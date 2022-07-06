IEA supreme leader issues Eid message

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2022)

Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), reassured neighboring countries on Wednesday that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any country and in turn asked the international community to not interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

In a statement to mark Eid-ul-Adha, Akhundaza said: “We fully assure the neighboring countries and the world that Afghanistan will not allow anyone to threaten the security of other countries by using our soil. We still ask other countries to not interfere in our internal affairs.”

Akhundzada also said that the Islamic Emirate wanted good and strong diplomatic, economic and political relations with the world, including the United States, “in the framework of interaction and mutual obligations, and considered it to be good for all sides.”

He said the Islamic Emirate has no enmity with anyone and that the arms of the Islamic Emirate are open to all Afghans.

“Afghanistan is the home of all Afghans, we should all take part in the reconstruction of the country, because this is our patriotic obligation and religious duty. We call to all directions that we do not want inherent enmity with anyone and our arms are open to our countrymen and our friendship and enmity are based on Islamic principles,” Akhundzada said.

“As the Afghans living abroad are returning to their country, I order the Contact Commission to fulfill all obligations to those Afghans who are coming home and that no one harms their heads, property and dignity,” Akhundzada added.

Akhundzada asked the opposition to learn from past experiences and stop fighting.

“Those who are trying to oppose the Islamic Emirate and are victims of internal and external conspiracy, I call on them to learn from the bitter experiences of the past, stop promoting sedition and corruption and trying to create war and insecurity. It is no one’s benefit, it is better for them to stop such actions and return to a peaceful life under the umbrella of the rule of the Islamic Sharia system,” Akhundzada said.

He also asked scholars, elders and influential people to continue their support for the Islamic Emirate and to not hesitate in their efforts and to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate for the continuation of peace, security, and strength.

He also said that the Islamic Emirate pays special attention to the education process, especially to the education of children in terms of religion, and next to that, to education of modern sciences.

Regarding people’s complaints, he said that the Islamic Emirate has a Complaints Hearing Office under the vice and virtue ministry. In case of any injustice, people can contact the office and register their complaints.

He has also directed the complaints hearing staff to take people’s complaints seriously and to follow up on them and resolve any problems.

He asked the health authorities to keep hospitals, clinics and health centers open and active in urban and remote rural areas and to expand these facilities.

Regarding the rights of citizens, Akhundzada said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to providing the rights of its fellow citizens, because according to him: “Islam has commanded us to protect and protect the rights of all people, still within the framework of the pure Sharia in the field of women’s rights. God willing, he will try.”

Akhundzada touched on media and freedom of expression and said: “The Islamic Emirate is committed to freedom of expression in the light of Islamic and Sharia principles and within the framework of the country’s national interests. Journalists will continue their activities by keeping these two important points in mind and observing the principles of journalism.”

Meanwhile, Akhundzada asked the security forces to pay special attention to their intentions and sincerity in their service, by showing obedience to officials and treating the people well.

He also shared his sympathy with the victims of the recent earthquakes in the country.