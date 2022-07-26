Business
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
Business
IEA signs agreement with Turkmenistan and Iran to import oil and gas
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has signed contracts with Turkmenistan and Iran to import thousands of tons of oil and gas – amid rising fuel prices not only in Afghanistan but also globally.
The acting deputy prime minister’s office said Monday that the public can expect changes in oil and liquid gas prices in the near future, adding that thousands of tons of gas has arrived at the land ports of Aqina, Hairatan and Torghandi.
However, the Herat police command said that they have seized tons of low-quality oil in recent months.
“We ask national businessmen to stop importing low-quality oil into the country, and if anyone still imports low-quality oil, they will be prosecuted,” said Juma Khan Elham, head of the anti-corruption unit at Herat police command.
At present, the price of gas and oil in the country has risen dramatically.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has signed a large oil import contract with Iran, which will arrive soon, so we are trying to lower the price of oil,” said Ahmad Shah Ezat, head of Herat Petroleum and Liquid Gas Department.
On the other hand, residents of Herat want the IEA to control the price of fuel on the domestic market.
“We request the government control the price of oil, one liter of oil is 85 AFN,” said Ratib Hamidi, a resident of Herat.
While shipments of fuel as per the latest agreements with Iran and Turkmenistan have not yet arrived in the country, IEA authorities have said once landed and on the open market, the prices will be reduced.
Business
Farmers to harvest 150,000 tons of grapes in Herat province this year
Small-scale farmers are expected to harvest about 150,000 tons of grapes in Herat province this year, agriculture department officials said Sunday.
The Herat Department of Agriculture and Livestock said more than 60 percent of these grapes will become raisins and then exported.
“We are now in the grape harvest season; fortunately, Herat plays an important role in the field of grapes; there are 12,120 hectares under cultivation, and we expect to produce nearly 150,000 tons,” said Hamidullah Naseri, the provincial head of the agriculture and livestock department.
A shortage of cold storage units and the closure of air cargo corridors for the purpose of exporting Herat grapes has forced local farmers to turn their attention to raisins instead.
“Due to the lack of cold storage facilities and the lack of air corridors and foreign flights, we could not export grapes this year, so more attention is paid to raisins,” said Bashir Ahmad Bahaderi, head of Herat Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
Currently, gardeners harvest more than 70 types of grapes in this province, but most of their harvest is sold at very low prices on the domestic market.
“We have a lot of problems in the market for selling grapes, we buy fertilizer for 6,600 AFN, but once we bring the grapes to the market, we sell them for 60 or 70 AFN,” said Esmatullah, a farmer.
Business
Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran
Afghanistan’s finance ministry announced Saturday that a contract was signed for the purchase of 350,000 tons of oil from neighboring Iran.
The agreement was signed with an Iranian firm during an Afghan delegation’s visit to the neighboring country.
The delegation included representatives of Afghanistan Oil and Gas Corporation, ministries of finance and foreign affairs, Da Afghanistan Bank and National Standards Authority.
The two sides held talks on quality, prices, transit and creating facilities for traders, and agreed to establish joint committee on expanding gas pipeline and establishing joint refineries.
Afghanistan’s finance ministry said that importing of the contracted oil will begin in the next few days and it will significantly reduce prices at home.
Tashkent Summit: Muttaqi urges the world to recognize IEA as new govt
Afghans to take part in World Team Chess Tournament in India
UN urges IEA to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan
US and IEA make progress on Afghan reserves
Pakistan’s Ulema team in Kabul for talks with TTP
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran
-
Sport4 days ago
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
-
Business4 days ago
Herat residents complain of rising old banknotes
-
Sport3 days ago
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA won’t give into world’s pressures: deputy spokesman
-
World4 days ago
Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first tribal woman President
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA official says there is no alternative to current government
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan dispatches emergency relief goods for Afghans