Officials from both sides met on Sunday for talks but failed to reach an agreement to open the crossing.
Pakistani officials told Dawn news that border security members of both the countries met at the Zero Point at around midday with both sides explaining their positions and also insisting that previous protocols about any change in the existing border structure be honoured and respected.
Hundreds of Afghans are stranded at the crossing, while the border closure is expected to have a huge impact on traders – especially those transporting fresh produce.
Latest News
Proxy wars and power struggles around the world impacting Afghanistan: Nazari
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari has said that complex developments in the region and beyond have taken many economic opportunities from Afghanistan.
Speaking on Ariana News’ Tahawol program, broadcast Sunday, Nazari emphasized that proxy wars and competition among world powers have complicated relations between the Islamic Emirate and some countries.
“It has taken many opportunities. There are still proxy wars between a number of powers and they are long-standing rivals. We have to have relations with all of them, and in some cases maintaining the relationship becomes very complicated, because there is a geopolitical rivalry between the powers,” Nazari said.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate tries to make Afghanistan’s economy self-reliant, but considering the current situation, Afghanistan still needs humanitarian aid.
He warned the international community not to politicize humanitarian aid.
“It will be far from ethical and international laws if humanitarian aid is used as a foreign policy tool of some countries. This is the reason why the engagement between us and the international community, and attracting international aid are important to us,” Nazari said.
He emphasized that Afghanistan should stay away from competition among certain powers and maintain balanced relations with countries.
The official also pointed to the increase in migration of youths from the country, saying that negative propaganda against the Islamic Emirate has caused this problem. He, however, stressed that the Islamic Emirate is trying to prevent migration of the youth by launching projects.
Latest News
Japan contributes $7 million to WFP in Afghanistan
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan announced Monday Japan had contributed $7 million to support emergency food assistance, prevent malnutrition and bolster school feeding programmes.
This funding will enable WFP to provide emergency food assistance to nearly 30,000 families – over 200,000 people – for three months. Additionally, more than 60,000 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and children will receive specialized nutritious food. The contribution will also support daily school snacks for nearly 30,000 school children, enhancing their ability to learn and focus in the classroom, WFP said in a statement.
“Thanks to humanitarian assistance and better harvests, we’ve seen significant improvements in overall food security,” said Takayoshi Kuromiya, Ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan. “However, 15 million Afghans still do not know where their next meal will come from. These numbers represent real families, children and communities in urgent need, and the Government of Japan remains committed to supporting Afghan families through this crisis.”
The funding came at a critical time, when hunger and hardship for communities deepened ahead of the long Afghan winter. With limited work opportunities and scarce food, families were facing the impossible choice of either heating their homes or feeding their children.
“As economic opportunities remain out of reach for many, especially for women, families across Afghanistan are also having to endure a harsh winter,” said Mutinta Chimuka, acting Country Director for WFP in Afghanistan. “WFP is committed to supporting the most vulnerable, particularly women-headed families. Thanks to the generosity of partners like Japan, we’ve been able to reach more than 12 million people last year, providing a vital lifeline in the face of ongoing challenges.”
Since 2021, Japan has contributed $93 million to WFP in Afghanistan.
Latest News
OCHA warns millions of Afghans without food through Ramadan
The UN agency wrote on X late Sunday that 14.8 million people in the country are currently suffering from food insecurity.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that millions of people in Afghanistan are facing food insecurity this Ramadan, and many of them don’t know where their next meal will come from.
The UN agency wrote on X late Sunday that 14.8 million people in the country are currently suffering from food insecurity.
OCHA added that 3.1 million people across Afghanistan are in an emergency phase.
The UN agency has expressed concern about the reduction in funding as the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance increases.
According to OCHA, out of the $1.9 billion needed to address the needy in Afghanistan, only $9.9 million has been provided.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called on the international community to continue its assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
