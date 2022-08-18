Science & Technology
NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann first Native American woman to travel to space
When NASA launches its next crew aboard a SpaceX Dragon this fall, the mission commander, astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann, will become the first Native American woman to travel to space.
Mann will be heading to the International Space Station, with liftoff currently targeted for Sept. 29. She will be joined on the Crew-5 mission by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.
NASA says this will be her first spaceflight, CBS News reported.
Born in California, Mann graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and now holds the rank of colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. She earned her wings as a Navy aviator and deployed twice aboard aircraft carriers, flying missions in support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. She also earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford.
Mann was selected by NASA in June 2013 as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class intended to focus on space station operations before possible assignments to future missions to the moon, near-Earth asteroids or, eventually, Mars.
In a recent interview with Indian Country Today, Mann said “it’s very exciting” to be the first Native woman in space. “I think it’s important that we communicate this to our community, so that other Native kids, if they thought maybe that this was not a possibility or to realize that some of those barriers that used to be there are really starting to get broken down,” she told the publication, which noted that she is an enrolled member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California, CBS reported.
While Mann will earn a place in the history books, NASA astronaut John Herrington, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, became the first Native American in space when he flew aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2002.
Mann’s NASA training includes intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalks, Russian language training, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training and water and wilderness survival training, CBS reported.
Mann has achieved numerous awards, including two Air Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.
Science & Technology
Full-scale nuclear war could kill 5 billion people, study shows
Five billion people would die in a modern nuclear war with the impact of a global famine — triggered by sunlight-blocking soot in the atmosphere — likely to far exceed the casualties caused by lethal blasts.
Scientists at Rutgers University mapped out the effects of six possible nuclear conflict scenarios. A full-scale war between the US and Russia, the worst possible case, would wipe out more than half of humanity, they said in the study published in the journal Nature Food, Bloomberg reported.
The estimates were based on calculations of how much soot would enter the atmosphere from firestorms ignited by the detonation of nuclear weapons. Researchers used a climate forecasting tool supported by the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which allowed them to estimate productivity of major crops on a country-by-country basis.
Even a relatively small-scale conflict would have devastating consequences for global food production. A localized battle between India and Pakistan would see crop yields decline by an estimated 7% within five years, the study suggested, while a US-Russia war would see production fall by 90% within three to four years.
The study comes after the specter of conflict between the US and Russia was raised following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in April that there was a “serious” risk of nuclear war breaking out, Bloombergy reported.
“The data tell us one thing,” said Alan Robock, the study’s co-author and a professor of climate science in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers University. “We must prevent a nuclear war from ever happening.”
Science & Technology
Europe drought: German industry at risk as Rhine falls
Germany’s main industry lobby group warned Tuesday that factories may have to throttle production or halt it completely because plunging water levels on the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo.
Water levels on the Rhine at Emmerich, near the Dutch border, dropped by a further four centimeters in 24 hours, hitting zero on the depth gauge, AP reported.
Authorities say the shipping lane itself still has a depth of almost 200 centimeters, but the record low measurement Tuesday morning highlights the extreme lack of water caused by months of drought affecting much of Europe.
“The ongoing drought and the low water levels threaten the supply security of industry,” said Holger Loesch, deputy head of the business lobby group BDI.
Loesch said shifting cargo from river to train or transport was difficult because of limited rail capacity and a lack of drivers.
“It’s only a question of time before facilities in the chemical and steel industry have to be switched off, petroleum and construction materials won’t reach their destination, and high-capacity and heavy-goods transports can’t be carried out anymore,” he said, adding that this could lead to supply bottlenecks and short-time work might result.
Loesch warned that energy supplies could also be further strained as ships carrying coal and gasoline along the Rhine are affected.
He echoed concerns that climate change could make droughts more frequent in the future, and urged the government to help closely monitor water levels and react early to potential transportation problems on Germany’s waterways.
Science & Technology
European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops
Once, a river ran through it. Now, white dust and thousands of dead fish cover the wide trench that winds amid rows of trees in France’s Burgundy region in what was the Tille River in the village of Lux.
From dry and cracked reservoirs in Spain to falling water levels on major arteries like the Danube, the Rhine and the Po, an unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of Europe. It is damaging farm economies, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species, AP reported.
There has been no significant rainfall for almost two months in the continent’s western, central and southern regions. In typically rainy Britain, the government officially declared a drought across southern and central England on Friday amid one of the hottest and driest summers on record.
And Europe’s dry period is expected to continue in what experts say could be the worst drought in 500 years.
Climate change is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures speed up evaporation, thirsty plants take in more moisture and reduced snowfall in the winter limits supplies of fresh water available for irrigation in the summer. Europe isn’t alone in the crisis, with drought conditions also reported in East Africa, the western United States and northern Mexico.
As he walked in the 15-meter wide riverbed in Lux, Jean-Philippe Couasné, chief technician at the local Federation for Fishing and Protection of the Aquatic Environment, listed the species of fish that had died in the Tille.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “On average, about 8,000 liters per second are flowing. … And now, zero liters.”
In areas upstream, some trout and other freshwater species can take shelter in pools via fish ladders. But such systems aren’t available everywhere.
Without rain, the river “will continue to empty. And yes, all fish will die. … They are trapped upstream and downstream, there’s no water coming in, so the oxygen level will keep decreasing as the (water) volume goes down,” Couasné said. “These are species that will gradually disappear.”
CDC admits to making major mistakes in COVID-19 pandemic
Monkeypox cases top 35,000: WHO
21 dead in Kabul mosque explosion
Israel and Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations
NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann first Native American woman to travel to space
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first tribal woman President
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
Explosion and fire at Hoover Dam in Nevada
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
China calls on US to release Afghanistan’s assets
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA urges India to complete unfinished projects in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
FIFA brings opening match of World Cup in Qatar forward by one day
-
Sport5 days ago
Benzema, Ronaldo and Haaland nominated for Ballon d’Or, Messi misses out
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dozens dead and missing in Parwan floods
-
Business4 days ago
IEA trade delegation heads to Moscow
-
Latest News5 days ago
Thirteen people killed in flash floods in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
US and Britain roll out campaigns after poliovirus detected in water samples