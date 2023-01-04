Latest News
Iran to accept more Afghan female students at Tehran University
Iran is planning to accept more female students from Afghanistan at the University of Tehran, local media reported on Tuesday.
IRNA reported that Iran has increased Tehran University’s budget for scholarships to Afghan students fivefold.
Masooma Malik, an official from Tehran University, said this would enable Iran to support more Afghan students, especially women, in 2023.
Currently, 470 Afghan students, 140 of them women, are studying at Tehran University.
More than half of these students have scholarships, the official added.
Some women’s activists in Afghanistan welcome the move, saying Afghan girls deprived of education need support.
“Under current conditions where schools, universities and other educational facilities are closed for the Afghan girls, and girls are fully deprived of education, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s move on accepting students deprived of education is a good and commendable move,” said Tarana Adeeb, a women’s rights activist.
Negina Yari, another activist, said: “Unfortunately, the educational programs of neighboring countries on Afghan girls’ education are for short term and it cannot help women and girls in the long term. Moreover, neighboring countries should politically exploit the critical situation of Afghan girls and women.”
Last month, Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor offered to provide support to 100 Afghan female students in Dubai.
Latest News
Karzai urges Pakistan to avoid threatening Afghanistan
Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai on Tuesday called on Islamabad to stop issuing threats and to carry out a “deep review” of its policies related to Afghanistan, saying that prevailing “insecurity” in Pakistan is the result of its own policies.
Karzai had been responding to a statement issued after Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) meeting early this week which stated that Pakistan would not allow its neighbor to harbor terrorists.
The statement meanwhile implied that Pakistan might resort to targeting safe havens across the border.
Karzai however stated that the current insecurity in Pakistan is mostly due to policies of the Pakistani government. He urged Islamabad to carry out a “deep review” of its policies of the past decades and make changes to it.
The former Afghan president also asked Pakistan to avoid threats “over the use of excessive force and facilitate good and civilized relations with Afghanistan to ensure stability and peace in the region”.
Meanwhile, Hina Rabbani Khar, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan sent a message to Afghanistan on Tuesday stating that the country’s security is its red line.
Giving a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, the minister of state said that Pakistan aimed to have cordial ties with its neighbors, adding that Pakistan should not be the victim of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) terrorist activities.
Khar, who recently visited Afghanistan, meanwhile stated that Afghan officials had given their complete assurance that their territory would not be used against Pakistan.
US weighs in
The United States has also responded to the situation and US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the US was aware of the NSC’s recent statement.
“The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism,” Price said.
He said that the Islamic Emirate must uphold the very commitment they had made that their soil would never be used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks.
“These are among the very commitments that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfill to date,” he added.
Islamic Emirate’s response
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid meanwhile said Tuesday that the IEA wants good relations with all neighboring countries, including Pakistan, and that the spate of “false” statements by Pakistani officials is regrettable.
He had been responding to the remarks and statement by Pakistan over their reports that Afghanistan’s soil is being used by militants against Pakistan.
Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate is determined to not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used to pose threats to other countries including Pakistan.
“We are committed to this purpose, but the Pakistani side is also responsible for trying to resolve the situation, refraining from baseless allegations and provocative thoughts because it creates mistrust,” said Mujahid.
According to him, the Islamic Emirate values peace and stability in the country and wants stability for the entire region and continues its efforts for this purpose.
Latest News
IEA court to rule on validity of media licenses
The Ministry of Information and Culture of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said a court decision will be made on Thursday regarding the validity of licenses of a number of media outlets.
However, Abdulhaq Emad, head of the publication department of the Ministry of Information and Culture, rejected reports that the court decision will be made in the absence of ten media managers.
“Some biased media have written in my words that the court is making a decision against the managers of ten media in absentia. This is completely wrong,” Emad tweeted.
“The truth is that for a year we have been receiving complaints about several small media outlets that broadcast against national interests and values. We have repeatedly asked those responsible for these media [outlets]… to give an explanation and respect the principles, but they did not pay attention to our requests; so we submitted their files to the court to decide on the legality of the licenses,” Emad tweeted.
He added that the court will rule on Thursday in the presence of the media companies’ lawyers.
Latest News
IEA wants good relations with all countries, including Pakistan: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that the IEA wants good relations with all neighboring countries, including Pakistan, and that the spate of “false” statements by Pakistani officials is regrettable.
This was in response to recent remarks and a statement by Pakistani officials over the use of Afghan soil by militants against Pakistan.
In a newsletter published on Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate is determined to not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used to pose threats to other countries including Pakistan.
“We are committed to this purpose, but the Pakistani side is also responsible for trying to resolve the situation, refraining from baseless allegations and provocative thoughts because it creates mistrust,” said Mujahid.
According to the newsletter, the Islamic Emirate values peace and stability in the country and wants stability for the entire region and continues its efforts for this purpose.
On Monday, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said in an interview with Geo News that the Islamic Emirate has agreed that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, but according to him, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning their attacks against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan.
Iran to accept more Afghan female students at Tehran University
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
Karzai urges Pakistan to avoid threatening Afghanistan
IEA court to rule on validity of media licenses
Gunman kills 2 Pakistani intelligence officers: security officials
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Kabul municipality defends enlarged map on model globe
Tahawol: IEA’s emphasis on ensuring public welfare discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Optimism over IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Reaction to Pakistan’s TTP sanctuaries remarks discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Several killed, wounded in blast outside Kabul military airport
-
Business3 days ago
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
-
Sport4 days ago
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
-
World4 days ago
North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests
-
Business4 days ago
Uzbek company to hand over Hairatan-Mazar railway responsibilities to Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fewer IDPs recorded in 2022 against last year: MoRR
-
Latest News4 days ago
Number of Afghans facing severe hunger now 6.6 million: report
-
World3 days ago
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ U.N. vote