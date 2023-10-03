Latest News
Muttaqi leaves for China to attend Trans-Himalaya Forum
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for China to participate in the third Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation, it was announced Tuesday.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for Foreign Ministry, said on X that Muttaqi had received an official invitation from China.
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari and a number of other officials of the Islamic Emirate are accompanying Muttaqi in the visit.
Ahmad said that in the meeting, the countries surrounding the Himalayas will discuss economic cooperation, regional connectivity and ecological changes.
He added that the Islamic Emirate delegation will also have a bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of China and representatives of other countries on the sidelines of the forum.
Pakistan tightens entry rules for Afghan travelers
Pakistan has decided that all citizens of neighboring Afghanistan will be required to enter the country with a valid passport and visa starting next month, similar to travelers from other countries, VOA reported on Monday.
The “one document regime” policy will replace the decades-old practice of granting special travel permits to individuals with divided tribes straddling the Durand Line.
The “passport as the only traveling document is going to be implemented from November 1, 2023,” according to an official federal directive sent to immigration authorities at all Afghan border crossings.
“No other document shall be accepted to travel from Afghanistan to Pakistan,” the document said.
The Pakistani government has yet to make a formal announcement about the new policy.
VOA cited a senior Pakistani official as saying that Islamabad hopes the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) would cooperate in implementing the “one document regime” decision to help deter illegal crossers, including militants and smugglers.
The IEA did not immediately comment on the new travel requirements.
The new policy comes amid a nationwide crackdown on Afghans living illegally in Pakistan or not renewing their visas.
Last Thursday, Pakistani caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani announced that his government would deport illegal Afghan and other foreign immigrants.
Foreign tourists flock to Helmand to visit its historical sites
With the emergence of security in Afghanistan, foreign tourists are starting to visit Afghanistan to see its historical sites that have been out of reach for travelers for decades.
A group of tourists visiting Lashkargah in Helmand province were awestruck by the 3,000 year old Qala-e-Bost, which is famous for its 11th century arch. The arch is part of the remains of a mosque.
The group of 11 people from Germany, America, New Zealand and South Africa, included five women, who all welcomed the opportunity to visit the fort and other historical sites in the country.
The tourists said it was a good time for people to visit Afghanistan given that peace has been established.
“Afghanistan is a rich country in terms of minerals, they should work for their people and country, in order to save themselves” from being dependent on other countries, said a tourist from South Africa.
“I am happy that I visited Bost Fort and some other historical areas of this historical province with my friends,” said an American tourist.
At the same time, the head of culture and tourism of the Department of Information and Culture, Mawlavi Sultan Muhammad Hanif, said that since the takeover of the Islamic Emirate, many tourists from different countries have come to this province.
Kabul-Jalalabad highway reopens after two weeks
The main route of key Kabul-Jalalabad highway which had been closed two weeks ago due to a landslide, was reopened on Monday evening, authorities said.
The highway was blocked due to a landslide at a distance of three kilometers from Kabul entrance, and two days after the incident, a side road was created for the movement of vehicles.
The Ministry of Public Works announced in a press release that the ministry has reopened the main route of Kabul-Jalalabad highway after three days of works using personnel and machinery.
