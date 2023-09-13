Sport
India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka
Kuldeep Yadav starred as India overcame a brilliant all-round effort from Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage to win a tense Asia Cup clash by 41 runs on Tuesday and book a place in the final.
Kuldeep took four wickets including the final two as India defended 213, bowling out Sri Lanka for 172 to silence a large home crowd at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, AFP reported.
India recorded their second straight Super Four win in the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup, and ended Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak in ODIs.
Wellalage, who claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, remained unbeaten on 42 when he ran out of partners as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep wrapped up the opposition tail in 41.3 overs.
It was India’s third straight day on the field after they crushed Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match that was played across two days due to rain.
The next Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday will decide the second finalists between the two teams.
India skipper Rohit Sharma scored 53 to hand his team a brisk start but Wellalage hit back.
The 20-year-old returned figures of 5-40 including the key wickets of Rohit and Virat Kohli with strong support from part-time spinner Charith Asalanka, who claimed four victims for 18 runs.
Rohit entered an elite list of players with over 10,000 ODI runs and hit his second successive fifty.
Wellalage struck with his first ball of the match when he bowled Shubman Gill for 19 and there was no looking back for the young spinner.
He made the home fans erupt with the wicket of Kohli who fell for three a day after an unbeaten 122 against Pakistan at the same venue.
Rohit was also bowled by Wellalage who snared his third scalp in three overs.
Ishan Kishan, who made 33, and previous-match centurion KL Rahul attempted to rebuild the innings with a stand of 63.
Wellalage ended that partnership when he got Rahul caught and bowled for 39 and then took his fifth.
Asalanka kept chipping away from the other end and was on a hat-trick with India on 186-9, but Axar Patel took the total past 200 after a nearly 45-minute rain break and hit 26.
India hit back with regular wickets and Jasprit Bumrah struck twice.
Asalanka attempted to increase the run-rate but it became Kuldeep’s second wicket.
Dhananjaya de Silva fought back along with Wellalage in a threatening seventh-wicket stand of 63 but Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership with the wicket of De Silva for 41.
World Cup 2023: Afghanistan announces 15-member squad
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 to be played in India in October-November.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, that also includes three reserve players including senior allrounder Gulbadin Naib, Sharafudin Ashraf, and Farid Ahmad Malik.
Azmatullah Omarzai returns from an injury that sidelined him from the Asia Cup while Naveen ul-Haq, who last played a List A game in 2021, also comes back into the squad.
Naveen has played only seven ODIs till date, taking 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.
Gulbadin Naib, meanwhile, shone on his ODI comeback in the Pakistan series with the wickets of the openers and then on Tuesday, took a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka, but finds himself out of the squad.
The rest of the squad has a familiar look with the spin department stocked with some outstanding talent. Aside from senior spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the squad also features Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.
The pace attack is bolstered by the return of Naveen, and also has Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Omarzai.
Afghanistan World Cup squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Afghanistan will open its World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7.
Asia Cup: Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call ahead of World Cup
Pakistan’s heavy defeat to India in the Asia Cup was a “timely reminder” for the team to get their act together before next month’s World Cup, head coach Grant Bradburn said.
Babar Azam’s men suffered a crushing 228-run loss to India on Monday in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to next month’s World Cup in India, AFP reported.
India posted 356-2 in Colombo after rain forced the match into a reserve day and then bowled out Pakistan for 128 in 32 overs to register their biggest ODI victory over their arch-rivals.
“My gut feeling is that we are grateful for the gift that has been this last two days,” Bradburn told reporters after the drubbing.
“We don’t get to play some of the best players in the world very often,” he added.
“We haven’t lost a game of cricket for the last three months, so it’s a timely reminder that we need to turn up every day, put in our best on the park, and it’s actually a gift in the last two days we haven’t done that.”
Pakistan elected to bowl after Azam won the toss but the team soon lost their grip after a 121-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit 122 and 111 respectively to extend India’s domination in an unbeaten stand of 233.
“We lost at all facets of the game,” Bradburn said. “No excuses, we weren’t good enough in the last two days.”
Pakistan’s bowling, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, had rattled India’s top order last week in an Asia Cup group game, bowling them out for 266 before the match was abandoned because of rain.
But Rohit, Gill, Rahul and Kohli came roaring back in the Super Four contest to take the attack to the bowlers.
Bradburn, a former New Zealand international who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs, said Pakistan will learn from the batting assault.
“Certainly wasn’t a surprise. Everyone’s seen how lethal our bowling attack is and good teams will counteract that,” he said.
Azam started the tournament with 151 against minnows Nepal but Bradburn said Pakistan’s batting still lacked firepower.
“Our batting unit hasn’t clicked in the past month and again, that is a positive sign,” he said.
“We have full trust in them. We are very consistent with our selection. We know they will come right.”
Pakistan next play Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Samarawickrama helps Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed 93 to set up a 21-run win for Sri Lanka in their opening Super Four clash of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh on Saturday.
Samarawickrama’s knock steered Sri Lanka to 257-9, a total their bowlers defended to put Bangladesh on the brink of elimination in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming World Cup in India, AFP reported.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 236 in 48.1 overs despite a valiant 82 by Towhid Hridoy and suffered their second loss in the Super Four stage.
With one match to go, Bangladesh need a mathematical miracle for a place in the final on September 17.
Dasun Shanaka, who turned 32 on Saturday, played a captain’s role with his 24 and three wickets from his medium-pace bowling.
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana also took three wickets each.
“When there’s no frontline bowlers someone needs to chip in and today was my day,” Shanaka said on the absence of injured bowlers including Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga.
“Maheesh bowled and in the end the result matters. Our players, specially Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama played really well, read the wicket very well.”
Sri Lanka, who co-host the tournament with Pakistan, faltered after being invited to bat first with Bangladesh fast bowlers getting regular breakthroughs.
However, Kusal Mendis (50) and then Samarawickrama, who was named man of the match, made sure they reach a competitive and eventually a winning total on an inconsistent pitch.
Samarawickrama reached his 50 in 45 balls and accelerated in a 60-run partnership with Shanaka to rouse the home fans at a largely empty ground.
Turned the tide
Sri Lanka slipped after a brisk start before Pathum Nissanka and Mendis put on 74 runs with some sensible batting, forcing Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan to rotate his bowlers.
Shoriful Islam was brought into the attack and he delivered with the wicket of Nissanka, trapped lbw for 40.
Mendis reached his fifty with a boundary off Shoriful in the next over but the fast bowler had his revenge four balls later to have him caught out.
The bowlers kept up the charge, but Samarawickrama turned the tide with a string of boundaries and finished off well as he surpassed his previous ODI best of 82. He was dismissed on the final ball.
Bangladesh started strongly with Mehidy Hasan Miraz hitting a few boundaries to take on the Sri Lankan attack alongside fellow opener Mohammed Naim.
Shanaka hit back with his medium-pace bowling to send back Miraz for 28.
Pathirana got the big wicket of Shakib, caught behind for three and with Liton Das’ departure Bangladesh slipped to 83-4.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid attempted to raise hopes of a fightback in a stand of 72 before Dunith Wellalage broke through with the wicket of Mushfiqur, who made 29.
“He batted really well. He played LPL (Lanka Premier League) here so he brought that confidence,” Shakib said of Towhid.
“If he could have batted a little longer, but then there are always a lot of ifs and buts. But Sri Lanka played better which is why they won.”
The rest of the batting fell apart in trying to match the rising run-rate and Hridoy’s lbw off Theekshana spelt the end.
