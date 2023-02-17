World
NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the “time is now” for Turkey to ratify applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defence alliance, Reuters reported.
Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week said she expects all NATO members to ratify the bids “without further delay”.
Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkey, read the report.
According to Reuters Turkey is widely seen as the main hold-up, with President Tayyip Erdogan indicating his country could ratify Finland’s application while not going ahead with Sweden’s.
Turkey says Sweden harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and others.
Last month Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications after a protest during which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
Stoltenberg described Koran-burning protest as “a disgraceful act” and said the Swedish government had demonstrated a strong position against the protest which should be praised, Reuters reported.
“For me, this just demonstrates that Sweden and Finland understand and are implementing policies which recognize the concerns that Turkey expressed. And this is why I think that time has come to ratify,” he said.
Cavusoglu repeated Turkey’s position that it could evaluate Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO separately.
While conceding that Sweden had changed its legislation on terrorism in line with Turkey’s demands, Cavusoglu said the changes should be fully implemented, Reuters reported.
Stoltenberg, who later met with Erdogan in Ankara before departing for southern Turkey to visit earthquake-hit regions, said that the fight against terrorism would be high on the agenda at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.
One killed, three wounded in Texas mall shooting
One person was killed and three were wounded on Wednesday in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall, police said.
A police spokesman, Robert Gomez, told reporters one suspect was in custody, but media reports said a second person was also taken into custody following the shooting at Texas’ Cielo Vista Mall. The motive in the shooting was not known, Reuters reported.
“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared. Like I said, there were shots fired in the mall. It does cause panic,” Gomez said.
Police called it an active scene and asked the public to avoid the area, read the report.
News video showed the parking lot filling with patrol cars, their lights flashing.
“Units are clearing the mall. They are gathering witnesses. This is a large scene as it being a mall, so it’s going to take time,” Gomez said, adding he had no information on the condition of the wounded.
According to Reuters the Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019. A week ago, a Texas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes in that massacre in a plea deal that spared him a federal death sentence. But he still faces the death penalty in a separate state prosecution.
At least 3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University
At least three people were killed and five injured after a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University on Monday night, as law enforcement swarmed the main campus in East Lansing searching for a lone suspect, police said.
Few official details about the gun violence were immediately available, but Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the university police, said shots were fired in two locations – at an academic building called Berkey Hall and the Michigan State University Union building, Reuters reported.
Police responding to the shooting, which began shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern time, found victims at both locations, Rozman told reporters at a televised late-night briefing about three hours later.
He confirmed that at least five victims were transported to the hospital, some of them with life-threatening injuries, and MSU police issued an update by Twitter a short time later saying that at least three additional people had been killed.
Hours after the first gunfire erupted, several campus buildings had been cleared and secured by police as officers swept the campus in search of possible additional victims and a single suspect, MSU police said.
Students, faculty and residents in surrounding off-campus neighborhoods of East Lansing, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, were urged by authorities to “shelter in place,” while the manhunt continued, read the report.
The suspect, initially described as a short male wearing a mask, was last seen fleeing the MSU Union building on foot, Rozman said.
MSU is a major public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students. University police said Monday night that all classes and campus activities would be canceled for the next 48 hours, read the report.
Monday night’s violence came roughly 14 months after a deadly mass shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, about 80 miles east of East Lansing, in which a 15-year-old student opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol.
According to Reuters four classmates were killed and six other students and a teacher were wounded in that attack, the deadliest US school shooting that year.
Authorities said the teenage suspect, who has pleaded not guilty to murder charges, used a gun his parents bought him as a Christmas present despite signs that he was emotionally disturbed. Both parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Twitter that she was being briefed on the East Lansing shooting.
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
US military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert, Reuters reported.
It was the fourth flying object to be shot down over North America by a US missile in a little more than a week.
US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who is tasked with safeguarding US airspace, told reporters that the military has not been able to identify what the three most recent objects are, how they stay aloft, or where they are coming from.
“We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command, said.
VanHerck said he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation.
“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” he said.
Another defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, subsequently said the military had not seen any evidence that the objects were extraterrestrial.
On President Joe Biden’s order, a US F-16 fighter shot down the object at 2:42 p.m. local time over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in an official statement.
Though it did not pose a military threat, the object could have potentially interfered with domestic air traffic as it was traveling at 20,000 feet (6,100 m), and it might have had surveillance capabilities, Ryder said.
The object appeared to be octagonal in structure, with strings hanging off but no discernible payload, said a US official speaking on condition of anonymity.
The object was believed to be the same as one recently detected over Montana near sensitive military sites, prompting the closure of US airspace, the Pentagon said. The military will try to recover the object downed over Lake Huron to learn more about it, VanHerck told reporters.
He said it likely fell into Canadian waters.
The incident raised questions about the spate of unusual objects that have appeared over North American skies in recent weeks and raised tensions with China.
“We need the facts about where they are originating from, what their purpose is, and why their frequency is increasing,” said US Representative Debbie Dingell, one of several Michigan lawmakers who applauded the military for downing the object.
US officials identified the first object as a Chinese surveillance balloon and shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. On Friday, a second object was shot down over sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska. And a third object was destroyed over Canada’s Yukon on Saturday, with investigators still hunting for the wreckage, Reuters reported.
“The security of citizens is our top priority and that’s why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot down,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.
North America has been on guard against aerial intrusions following the appearance of the white, eye-catching Chinese airship over American skies earlier this month.
That 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) balloon – which Americans have accused Beijing of using to spy on the United States – caused an international incident, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned trip to China only hours before he was set to depart.
Pentagon officials said they have been scrutinizing radar more closely since then.
Surveillance fears appear to have US officials on high alert.
Twice in 24 hours, US officials closed airspace – only to reopen it swiftly.
On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the US military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly there.
China denies the first balloon was being used for surveillance and says it was a civilian research craft. It condemned the United States for shooting it down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday, read the report.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told US broadcaster ABC that US officials think two of the latest objects were smaller balloons than the original one.
The White House said only that the recently downed objects “did not closely resemble” the Chinese balloon, echoing Schumer’s description of them as “much smaller.”
“We will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on,” a spokesperson said.
DEBRIS IN REMOTE LOCALE
Canadian counterparts trying to piece together what was shot down over the Yukon may have their own challenges. The territory is a sparsely populated region in Canada’s far northwest, which borders Alaska. It can be brutally cold in the winter, but temperatures are unusually mild for this time of year, which could ease the recovery effort.
Republican lawmaker Mike Turner, who serves on the US House Armed Services Committee, suggested the White House might be overcompensating for what he described as its previously lax monitoring of American airspace.
“They do appear somewhat trigger-happy,” Turner told CNN on Sunday. “I would prefer them to be trigger-happy than to be permissive.”
Republicans have criticized the Biden administration over its handling of the incursion by the suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it should have been shot down much earlier.
