Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has signed contracts with Turkmenistan and Iran to import thousands of tons of oil and gas – amid rising fuel prices not only in Afghanistan but also globally.

The acting deputy prime minister’s office said Monday that the public can expect changes in oil and liquid gas prices in the near future, adding that thousands of tons of gas has arrived at the land ports of Aqina, Hairatan and Torghandi.

However, the Herat police command said that they have seized tons of low-quality oil in recent months.

“We ask national businessmen to stop importing low-quality oil into the country, and if anyone still imports low-quality oil, they will be prosecuted,” said Juma Khan Elham, head of the anti-corruption unit at Herat police command.

At present, the price of gas and oil in the country has risen dramatically.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has signed a large oil import contract with Iran, which will arrive soon, so we are trying to lower the price of oil,” said Ahmad Shah Ezat, head of Herat Petroleum and Liquid Gas Department.

On the other hand, residents of Herat want the IEA to control the price of fuel on the domestic market.

“We request the government control the price of oil, one liter of oil is 85 AFN,” said Ratib Hamidi, a resident of Herat.

While shipments of fuel as per the latest agreements with Iran and Turkmenistan have not yet arrived in the country, IEA authorities have said once landed and on the open market, the prices will be reduced.