IEA welcomes India’s funds announcement for Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) welcomed the Indian announcement for Afghanistan in the Union Budget 2023-24, which was presented on Wednesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wionews reported.

According to the report New Delhi announced a development assistance of Rs 200 crore ($24.3 million) for the country in the budget, which was the same amount announced in last year’s budget as well.

IEA’s nominated UN ambassador Suhail Shaheen told WION, “We appreciate development assistance for Afghanistan by India. It will contribute to boosting relations and trust between the two countries.”

Notably, India has continued its support to Afghanistan for the second year in a row since the IEA’s takeover of Kabul, despite not recognising the regime. IEA took over the country in August 2021.

New Delhi has several times emphasised the historic links with the Afghan people and also sent consignments of wheat, vaccines and humanitarian support to the country, wionews reported.

“There were various projects in Afghanistan which were being funded by India. If India resumes work on these projects, it will contribute to boosting relations between the two countries and eliminating distrust.” Shaheen said.

India has taken responsibility for building the Afghan parliament and the India-Afghanistan friendship dam in Herat province.

Shaheen, who once was part of the IEA’s negotiating team for the intra-Afghan talks, said, “The people of Afghanistan are currently facing poverty and unemployment and need reconstruction and development projects more than ever.”