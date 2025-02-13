IEA supreme leader advises students to pursue religious and modern education

(Last Updated On: )

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada addressed students while on a visit to Kandahar University, and emphasized the importance of pursuing both religious and modern education.

Addressing students he said: “You must pursue both religious and modern education, and your intention should solely be to serve religion, as society holds you in high regard. “Society values the madrassa, school, and university students, and expects service from them. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has good intentions for you. Schools and universities are now one, and the protection and support of both educational institutions are essential for us.”

Akhundzada added that Afghanistan is now under an Islamic and free system.

He further stated that his directives are derived from the Quran and Hadith, and are made in consultation with religious scholars.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the IEA’s deputy spokesperson, quoted Akhundzada as saying: “Amir al-Mu’minin added that the Islamic Emirate has facilitated all necessary means for the advancement of knowledge.”

The leader of the Islamic Emirate also urged the people to unite and emphasized that Afghanistan is the shared home of all, where every citizen holds a special place within the system.