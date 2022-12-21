World
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the extreme northern coast of California before dawn on Tuesday, crumpling homes and roads, rupturing utility lines and leaving thousands of residents without running water and electricity, Reuters reported.
At least a dozen people were injured, and two others died from “medical emergencies” that occurred during or just after the quake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Reuters the tremor, which struck at 2:30 a.m. PST and was followed by about 80 aftershocks, was centered 215 miles (350 km) north of San Francisco offshore of Humboldt County, a largely rural area known for its redwood forests, local seafood, lumber industry and dairy farms.
The region also is known for relatively frequent seismic activity, although the latest quake appeared to cause more disruption than others in recent years.
Tuesday’s temblor set off one structure fire – by severing the gas line of a hot-water heater – and caused at least two other buildings to collapse, authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and fire crews rescued a resident briefly trapped in the home, according to fire officials.
About two dozen houses were so heavily damaged as to be “red-tagged,” declared unsafe for habitation. Most were in Rio Dell, a town of about 3,400 residents that bore the brunt of the quake, read the report.
Water service to the entire community was knocked out, and City Manager Kyle Knopp said he expected 100 to 150 residents would likely end up displaced once housing inspectors had assessed all the structural damage there.
Some 79,000 homes and businesses countywide were without power in the quake’s immediate aftermath, according to the electric grid tracking website PowerOutage.us.
Fire officials said dispatchers fielded roughly 70 emergency calls after the quake, read the report.
Details of casualties were sketchy. The two fatalities involved individuals, one aged 72, the other 83, who suffered medical emergencies that coincided with the quake, preventing rescue teams from reaching them in time to render life-saving care, said Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal.
Most of the 12 survivors known to have sought medical care got themselves to hospitals and sustained relatively minor injuries, many from fallen objects. Two of the most serious cases were a head injury and a broken hip, officials said.
Authorities reported at least four Humboldt County roads shut down due to earthquake damage.
California’s earthquake early warning system sent electronic alerts to the mobile devices of some 3 million northern California residents 10 seconds before the first shaking was even felt, said state emergency chief Mark Ghilarducci.
While earthquakes are routine in California, tremors at a magnitude 6.4 are less common and potentially dangerous.
Shaking from Tuesday’s quake was felt as far away as the San Francisco Bay area, the US Geological Survey reported. The biggest aftershock registered a magnitude 4.6, Reuters reported.
World
Southeast Asian politicians call for rescue of boat carrying 200 Rohingya refugees
Southeast Asian politicians called Tuesday for the rescue of a boat carrying as many as 200 Rohingya refugees including women and children stranded at sea for several weeks.
Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Myanmar, risk their lives each year in long, expensive sea journeys — often in vessels in poor condition — trying to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.
The boat carrying the refugees has been reported in waters close to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India in the Andaman Sea and the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, AFP reported.
“We urgently call on ASEAN member states and other countries in the region to… launch search and rescue operations,” said ex-Indonesian MP Eva Sundari, who is a member of advocacy group ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), in a statement.
“It is disgraceful that a boat filled with men, women, and children in grave danger has been allowed to remain adrift.”
Charles Santiago, a former Malaysian MP and chairman of APHR, said in the same statement that the delay in rescuing the stranded refugees likely “has already caused untold suffering and loss of life.”
The vessel’s current location is unknown and it is unclear when or exactly from where it departed.
But at least one relative of a passenger hoping to reach Malaysia told AFP he was taken to the boat in deep waters by a small fishing trawler from Bangladesh.
Sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh are home to some one million Rohingya, many of whom fled neighboring Myanmar after a 2017 military crackdown bringing accounts of rape, arson and killings.
But the dire conditions of Bangladesh’s overcrowded camps have forced many to flee again.
Rohingya activists and relatives of some of those aboard the vessel told AFP it had been adrift at sea for at least two weeks.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said last week that the boat has been in waters since late November, and it had received reports of at least a dozen people dying on board.
Those remaining had no access to food or water, it said.
Noor Habi, a resident of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, said her 23-year-old daughter Munuwara Begum was on the stranded boat and had spoken to her sister by walkie talkie.
“We are in danger. Please save us,” her daughter Begum said, according to an audio clip of the call.
“There is no food and water with us and there is no one to save us from this drowning boat.”
The Indonesian navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
World
Jailed TTP militants take hostages after seizing police station
More than 30 Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants were holding several police officers hostage on Monday after breaking free from custody and seizing a police station, officials said.
According to AFP, the TTP members overpowered their jailers on Sunday and snatched weapons.
The militants, held on suspicion of terrorism, are demanding safe passage to Afghanistan, Muhammad Ali Saif, a spokesman for the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said in a statement late Sunday.
A senior government official in Bannu, where the incident is unfolding near the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan’s former self-governed tribal areas, said hostages were still being held after a failed operation to free them.
“During the interrogation, some of them snatched guns from the policemen and later took the entire staff hostage,” he told AFP, on condition of anonymity.
“They want us to provide them safe passage via a ground route or by air. They want to take all the hostages with them and to release them later on the Afghan border or inside Afghanistan.”
The TTP claimed responsibility for the incident and demanded authorities provide safe passage to border areas, AFP reported.
“Otherwise, the entire responsibility of the situation will be on the military,” the TTP said in a statement.
A video posted to social media, which the government official confirmed to be from the scene, showed a group of armed men with long beards, with one threatening to kill all the hostages.
He said they had at least eight hostages, including police and military staff.
The TTP emerged in 2007 and carried out a horrific wave of violence in Pakistan that ended with a military crackdown from 2014.
A shaky months-long ceasefire agreed with Islamabad ended last month.
World
4 policemen killed in northwest Pakistan attack
At least four policemen were killed and as many injured in an attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan, the police and local media reported on Sunday.
The attack, which is the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent months, took place in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province.
Heavily-armed suspected militants, a police spokesman said, attacked Burgai police station located in the southern outskirts of Lakki Marwat from two sides on late Saturday night.
The attackers, he said, used hand grenades and rocket launchers, killing four policemen on the spot, whereas another four were seriously injured.
A search operation is underway to arrest the “terrorists,” he added.
Located 207 kilometers (128 miles) from the provincial capital Peshawar, Lakki Marwat has become a new hotbed of militancy with increasing terrorist attacks launched by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on security forces in recent months, Pakistan media reported.
Last month, six policemen were killed in a TTP-claimed ambush in Lakki Marwat.
The recent attacks come after a ceasefire between Pakistani security forces and the TTP was called off.
