IEA’s reclusive supreme leader addresses Ulema gathering in Kabul
The reclusive supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Haibatullah Akhundzada, hailed the IEA’s takeover of Afghanistan during a meeting in Kabul on Friday.
The meeting of religious leaders from around the country was called to forge national unity.
IEA spokesmen confirmed that Akhundzada, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, had come to Kabul for the gathering of some 3,000 participants.
After receiving pledges of allegiance from participants raising their hands, Akhundzada praised the IEA’s victory last August.
“The success of the Afghan jihad is not only a source of pride for Afghans but also for Muslims all over the world,” he said.
In his speech he said justice needs to prevail, that oppression needs to be prevented and corruption in government must be stamped out.
He also discussed the need for the implementation of divine law, especially in respect of retribution. He said this decree of Allah has not yet been implemented and once it is, it will spark reaction.
He also told participants that the people should not wait for foreign aid to rebuild the country. He called on Afghans living abroad to return home and invest in the future of their country.
Akhundzada did not mention the reopening of girls’ schools.
On Afghanistan’s foreign policy, he said it was an independent country and that he did not want to negotiate with any country on Islamic issues.
He called on the world not to interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic issues and said Afghanistan is no longer in the hands of foreigners.
Akhundzada stated that while the enemy was defeated on the battlefield, the IEA must not allow discord within its ranks especially as the enemy is trying to conduct propaganda campaigns.
“Thank God, we are now an independent country. (Foreigners) should not give us their orders, it is our system and we have our own decisions,” he said.
“We have a relationship of devotion to one God, we cannot accept the orders of others who God does not like,” he said.
He reassured neighboring countries that the IEA harbors no ill will towards them.
In conclusion he called on political figures abroad to return home and to stop waging an anti-IEA campaign.
The Kabul gathering began on Thursday under tight security.
Deputy Taliban chief and acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani also addressed the meeting on Friday, saying the world was demanding inclusive government and education, and the issues needed time.
“This gathering is about trust, interaction, we are here to make our future according to Islam and to national interests,” he said.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that they would respect the decisions of those at the meeting but the final say on girls’ education was up to the supreme leader.
Turkey awaits IEA response to Kabul airport offer: Erdogan
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey had offered to operate Kabul airport in Afghanistan with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and was awaiting the response of the Islamic Emirate to the proposal.
He was speaking at a news conference at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid.
Turkey and Qatar have been negotiating with Islamic Emirate officials for months to manage Afghanistan’s international airfields.
In May, IEA signed an agreement with a UAE company on ground operations at the Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat airports and the deal had a contract period of one-and-a-half years.
India delivers six tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
The Indian government delivered a consignment of six tons of essential medicines to Afghanistan on Thursday, as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance, New Delhi said.
The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul, Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The assistance follows urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people.
India has, so far, supplied 20 tons of medical assistance in seven batches, which includes essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine, etc. These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul, Indian foreign ministry said.
In order to ensure food security in Afghanistan, India has provided food assistance of 35,000 metric tons of wheat. Moreover, in the wake of recent tragic earthquake, India supplied almost 28 tons of earthquake relief assistance in two relief flights.
Furthermore, India is in the process to ship more medical and wheat assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with the UN agencies on ground.
Bayat Foundation provides aid packages to flood victims in Takhar
In ongoing efforts to help at-risk Afghans, the Bayat Foundation this week provided life-saving aid packages to flood-hit families in Mawara-ye Kokcha area in Takhar province.
Bayat Foundation officials in the northeastern part of the country said Thursday that the aid packages, including flour, rice and oil, were distributed to needy families after a survey was conducted.
The flood victims welcomed the shipment of aid from Bayat Foundation, and called on other organizations and businessmen to help them as soon as possible.
Two people were killed in the recent floods in six districts of Takhar, while hundreds of houses and thousands of acres of land were destroyed and hundreds of livestock lost.
Bayat Foundation is one of the largest charitable organizations in the country, and continuously helps victims of natural disasters.
Last week, Bayat Foundation also sent three consignments of aid to Paktika and Khost provinces. The aid was distributed to quake-hit victims. Foundation officials say they are determined to provide more assistance to needy families across the country.
