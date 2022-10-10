World
Kyiv, Lviv, other Ukrainian cities rocked by blasts
Several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro on Monday, after Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea.
Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted emergency services as saying there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties, Reuters reported.
“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district – in the centre of the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Details later.”
A Reuters witness saw a huge crater at one of the city centre’s intersections and nearby cars completely wrecked, blackened and pitted with shrapnel.
Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine’s west, and in Dnipro in central Ukraine.
Russia abandoned an early advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.
Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two.
World
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
The death toll from a boat accident in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Anambra has risen to 76, the president said on Sunday.
The vessel capsized on Friday amid heavy flooding in the Ogbaru area of Anambra, according to officials on Saturday, when they said at least 10 people had died and 60 were missing, Reuters reported.
In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said that emergency authorities had confirmed the higher death toll.
Authorities are working to rescue or recover any missing passengers, said Buhari, adding that he had directed the relevant agencies to check safety protocols to prevent future accidents.
The head of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency said that 15 people had been rescued as of Saturday night, read the report.
Anambra is among 29 of Nigeria’s 36 states to have experienced heavy flooding this year. The waters have washed away homes, crops and roads and affected at least half a million people.
A local resident, Afam Ogene, told Reuters that because flooding had destroyed the major road linking eight communities to the rest of the area, some residents had to travel by boat.
Of the vessel that capsized, he said it was locally made and had the capacity to carry more than 100 people. He added that the boat’s engine had failed and it was overpowered by waves shortly after it launched, Reuters reported.
World
N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, authorities in neighbouring countries said, the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days that added to widespread alarm in Washington and its allies in Tokyo and Seoul, Reuters reported.
Officials in the South Korean capital have said the uptick in the North’s missile launches could signal it is closer than ever to resuming nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, with preparations observed at its test site for months.
Both of Sunday’s missiles reached an altitude of 100 km (60 miles) and covered 350 km (218 miles), Japan’s state minister of defence, Toshiro Ino, told reporters.
According to Reuters the first was fired at about 1:47 a.m. (1647 GMT) and the second some six minutes later.
They fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and authorities were looking into what type they were, including the possibility that they were submarine-launched ballistic missiles, he added.
The US military said it was consulting closely with allies and partners following the launches, which it said highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of the North Korean nuclear arms and ballistic missile programs, read the report.
Still, the United States assessed that the latest launches did not pose a threat to US personnel or American allies.
“The US commitments to the defence of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad,” the Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.
The latest missile launches from the Muncheon area on North Korea’s east coast are a “serious provocation” that harms peace, South Korean authorities said.
On Tuesday, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to residents there to take cover, Reuters reported.
Ino said Tokyo would not tolerate the repeated actions by North Korea. The incident was the seventh such launch since Sept. 25.
Japan’s foreign ministry said the nuclear envoys of the United States, South Korea and Japan held a telephone call and shared the view that the North’s ballistic missile launches threatened the peace and security of the region and the international community, besides posing a civil aviation risk.
North Korea, which has pursued missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions, said on Saturday its missile tests were for self-defence against direct US military threats and had not harmed the safety of neighbours.
“Our missile tests are a normal, planned self-defence measure to protect our country’s security and regional peace from direct U.S. military threats,” said state media KCNA, citing an aviation administration spokesperson.
South Korea and the United States held joint maritime exercises on Friday, a day after Seoul scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.
The United States also announced new sanctions on Friday in response to North Korea’s latest missile launches.
World
10 killed in a gas station explosion in Ireland
Ten people, including two teenagers and a younger girl, were killed in an explosion at a petrol station in the Irish county of Donegal, police said on Saturday, adding that the incident appeared to be “a tragic accident”, Reuters reported.
The police said no more casualties were expected from the explosion which happened shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Friday at the Applegreen petrol station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough.
The dead, who were all from the local area, also included four men and three women. Eight people are being treated in hospital, including one with critical injuries who was airlifted to Dublin.
“We have to keep an open mind as a police service in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident,” Superintendent David Kelly told a news conference.
Photographs from the scene showed a two-storey apartment block above the petrol station’s store with walls blown out and a partially collapsed roof, and debris scattered across the forecourt where several cars were parked.
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the incident was an unspeakable tragedy for a small community of just a few hundred people, read the report.
“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life,” Martin said in a statement late on Friday.
“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”
According to Reuters British Foreign Minister James Cleverly also extended his sympathies to the victims’ families.
Local Sinn Fein lawmaker Pearse Doherty said at the scene on Friday that the “massive explosion” was heard from miles around. As the only supermarket in the village, and home to a post office and hairdressers, he said the station would have been very busy just at the end of the school day.
Bernard Doherty, who lives nearby and knew all but one of the victims, told national broadcaster RTE that he and others began clearing rubble with tractors and trailers before the Irish Coast Guard and a specialist rescue team from nearby Northern Ireland joined emergency services at the scene.
“Rubble had been blown across the forecourt as far as the road. There was everything from tin to blocks, floor slabs, contents from the shop just lying around the place,” he said, adding that one person was pulled out alive.
“About 20 seconds after landing on the scene, we knew what was ahead.”
