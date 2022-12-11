Japan’s ambassador meets Muttaqi in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2022)

Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and said that his country will try to play a positive role towards Afghanistan as a member of the UN Security Council next year.

In a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Okada Takashi said that Japan plans to increase its aid to Afghanistan in various fields, including providing alternatives to poppy farming and treatment of drug addicts.

“Japan will start its duties as a member of the Security Council next year, so it is trying to play a good role in the Security Council regarding Afghanistan through an active mission,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting, Muttaqi asked Takashi to convey the positive achievements of the Islamic Emirate to the world in areas such as preventing poppy cultivation, reducing administrative corruption, and providing security.

Experts meanwhile believe that Japan can play a good role in Afghanistan.

“The government of Japan and its nation have always had positive thoughts regarding Afghanistan and for the development of this country,” said Rahmatullah Hasan, an international analyst.

“Japan has cooperated with Afghanistan over the past periods and still it intends to continue its aid for the people of Afghanistan by holding such visits.”

The aid of $106 million and the positive diplomatic interaction with Japan were among the other discussions of this meeting, which were welcomed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.