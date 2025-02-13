Latest News
IEA supreme leader advises students to pursue religious and modern education
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada addressed students while on a visit to Kandahar University, and emphasized the importance of pursuing both religious and modern education.
Addressing students he said: “You must pursue both religious and modern education, and your intention should solely be to serve religion, as society holds you in high regard. “Society values the madrassa, school, and university students, and expects service from them. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has good intentions for you. Schools and universities are now one, and the protection and support of both educational institutions are essential for us.”
Akhundzada added that Afghanistan is now under an Islamic and free system.
He further stated that his directives are derived from the Quran and Hadith, and are made in consultation with religious scholars.
Hamdullah Fitrat, the IEA’s deputy spokesperson, quoted Akhundzada as saying: “Amir al-Mu’minin added that the Islamic Emirate has facilitated all necessary means for the advancement of knowledge.”
The leader of the Islamic Emirate also urged the people to unite and emphasized that Afghanistan is the shared home of all, where every citizen holds a special place within the system.
Afghan asylum-seeker drives into Munich crowd, hurts 28 in suspected attack
Some 28 people were injured when a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker drove a car into a crowd of people in Munich in what the state premier said was probably an attack on Thursday, as the German city prepared to host a top-level security conference.
Police in the southern city said a car approached police vehicles stopped by a demonstration held by the Verdi union before speeding up and hitting people.
The suspected attack throws security back into the spotlight before a federal election next week following several other violent attacks.
It also came hours before leading international figures, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, were in the city for the high-profile Munich Security Conference, which starts on Friday.
“It was probably an attack,” Bavaria state premier Markus Soeder told reporters.
Police said they had detained the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.
A passer-by said he witnessed the incident from a window of a neighbouring office building. The car, a Mini Cooper, had threaded its way between the police vehicles and then accelerated, he said.
Another witness said she had seen part of the incident from a building. The car had accelerated and hit several people in the crowd, she said.
People in the crowd were taking part in a strike held by the Verdi public sector workers’ union whose leader, Frank Werneke, expressed shock but said he had no further details.
Police set up a gathering point for witnesses in the Loewenbraeukeller, one of Munich’s oldest beer halls.
The incident occurred around 1.5 kilometres (1 mile) from the security conference venue.
(Reuters)
Mullah Baradar meets Qatari Prime Minister
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Thursday during his visit to Qatar.
The two sides discussed Afghanistan-Qatar relations, economic cooperation, and investment opportunities, according to a statement from Baradar’s office.
The meeting highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and foster economic collaboration between the two nations.
63 Afghan migrants released from Pakistani jails
After receiving humanitarian aid, these individuals were transferred to their original locations in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriates has confirmed that 63 Afghan citizens have been released from prisons in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan.
According to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday, these individuals include four Afghan migrant families, comprising 15 members and 48 other individuals.
The statement adds that these individuals were detained in various Pakistani cities for not having legal documentation and were held in prison for between two and six days.
The detaining and imprisonment of Afghan migrants in Pakistan intensified after the Pakistani government set a deadline for illegal migrants, including Afghans, to leave the country by November 1, 2023.
