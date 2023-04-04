Latest News
Japan gives another $5 million to WFP for Afghanistan
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday Japan has contributed an additional $5 million towards the Afghanistan crisis.
WFP says this funding comes at a critical time after the aid agency was forced to cut assistance to at least four million people last month due to a lack of funds.
The organization said at the time, that unless funding was received for April, nine million Afghans could go without food.
Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Takashi Okada meanwhile said: “The Government of Japan has been a consistent and strong supporter of the Afghan people and of WFP over the past years. Japan sees food assistance as one of the primary ways to reach sustainable development and human security.”
“We are grateful to the Government of Japan for this latest contribution. WFP’s food assistance is today the last lifeline for millions of Afghans in a country that is at the highest risk of famine in a quarter of a century,” said Hsiao-Wei Lee, WFP Country Director in Afghanistan.
“Catastrophic hunger knocks on Afghanistan’s doors and unless humanitarian support is sustained, hundreds of thousands more Afghans will need assistance to survive.”
WFP said currently, nearly 20 million Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. Six million of them are one step away from famine. WFP urgently needs US$93 million to assist 13 million people in April and US$800 million for the next six months.
This new funding brings Japan’s total contribution towards WFP’s humanitarian response in Afghanistan to $96.57 million over the past five years. Early this year, Tokyo contributed $12.4 million to WFP in Afghanistan.
Russia and Tajikistan launch joint military drills near Afghan border
Russia and Tajikistan militaries kicked off joint drills near the border with Afghanistan that will last through April 7, Russia’s TASS news agency reported Monday.
The drills are taking place at the Kharb-Maidon training ground in Tajikistan – 20 kilometers from the border with Afghanistan.
“During the practical stages, the military contingents from Russia and Tajikistan will practice preparing and carrying out a joint operation on mountainous terrain to eliminate outlawed armed gangs intruding into the territory of an allied state and also exercising command and control of joint forces in blocking and destroying an illegal armed formation,” Russia’s Central Military District said in a statement.
The Russian military contingent participating in the drills largely consists of units from the 201st military base numbering over 300 personnel: motor rifle, armored, artillery, radiation, chemical and biological protection troops and mobile electronic warfare groups of the Central Military District, its press office specified.
Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.
Russia is worried about the possibility of militants infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Moscow views as its defensive buffer.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) however have repeatedly downplayed concerns about threats emanating from the country.
Russian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif ‘up and running’: Kabulov
Russia’s consulate in northern Mazar-e-Sharif has reopened after almost two years, Russia’s presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Monday.
Speaking to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, Kabulov said Alexey Pereverzev had been appointed as consulate general to the mission in Mazar.
This comes after Russia closed its consulate in Mazar in July 2021 amid rising tension in the north of the country at the time.
Muttaqi confident IEA will be recognized as legitimate government in time
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that currently the embassies of neighboring countries and countries in the region have diplomatic representation in Kabul and are active in the country.
In a recent interview with Dorar TV, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate has trade relations with neighboring countries and ambassadors of the Islamic Emirate are in neighboring countries. He said in turn, diplomats from neighboring countries are also in Afghanistan.
He said their mere presence in the country was recognition in itself – despite these countries not having officially announced their recognition of the IEA government.
“No official announcement has been made yet, and this has its own factors. A number of countries are under the influence of some countries or they have not made an official announcement due to some matters and other issues,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi said one reason was that over a 20 year period at least 50 countries fought the IEA in a war, resulting in human casualties and financial losses. “For this reason, it is natural that the issue of recognizing Afghanistan is a little difficult for them and it will take time,” Muttaqi added.
The foreign minister said the IEA hopes that progress in this respect will be made. “As you have seen, recently we have activated a number of embassies and this issue of recognition will gradually be solved.” he added.
