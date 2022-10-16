Sport
Netherlands win a final-over thriller against the UAE
The second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup turned out to be a thriller as Netherlands edged past UAE by three wickets in the final over to gain a crucial couple of points in Geelong on Sunday.
CP Rizwan’s decision to bat first after winning the toss didn’t turn out to be fruitful for the UAE as their batters couldn’t adapt well to the conditions in Geelong, with Netherlands restricting them to 111/8.
The track wasn’t that easy to bat on as the ball was gripping off the surface. The UAE batters tried to hang around with hopes of accelerating later in their innings but Bas de Leede shone with the ball, picking up three wickets in the 19th over to halt UAE’s progress completely.
Muhammad Waseem was the UAE’s top scorer in this match as he made 41 from 47 deliveries.
Meanwhile, the first match of Group B of the T20 World Cup kicks off with two-time winners West Indies taking on Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.
It has been anything but smooth sailing for West Indies in the recent past. The squad that arrived in Australia have found the going tough, losing a T20I series against the hosts, and just about managing to see off a spirited UAE side in one of the warm-up games.
Having underperformed in the previous edition, skipper Nicholas Pooran has his task cut out as he tries to rebuild West Indies as the powerhouse of T20I cricket, which they were, not so long ago.
The current Windies squad lacks the stardust and depth of Daren Sammy’s teams that went on to lift the cup twice.
Scotland, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a win against Netherlands and will fancy their chances as West Indies have looked shaky with bat and ball in recent times.
But bowling remains a concern for the Scots and they will have to be on top of their game if they have to pull off a giant-killing act.
Afghan cricket fans can meanwhile tune in and watch the match live from 8.30am on Ariana Television Network (ATN) on Monday.
The Zimbabwe vs Ireland match will also be screened live on ATN from 12.30 pm.
FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE
Namibia stun Sri Lanka to claim T20 World Cup opener
A strong team performance has helped Namibia register a stunning 55-run upset victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash opener in Geelong on Sunday.
Some big hitting from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31*) helped Namibia overcome a shaky start to register 163/7 and that proved too much for Sri Lanka as the Asia Cup champions were all out for 108 in reply.
Bernard Scholtz (2/18), David Wiese (2/16), Ben Shikongo (2/22) and Player of the Match Frylinck (2/26) all picked up two wickets apiece as Sri Lanka’s world class batting line-up failed to fire on the big stage.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka (29) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20) provided some brief hope during the middle overs when they put on 34 for the fifth wicket, but the last six wickets fell for just 34 runs as the parochial Sri Lanka crowd at Kardinia Park was left disappointed.
Earlier Namibia lost three wickets inside the Powerplay to be reduced to 43/3, before their experienced middle-order fought back hard to swing the ascendancy back their way.
Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (1/27) bowled well during the middle overs for Sri Lanka, but Frylinck and Smit got on top late to propel Namibia to a handy score on a tricky batting pitch.
Sri Lanka have 48 hours to lick their wounds and recover ahead of their second match at the tournament against the UAE in Geelong on Tuesday.
It will be a must-win encounter for the reigning Asia Cup champions, with a second consecutive loss to likely leave them down the barrel of a shock exit in the First Round.
Conversely, Namibia will get the chance to book a Super 12 berth when they take on the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, also in Geelong.
Cricket fans do not need to miss out on all the action in Afghanistan, as Ariana Television has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan for the tournament.
However, fans will have a chance to ease into the tournament this week, before the national team’s big opener against England next Saturday.
FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE
Nabi’s men look to build on Asia Cup heroics: Afghanistan team preview
Confidence is high in the Afghanistan camp after their stellar showing in the Asia Cup, where they managed to reach the Super Four stage.
But can they build on this momentum and translate this form on the grand stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia which kicks off on Sunday.
Having secured the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan for the tournament, Ariana Television will bring all the victories, drama and excitement into the homes of Afghans across the country.
However, fans will have a chance to ease into the tournament this week, before the national team’s big opener against England next Saturday.
FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE
The squad meanwhile is largely an experienced one that includes Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, and Usman Ghani.
Standby players are Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, and Gulbadin Naib.
Afghanistan has done well in past tournaments and the one in 2016, in India, was a memorable one for the national team.
They topped Group B in Round 1 after victories against Scotland, Hong Kong, and Zimbabwe, qualifying for the Super 10.
Though they failed to make it to the semis, there was a stunning victory against eventual champions West Indies in Group 1 to signal that Afghanistan had well and truly arrived on the big stage.
But this year, if Afghanistan is to make a dent in the Super 12, a positive start will be of paramount importance in their first match against England on October 23.
They also however have tough fixtures coming up against New Zealand and Australia after the big opener against England.
If Mohammad Nabi’s men could make a flying start by getting a big victory against one of the pre-tournament favorites, they would get some much-needed breathing room with tough fixtures coming in thick and fast. Getting the points on the board would also be a big psychological boost.
With some dangerous batters and world-class spinners at their disposal, Afghanistan will certainly relish their chances of making an early statement at the start of their campaign.
A key player in the squad is Rashid Khan – who, after all these years, still remains the premier spinner in international T20 cricket.
He has cultivated such a fierce reputation that batters seldom take a risk when he is bowling from one end, embracing a defensive mindset of not giving their wicket away.
The leg-spinner though has all the tricks in the book, which is highlighted in the exceptional record he has in the format. He has picked up 118 international wickets in only 71 matches.
Though pitches in Australia may not offer him much assistance, Rashid’s vast experience of playing in the Big Bash League will stand him in good stead and his quality will ensure that the nature of the pitch is out of the equation.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s vast improvement in cricket was clearly visible during their deep run into the Asia Cup in UAE earlier this year.
The side made it into the Super Four stage after a dominant showing in the group stage, all the while playing a fierce brand of cricket.
Big victories against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will give them confidence that they can now beat the best sides, while they also lost against Pakistan by the finest of margins.
Afghanistan will again have to go hard and play fearless in order to make it out of a tough group. The challenges will be tough with massive clashes against England, New Zealand and Australia lined up.
The winners of Group A from Round 1 and runners-up from Group B will also undoubtedly pose a big threat.
But they will be bolstered by the fact that many of their key campaigners have accumulated invaluable experience at the biggest stage.
Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai are a devastating trio with the bat. The batting has been further enhanced by the promise shown by young Ibrahim Zadran.
Nabi and Rashid meanwhile are two quality all-rounders who can do damage with both and ball. Along with providing some late-order hitting, the duo will also be expected to lead the bowling attack with their canny tricks.
They will be backed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, completing a highly dangerous spin trio.
The emergence of pacers Fazal Haq Farooqi and Farid Ahmad Malik also gives them a bite in the fast bowling department, which they previously lacked.
Overall, head coach Jonathan Trott has all the ingredients at his disposal of forging a highly dangerous side, which none of the other heavyweights in the group can afford to take lightly and drop their guard against.
But to have a sniff at qualifying for the semis, nothing less than an electric start and headline-grabbing victories against England and New Zealand would do for the men from Afghanistan.
Everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
The eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November and for cricket fans, Ariana Television will broadcast the spectacular event live across Afghanistan.
Whether it be Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes, Carlos Brathwaite’s last-over heroics, or Shaheen Afridi’s new-ball fireworks, T20 World Cups have delivered loads of drama – and the 2022 edition is set to outdo them all.
The groups
First Round
Group A
Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates
Group B
Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe
Super 12
Group 1
Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, Group B runner-up
Group 2
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group B winner, Group A runner-up
The venues
Seven venues across Australia will be used in total during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with the Melbourne Cricket Ground hosting the final and the semi-finals set to be played at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Gabba in Brisbane, Kardinia Park in Geelong, Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Perth Stadium are the other host venues.
The teams
All the squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Afghanistan
An experienced squad will be looking to make an impact, spearheaded as ever by the brilliant Rashid Khan.
The star spinner is arguably the world’s most dangerous T20 bowler and will be supported by the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman to set up Afghanistan with a chance of making a deep run in the tournament.
