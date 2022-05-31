World
Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
Nepali search and rescue teams on Tuesday recovered the body of the last of 22 people aboard a small plane that crashed in the Himalayas two days earlier and also found the flight’s voice recorder.
Two Germans, four Indians and 16 Nepalis were on the De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft that crashed 15 minutes after taking off from the tourist town of Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, on Sunday morning.
The plane was bound for Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site, 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Pokhara, on what should have been a 20-minute flight.
A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said the plane had only the voice recorder to preserve ground to air and air to air conversations. Modern planes have two such “black boxes https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-black-boxes-crashed-chinese-jet-will-be-handled-2022-03-23” – a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.
“Nothing except the wreckage is left at the crash site now,” Deo Chandra Lal Karna told Reuters. “All the bodies and the black box have been recovered.”
Operated by privately owned Tara Air, the aircraft made its first flight in April 1979, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.
Soldiers and rescue workers had retrieved 21 bodies from the wreckage, strewn across a steep slope at an altitude of around 14,500 feet, on Monday.
Bodies of 10 victims were brought to Kathmandu on Monday, and the remaining 12 bodies would be flown into the capital on Tuesday and released to the families following an autopsy and identification, Karna said.
The Nepali government has set up a five-member panel to determine the cause of the crash and suggest preventive measures for the aviation sector.
Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Mt. Everest, has a history of air accidents.
In early 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu crashed on landing and caught fire, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.
In 1992, all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane were killed when it ploughed into a hill as it tried to land in Kathmandu.
World
Turkey not to allow “terrorism-supporting” countries to join NATO: president
Turkey will not allow “terrorism-supporting” countries to enter NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.
Sweden and Finland have expressed earlier their condemnation to terrorism, but Erdogan believes they are not sincere or honest enough.
A joint Swedish-Finnish delegation held talks in Ankara with Turkish officials and diplomats on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve disputes with the middle east country.
But last week’s negotiations were not at the “expected level”, Erdogan told journalists on the plane after his flight from Azerbaijan to Turkey.
“They have expectations, but they did not take the necessary steps regarding Turkey,” the state-run TRT broadcaster quoted Erdogan as saying.
On the contrary, they kept on the activities which Turkey has been criticizing, the Turkish president said.
“As long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we definitely cannot say ‘yes’ to countries, which ‘support terrorism’, entering the NATO,” he said.
Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week following the Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in February.
NATO allies, except for Turkey, have welcomed the two countries’ proposals. Accession of new member states requires consensus of all 30 existing NATO members.
The Turkish side, citing the Swedish and Finnish ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other anti-Turkey groups, objected to their entry into the alliance.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.
Turkey also accuses the two countries of harboring members of the Gulen Movement, which Ankara says is behind a failed military coup attempt in 2016.
Turkey demanded “concrete assurances” from Sweden and Finland for “termination of support” to these groups, and requested the lifting of arms sanctions against Ankara.
Erdogan also said that he would have telephone conversations with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine respectively on Monday, noting that Turkey will continue to encourage both sides to resolve relevant issues through dialogue and other diplomatic channels.
World
Russia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea
Russia successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000 km (625 miles), the defence ministry said on Saturday (May 28).
The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea, it said. Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory.
President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test-launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines in the past year.
Russia’s military has suffered heavy losses of men and equipment during its three-month invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation”, but it has continued to stage high-profile weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.
Last month it test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile, the Sarmat, capable of carrying 10 or more warheads and striking the United States.
World
Chechin leader and Putin ally says ‘Poland next after Ukraine’
The Kremlin-backed leader of Russia’s southern province of Chechnya has posted a video in which he warns that Poland could be next after Ukraine.
Ramzan Kadyrov, who is famous for his bluster, said in the video he posted to his official Telegram page that Ukraine was “a done deal” and that “if an order is given after Ukraine, we’ll show you (Poland) what you’re made of in six seconds.”
Poland, which borders Ukraine, is a NATO member and has provided its neighbor with weapons and other aid since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. It has also welcomed in millions of Ukrainian refugees.
Kadyrov later urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “finally come to his senses and accept the conditions offered by our president (Vladimir Putin).”
Kadyrov has repeatedly used social media to boast about Chechen fighters’ alleged performance against Ukrainian troops and to make other unconfirmed statements about the war in Ukraine.
