In phone call, Muttaqi assures Zardari of bringing Pakistan embassy attackers to justice
Foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Amir Khan Muttaqi, phoned his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and assured that IEA will make utmost efforts to bring perpetrators of Friday’s attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul to justice.
A security guard was injured in firing on the compound the embassy in Kart-e-Parwan area of Kabul on Friday. Police said the firing was from a building and a suspect was arrested.
Condemning the attack, Muttaqi also assured Zardari that IEA will pay special attention to the security of the embassy, according to a statement from the Afghan foreign ministry.
For his part, the Pakistani foreign minister thanked IEA for its strong expression of solidarity and underscored that safety and security of Pakistan’s diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan was of utmost importance, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The Afghan government must prevent the terrorists from undermining relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”
Zardari also reiterated “Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to fight terrorism and said that Pakistan will be undeterred by such cowardly attacks.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign ministry’s spokesperson stated that there are no plans to close the embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.
US envoy stresses importance of Japan’s contributions to Afghanistan
US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, has held talks with Japanese officials on humanitarian needs, human rights and political dialogue during his two-day visit to the country.
“Japan has been a friend of the Afghan people and our partner there for over 20 yrs, and we deeply appreciate Japan’s active diplomacy and continued generosity today,” West said on Twitter on Saturday.
“We are always stronger, on every challenge, when we act together with allies. True in Afghanistan – we’ll continue to need Japan’s expertise and diverse contributions,” West said.
The envoy also said that he got “sage advice” from Tadamichi Yamamoto, a Japanese who served as UN envoy for Afghanistan during 2016-2020.
He also discussed the economic strategy with Japan International Cooperation Agency.
West’s Japan visit was part of his tour to the region that includes India and the United Arab Emirates.
West is expected to consult with partners and Afghans regarding the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, protection of Afghans’ rights, and shared security concerns, according to a statement from the US State Department.
More tourists visiting Hairatan border town in Balkh
Officials of the trade and port town of Hairatan border town in the center of Balkh province say that with the arrival of the fishing season and security improvement in the country, dozens of people come to this town every day for tourism and recreation.
Khalilullah Farooqi, the head of Hairatan border town, said that people can come to this recreational area without any worries.
“People can visit and have fun in this town without worrying under Islamic Sharia law,” said Farooqi.
The citizens meanwhile consider the improvement of security as the reason for the increase in the number of visitors to this town and express their satisfaction, calling on the government to expand recreational places in the country.
Hairatan border town is one of the largest commercial ports in the north of the country, which connects Afghanistan with Uzbekistan and other countries in the region.
According to experts, the more attention is paid to the country’s ports and the more infrastructure is built, the higher the government’s revenue will be.
IEA condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, vows probe
The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement condemned Friday’s attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, adding security institutions will investigate the incident and that perpetrators of the attack will be punished.
The statement said that IEA will not allow any individual or group to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.
“IEA strongly condemns failed firing attack towards the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and prays for speedy recovery of a security guard,” the statement said, adding that “IEA will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.”
Kabul police spokesman meanwhile said firing on Pakistan embassy in Kabul was from a building, adding that security forces immediately arrived at the scene and stopped the firing. One suspect was arrested and two weapons were seized during the operation, Khalid Zadran said on Twitter.
The Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement said the attack on the Pakistan embassy compound was targeting the Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.
“By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission,” the statement said.
“The Interim Government of Afghanistan (IEA) must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” the statement added.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack as “dastardly.”
“Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard. I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act,” Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter.
UNAMA also condemned the attack and noted that diplomatic missions are protected under international law.
Friday’s Matches: South Korea advance, Portugal win group
US unveils its latest nuclear stealth bomber
Exclusive interview with Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy economy minister
Afghanistan registers trade surplus with Pakistan: SIGAR
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
Tahawol: Reactions over blast in Samangan discussed
Saar: US special envoy’s regional trips discussed
Tahawol: Pakistani delegation’s Kabul visit reviewed
Saar: Herat Security Dialogue in Tajikistan discussed