Australia
The reigning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions, Australia will look to make the most of home conditions to defend their crown.
A powerful batting line-up and a stellar bowling attack makes them one of the favorites after what was a somewhat unexpected win in 2021.
Bangladesh
The Tigers have moved on from some senior players in favor of an aggressive strategy based on multiple all-rounders.
A dismal showing in the Asia Cup prompted the change of approach, which makes Bangladesh dangerously unpredictable.
England
Ranked second in the MRF Tyres T20I Team Rankings coming into the tournament, England have been a consistent force in white-ball cricket for some years.
Much will rely on the form of their deep batting line-up, with some doubts over the quality of the bowling attack in the absence of the injured Jofra Archer.
India
The world’s top-ranked side in the MRF Tyres T20I Team Rankings will be looking for a much better showing than their group-stage elimination in 2021, and have brought a talent-packed squad to Australia.
The withdrawal of Jasprit Bumrah through injury is a blow but India will be confident they have the depth to cover the absence of the star pace bowler.
Ireland
The Irish stuttered at the 2021 tournament, never really clicking into gear with the bat.
But there’s plenty of talent in the Ireland squad and they are in with a strong chance of progressing to the Super 12 stage.
Namibia
Namibia’s big-hitting batting line-up upset the odds last year to reach the Super 12 stage, and they will be looking to star players David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann and Gerhard Erasmus to spearhead another successful First Round campaign.
Netherlands
The Dutch have had plenty of big-game experience in the build-up to the tournament, hosting a number of Full Member opponents in white-ball tours over the European summer.
Netherlands are the lowest-ranked side in the MRF Tyres T20I Team Rankings competing in Australia, and will need to turn it on in pivotal First Round clashes with Namibia and the UAE for a chance to progress to the Super 12 stage.
New Zealand
Beaten finalists in 2021, New Zealand once again come into a major tournament flying under the radar.
Ranked fifth in the world in the MRF Tyres T20I Team Rankings, the Black Caps have a little bit of everything in a squad that could once again stun the most highly-fancied nations with a deep run through the tournament.
Pakistan
The highest-ranked opening partnership in T20Is will hope to get Pakistan up to consistently competitive scores, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan entering the tournament in fine form.
Pakistan also have one of the strongest bowling attacks in the world, setting up the fourth-ranked side in the MRF Tyres T20I Team Rankings to be a match for any opponent.
Scotland
A huge opening game against West Indies in Hobart could set the tone for a Scotland side ranked 15th in the world, the second-lowest at the tournament (higher only than the Netherlands).
Opening pair George Munsey and Calum MacLeod, and keeper Matthew Cross at first drop, will be crucial to giving Scotland strong starts if they are to build or chase competitive totals.
South Africa
Bowling is South Africa’s strength, with Kagiso Rabada, Lungo Ngidi and Anrich Nortje forming an imposing seam-bowling core of the attack.
Underrated spin options and plenty of power in the batting ranks have also propelled the Proteas to third in the MRF Tyres T20I Team Rankings, and they will be among the favorites to finally end that World Cup hoodoo.
Sri Lanka
Just as they did in 2021, Sri Lanka will begin the tournament in the First Round and with their work cut out to qualify for the Super 12 stage.
But victory in the Asia Cup underlined the rapid improvement of the squad and suggests Sri Lanka could be a dark horse if they progress.
United Arab Emirates
Featuring in just their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, UAE reached the tournament courtesy of a superb showing at the Global Qualifier A.
The UAE beat Ireland in the final of that tournament but now face a tricky group against Sri Lanka, Namibia and the Netherlands as they look to prove their worth on the big stage.
West Indies
A new-look West Indies squad will be hoping for a fresh start under the guidance of skipper Nicholas Pooran after the star-studded but aging group of players who traveled to the 2021 tournament flattered to deceive.
Spinner Akeal Hosein will be crucial to the West Indies’ chances of stretching their record number of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup titles to three, but quicks like Obed McCoy, Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell will also need to impress.
