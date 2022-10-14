World
Iraq elects new president and premier, ending stalemate
Iraq’s parliament on Thursday elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as president, who immediately named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani prime minister-designate, ending a year of deadlock after a national election in October last year, Reuters reported.
The presidency, traditionally occupied by a Kurd, is a largely ceremonial position, but the vote for Rashid was a key step toward forming a new government, which politicians have failed to do since the election.
Rashid, 78, was the Iraqi minister of water resources from 2003-2010. The British-educated engineer won against former President Barham Salih, who was running for a second term.
He invited Sudani, the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc known as the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-aligned factions, to form a government. Sudani, 52, previously served as Iraq’s human rights minister as well as minister of labour and social affairs, read the report.
Sudani now has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.
According to Reuters Thursday’s vote, which was the fourth attempt to elect a president this year, took place shortly after nine rockets landed on Thursday around the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, according to a military statement.
At least 10 people, including members of the security forces, were injured in the attack, according to security and medical sources.
Similar attacks took place last month as the parliament was holding a vote to confirm its speaker.
Thursday’s parliament session comes a year after an election in which populist Shi’ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr was the biggest winner but failed to rally support to form a government.
Sadr withdrew his 73 lawmakers in August and said he would quit politics, prompting the worst violence in Baghdad for years when his loyalists stormed a government palace and fought rival Shi’ite groups, most of them backed by Iran and with armed wings.
Sadr, who has not declared his next move, has a track record of radical action, including fighting U.S. forces, quitting cabinets, and protesting against governments. Many fear protests by his supporters, Reuters reported.
Security personnel had deployed checkpoints across the city, closed off bridges and squares and erected walls across some of the bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone on Thursday.
“Now Iran-backed groups are dominating the parliament, they have a friendly judiciary and have dominated the executive (authority)…they will need to benefit from it, one way to benefit from it is to do it gradually or suddenly and try marginalize or expel pro-Sadrists from the state apparatuses,” said Hamdi Malik, specialist on Iraq’s Shi’ite militias at the Washington Institute, adding the approach on how they do it will determine how Sadr will react.
Under a power-sharing system designed to avoid sectarian conflict, Iraq’s president is a Kurd, its prime minister a Shi’ite and its parliament speaker a Sunni, read the report.
At least 17 die in southern Pakistan bus fire
At least 17 flood affected people died of burns in southern Pakistan on Wednesday night when the bus they were traveling in caught fire as they were returning home, officials said.
The incident occurred on the M-9 motorway connecting the port city of Karachi with Hyderabad and Jamshoro cities of Sindh province, Reuters reported.
“So far, 17 passengers have died in the accident, 10 were injured who were treated by rescue teams,” Siraj Qasim Soomro, parliamentary health secretary told Reuters.
Around 35 people were traveling in the bus.
“Those who were traveling in the bus were flood affected people who had relocated somewhere off the motorway, and they were heading back home in Dadu district,” Jamshoro District Commissioner Asif Jameel said.
They were using private transport for the purpose, Jameel added.
Dadu district is among the worst flood hit districts of the Sindh province.
It was not immediately clear as to what caused the fire, but police said that apparently the fire erupted at the rear portion of the bus which engulfed the entire bus.
Some passengers jumped out of the bus to escape the fire.
Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to speeding, poor road infrastructure and use of unfit vehicles.
In 2017, an oil tanker overturned and caught fire in the region, killing more than 100 people.
Iran summons British envoy for ‘meddling in internal affairs’
Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to Tehran on Monday for the third time in three weeks over the UK’s “interventions in Iran’s internal affairs” and imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
The director general of the Western Europe Division at the Iranian Foreign Ministry conveyed Iran’s protest to Simon Shercliff after the UK imposed sanctions on Iran over what it called violation of human rights during the recent protests and riots in the country, IFP reported.
The Iranian official said the “arbitrary sanctions” imposed by London are “unacceptable and worthless”, adding Tehran reserves the right to take reciprocal action.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced earlier on Monday that it imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police and two high-ranking officials for dealing with the unrest and riots in the country.
The death of 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini at a police station on September 16 in the capital Tehran, sparked protests and riots in several Iranian cities.
In a similar move, the United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, IFP reported.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani slammed the new round of US sanctions, saying punitive measures are the backbone of the American human rights regulations.
Kyiv, Lviv, other Ukrainian cities rocked by blasts
Several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro on Monday, after Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea.
Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted emergency services as saying there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties, Reuters reported.
“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district – in the centre of the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Details later.”
A Reuters witness saw a huge crater at one of the city centre’s intersections and nearby cars completely wrecked, blackened and pitted with shrapnel.
Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine’s west, and in Dnipro in central Ukraine.
Russia abandoned an early advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.
Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two.
