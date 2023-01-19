ILT20: Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 7 wickets

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2023)

Desert Vipers players celebrated on Wednesday night after clinching the match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai, and while it’s still early days the Vipers appear to have hit the ground running in the new International League T20.

The Desert Vipers were clinical in their opener against the Sharjah Warriors in Dubai the other night and on Wednesday night, at the same venue — the Dubai International Cricket Stadium — Colin Munro’s Vipers swallowed another victim along the way, Khaleej Times reported.

This time it was the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, against whom they cruised home comfortably to a seven-wicket win with 26 deliveries to spare.

That made it two victories from two for the Manchester United-owned franchise. The Knight Riders however, suffered their third defeat on the trot and the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise are at the bottom of the points table.

For the Vipers, it was opener Alex Hales and his English compatriot Sam Billings who stood out during a modest chase of 134. Hales, who had stroked an unbeaten 83 against the Warriors, timed the chase perfectly with a fluent 64 from 47 deliveries that consisted of seven boundaries and a six.

Billings, who had made 49 against the Warriors, remained not out on 35 after UAE opener Rohan Mustafa had smacked a 11-ball 23 with five boundaries.

Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga slotted in perfectly with the Vipers following the Indian tour, with a Player of the Match performance of 3-18. In fact, Hasaranga was on a hat trick, but he was unable to achieve it, Khaleej Times reported.

“I came after the India series and got straight to this game. I’m really happy with the win,” Hasaranga said at the post-match presentation.

“I think this was a good toss to win, the pitch was a bit slow. My idea was to try and bowl dot balls,” he added.

On getting Andre Russell for a duck, he said: “He’s a dangerous player, I’m happy I got him out first ball.”

For fans in Afghanistan, the tournament can be viewed live, exclusively on Ariana Television. CLICK HERE for broadcasting schedule.