Zimbabwe
A threatening bowling attack will look to upset the odds for Zimbabwe and help them through to the Super 12 stage.
It was the bowlers who got Zimbabwe to the T20 World Cup, dismissing Netherlands for just 95 in the final of the Global Qualifier B, and they have the talent to trouble all of their First Round opponents.
CLICK HERE FOR THE ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP_SCHEDULE_ 16 OCT – 13 NOV 2022
Where to watch the T20 World Cup
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be televised across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, which secured exclusive broadcasting rights for Afghanistan earlier this year.
Tournament format
This year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup takes place in three stages.
The First Round sees two groups of four teams participating in a round-robin. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage.
The eight nations competing in the First Round consist of the four lowest-ranked nations to have automatically qualified for the tournament at the cut-off point – Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
They will be joined by two teams from each of the Qualifier tournaments held in 2022. Ireland and UAE progressed in Qualifier A in Oman back in February, with Netherlands and Zimbabwe triumphing in Qualifier B in Zimbabwe in July.
The top team from Group A and the second team from Group B enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, with the top finishers in Group B and the second-placed side from Group A going into Group 2.
The Super 12 stage sees two groups of six play a round-robin, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knock-out stage.
The knock-out stage consists of two semi-finals and the Final at the MCG on November 13.
Points system
In both the First Round and Super 12 group stages the following points system will apply:
Win: 2 points
Tie, no result or abandoned: 1 point
Loss or forfeit: 0 points
Reserve days
Reserve days have been scheduled for both semi-finals and the Final. No other matches will have a reserve day.
For both the semi-finals and Final, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place.
Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match (at least 5 overs per side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.
If a match starts on the scheduled day and overs are reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.
Key dates
Tournament commences: 16 October
Namibia and Sri Lanka get the tournament underway in the opening match in Group A of the First Round.
Netherlands and United Arab Emirates will also feature on the opening day in a double-header at Kardinia Park in Geelong.
First Round concludes: 21 October
The short and sharp opening phase of the tournament comes to an end on 21 October with back-to-back Group B matches in Hobart.
Ireland take on West Indies in the first game of the day at the Bellerive Oval, with Scotland set to face Zimbabwe later the same day.
Super 12 stage commences: 22 October
The tournament then moves quickly into the Super 12 stage, with two fascinating matches scheduled to get Group 1 underway.
Hosts Australia take on rivals New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Afghanistan facing England in Perth on the same day. The match between Afghanistan and England will start at 3.30pm Kabul time.
Super 12 stage concludes: 6 November
Group 2 will bring the Super 12 to a stage to a close with the prospect of qualification likely to still be in the balance.
Bangladesh and Pakistan meet in Adelaide for an afternoon encounter, with India rounding things off with an evening match in Melbourne against the winners of Group B from the First Round.
Semi-finals: 9 November and 10 November
The top two teams from each Super 12 stage group will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 9 November, and Adelaide Oval on 10 November.
Final: 13 November
The tournament reaches its conclusion with the Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November, barring the need for the reserve day to be used on 14 November.
Prize money
The prize pot remains the same as at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and all 16 competing teams will receive part of the $5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament.
The winners will collect $1.6m, with the runner-up receiving $800,000.
Both losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000.
The eight teams knocked out at the end of the Super 12 stage will get $70,000 each. Each match a team wins in the Super 12 stage will earn them $40,000.
The four teams knocked out at the end of the First Round will get $40,000. Each match a team wins in the First Round will see them collect $40,000.
CLICK HERE FOR THE ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP_SCHEDULE_ 16 OCT – 13 NOV 2022
Ariana Television Broadcast Schedule – All Matches Matches Schedule
Sponsored by: @Afghan_Wireless , Khan Steel, Golrang Afghanistan and TOLO Garma #ArianaTelevision #AfghanistanCricketBoard #ArianaSport #ACC #T20WorldCup2022 #T20i #ICCMenT20WorldCupAustralia2022 pic.twitter.com/YB9psIqYHc
— Ariana Television (@ArianaTVN) October 15, 2022
