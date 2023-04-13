Latest News
IEA: Political, humanitarian organizations can continue missions with confidence
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with foreign diplomats over Iftar dinner on Wednesday night and said in light of security having been achieved in the country, political and humanitarian organizations can continue their missions with full confidence.
Kabir, who was accompanied by Acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, shared Iftar with ambassadors and political representatives of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, as well as the deputy head of UNAMA for Afghanistan, and the head of the Aga Khan Foundation.
He thanked the international community for their cooperation and support of the people of Afghanistan and asked for the continuation of such cooperation.
Kabir said during the past 20 months, ties and interaction between the Islamic Emirate and the international community have improved, and that existing problems will be addressed gradually.
Muttaqi in turn once again said there is no threat to any country from Afghanistan.
He also said that 529 former administration officials and Afghan figures have returned to the country in recent months.
Muttaqi heads for Uzbekistan to take part in foreign ministers meeting
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that Amir Khan Muttaqi has left Kabul for Uzbekistan to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries in Samarkand.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet early Thursday that Muttaqi is expected to meet with the Foreign Ministers of regional countries on the sidelines of the Samarkand meeting.
The fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries will be held Thursday in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
The foreign ministers of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend this meeting.
The agenda of this meeting has not been announced yet, but in this context, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the steps taken by regional partners to facilitate the political settlement of Afghanistan and the stability of the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in this country will be discussed at the meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.
IEA aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity: army chief
Defence has received the largest share of funds in Afghanistan’s budget as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government aims to boost forces by a third and build anti-aircraft missile capacity, the army chief told Reuters in a rare interview to foreign media.
The defence ambitions of the IEA, which took over in 2021, come in the face of strong international criticism of its policies, such as restrictions on work and education for women, that have hampered steps towards diplomatic recognition.
In his remarks on Tuesday, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, a commander from the northern region of Badakhshan and the chief of army staff, condemned incursions by foreign drones into Afghan airspace, read the report.
Defence forces now numbering 150,000 are targeted to be increased by 50,000, he said, speaking in his office in the highly fortified defence ministry in Kabul, the capital, although he did not reveal the precise figure of the funds.
“The ministry of defence is the top-ranked in the budget,” he said, adding that it received a significantly higher sum than other ministries, as it was a priority in the budget, which is largely funded by boosted tax and customs revenue.
Since their takeover, the IEA have spent 1-1/2 years building a civilian administration and a national military out of an insurgent force that fought a 20-year war against foreign forces and the previous U.S.-backed Afghan government, Reuters reported.
No foreign nation has formally recognised the government, which is battling economic headwinds following sanctions on the banking sector and the cutoff of all development aid.
Fitrat said a major defence focus was securing Afghan airspace against drones and other incursions.
“Anti-aircraft missiles are the need of countries,” he said, adding that all nations sought developed weapons to ensure the integrity of their territory and airspace, a problem Afghanistan also faced.
“There is no doubt that Afghanistan is trying, and doing its best, to have it.”
But Fitrat declined to elaborate on where authorities were looking to procure anti-aircraft missiles from, Reuters reported.
He also stopped short of naming Pakistan, against which the IEA administration has regularly protested, accusing its neighbour of allowing drones to enter Afghanistan.
“We are doing our best to find a solution for protection of our airspace. We will work on it by using all our capability,” Fitrat added.
“From where we will obtain it is confidential, but we should have it.”
Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, read the report.
Pakistan officials have not confirmed whether its airspace is used for drone access to Afghanistan.
“We have always tried, and will try, to solve the issue using diplomatic ways, and we have done our best to be patient regarding these cases,” Fitrat said, but sounded a note of caution.
“Neighbouring countries should not let our patience be exhausted.”
Ties between the neighbours have occasionally been tense as as Pakistan has accused the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration of allowing Afghan territory to be used as a haven for militant groups, Reuters reported.
Among these is the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), which has stepped up attacks in Pakistan in recent months.
The IEA administration denies allowing its territory to be used for attacks on others, however.
There have been border clashes between the forces of both, and analysts say that in the event of conflict escalating, Pakistan’s airforce would give it a strong edge.
Fitrat said former security personnel, who form a significant share of Afghanistan’s forces, were being paid and treated in the same way as IEA fighters.
The comments follow concern voiced by international rights groups and the United Nations that some former members of Afghan security forces members were targeted or killed.
While the IEA have declared a general amnesty for former combatants, saying they would investigate cases of wrongdoing, they have not detailed legal action regarding alleged extrajudicial targeting.
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to dozens of needy families in Paktia
As part of its Ramazan aid campaign, Bayat Foundation has distributed food items to dozens of needy families in Paktia province.
Officials of the Bayat Foundation say that the aid packages include wheat flour, rice, and oil.
“In continuation of the Bayat Foundation’s assistance on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, which we have every year, today, fortunately, we are distributing some food items, including flour, oil and rice, in the city of Gardez in Paktia Province. The list of beneficiaries has already been prepared by the Bayat Foundation team. Our aid has already been distributed in Kabul and other provinces and it continues,” Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, said.
Meanwhile, the needy families who received the aid packages thanked Bayat Foundation for the aid, and called on other organizations to follow suit.
“Thank you very much to Bayat charity for helping us this Ramazan,” one of the aid recipients said.
“Thank you very much for helping the poor and helpless people during this month of fasting,” another recipient of aid said.
In the past, Bayat Foundation has provided significant assistance to the needy residents of Paktia province. Bayat Foundation has provided significant assistance to the people of Afghanistan in the past and has provided safe drinking water, mosques, health centers and schools around the country.
