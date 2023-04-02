Latest News
Mining ministry reports six-fold rise in revenue
Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced Sunday that its revenues have increased more than six times.
According to officials, the revenue of the ministry totalled 17 billion afghanis in the solar year 1401, while it was 2.5 billion afghanis in 1400.
Identifying and surveying new mines, attracting domestic and foreign investment, calling for tenders for the extraction of dozens of small and large mines and creating a processing system inside the country are among the tasks that the ministry intends to perform this year.
Officials also hope that copper mining at Mes Aynak in Logar will start this year and that there will be progress in the implementation of TAPI project.
“The work on the pipeline between Turghundi and Guzereh district of Herat is going on. Work on the land acquisition and budget is ongoing. There is no problem in this regard,” Zia al-Rahman Aryobi, deputy minister of mines and petroleum for planning and policy, said in a press conference.
Nangarhar marble and talc, Herat iron and steel, Kandahar Shurandam cement, Herat marble and granite, Takhar gold, Sar-e-pul Qashqari oil, Shaberghan pipeline to Mazar-e-Sharif and Sarpol coal are projects that are ongoing.
“Sanctions against the Islamic Emirate remain in place. There is a lack of funds. Meeting costs is a big challenge. Allah willing, all these problems will be solved. We assure you that the leaders of the Islamic Emirate are committed. They are working day and night to improve the situation of the mining sector,” Aryobi said.
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says lack of infrastructure and expertise as well as the lack of cooperation among institutions are among the challenges it is facing.
“The main problems are the lack of infrastructure, the lack of sufficient funds for surveying mines and building infrastructure, and the lack of cooperation between the relevant institutions,” Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said.
However, the Ministry has increased its efforts to attract domestic and foreign investments, and some foreign investors from several countries have announced readiness to invest in Afghanistan’s mines.
“We have more coal mining in Baghlan, Takhar, Sar-e-pul and Samangan. Among these, Samangan is a province where mining is more [prevalent] compared to other provinces. Thousands of citizens are working there,” Mohammad Rasool Oqab, head of the revenue department of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said.
Afghanistan’s untapped mineral deposits could be worth up to $3 trillion.
Latest News
Suspect in Mazar-e-Sharif bombings arrested: GDI
The Islamic Emirate’s General Directorate of Intelligence says a suspect believed to have been involved in a number of recent bombings in Balkh province has been arrested, including the attack on Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh province.
According to the directorate, the suspect is believed to have been involved in the Tebyan cultural center bombing in PD2 of Mazar-e-Sharif city, the attack on a Shiite Mosque in Mazar, the attack on a car carrying civilians and an attack on a madrassa in Samangan province, which resulted in the death and injuries of dozens of people.
The directorate named the suspect as Aynuddin Mohammad, the son of Abdul Wakil, who played an active role in surveillance for the Daesh group in the northern provinces of the country.
Latest News
Women-run radio station closed for playing music during Ramazan
Sadai Banowan, a women-run radio station in Badakhshan province has been shut down for playing music during the holy months of Ramazan.
Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for information and culture in Badakhshan province, told the UK’s Guardian that the station had violated the “laws and regulations of the Islamic emirate” several times by broadcasting songs and music during Ramazan and was shuttered because of the breach.
“If this radio station accepts the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and gives a guarantee that it will not repeat such a thing again, we will allow it to operate again,” said Ahmadi.
Station head Najia Sorosh denied there was any violation, saying there was no need for the closure and called it a conspiracy, the Guardian reported. The Taliban “told us that you have broadcast music. We have not broadcast any kind of music,” she said.
Latest News
Mujahid claims Daesh is not a major threat to Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says Daesh has been destroyed by the security forces in the country and is not as big a threat as it was a year ago.
In a recent interview with Voice of America, Pashto, Mujahid said that the Afghan security forces “since August 2021, have arrested and imprisoned around 1,600 to 1,700 Daesh militants and have killed more than 1,100.”
The remarks came as the IEA usually downplays the presence and the threat of Daesh militants in Afghanistan.
Mujahid said Daesh hideouts had been destroyed across the country, including in Zabul, Kunar and Jawzjan provinces, and that Daesh fighters were mostly supported by the previous government. Some of them escaped from the prisons during the regime change.
However, he added that the Afghan security forces either killed, arrested, or imprisoned them.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks in the past few months including one last month close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which left six people dead and dozens wounded.
