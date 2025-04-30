Connect with us

Nine Afghan inmates freed from Omani prisons

1 hour ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate said on Wednesday the government of Oman released nine Afghan citizens imprisoned in the Gulf country on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The ministry stated that the release was carried out under a special decree by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

The statement added that six of the released individuals have already returned to Afghanistan following coordination with relevant authorities, and the remaining three will return soon.

High-level Uzbek delegation expected to visit Kabul in May

2 hours ago

April 30, 2025

The Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ahmadullah Zahid, along with the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate and his accompanying delegation, on Wednesday met with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Investment, and Trade and several other Uzbek officials in Tashkent, the Afghan commerce ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening economic relations, resolving issues faced by Afghan traders, and effectively implementing shared economic matters.

Zahid stated that the two countries should take prompt action in the agreed-upon areas.

The Uzbek side pledged to soon begin work on establishing a joint trade center and announced that a high-level delegation from Uzbekistan will visit Kabul in May.

IEA Supreme Leader chairs 2nd Special Meeting of Economic Commission 

5 hours ago

April 30, 2025

The 2nd Special Meeting of the Economic Commission for the year 1446 Hijri was held under the leadership of Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on the 28th, 29th, and 30th of Shawwal al-Mukarram (April 26 to 28), the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Economic Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the meeting, a decision was made to allow the export of Afghan livestock for six months each year, under a regulated mechanism.

In addition, the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs was assigned the responsibility of formulating a comprehensive process, in coordination with relevant ministries, to expedite the processing of investors’ and traders’ affairs within government institutions and to resolve existing challenges across all sectors. 

This procedure is to be submitted first to the Economic Commission for endorsement, and then to the office of the IEA’s supreme leader for final approval.

This second meeting follows reports on the decisions made during the first meeting of the Economic Commission, which was held under the leadership of the supreme leader on the 3rd of Jumada al-Awwal 1446 (November 29, 2024). 

At the first meeting, a committee chaired by the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs was assigned the task of formulating a procedure for facilitating the sale and distribution of state-owned plots and the leasing of buildings in accordance with urban planning principles. 

This committee presented the draft procedure for review during this second meeting, and after incorporating certain amendments, the procedure will be sent to the office of Haibatullah Akhundzada for final approval. 

According to this procedure, citizens can complete the land registration process of private land within 15 days, and have the land map approved and initiate construction work within one month.

At the first meeting, the Ministry of Agriculture was tasked with transferring land to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in all provinces for the establishment of industrial parks. 

Meanwhile, during the second meeting, both ministries reported on the implementation of this decision, confirming that the transfer of 80,000 hectares of land had been completed in most provinces, while in some provinces the process is nearing completion. 

This initiative is expected to resolve the issue of land shortage for industrialists across all provinces.

Additionally, a committee led by the Ministry of Public Health was assigned to develop a procedure to prevent the smuggling of human, animal, and agricultural medicines, health products, and food items.

The committee prepared and presented the procedure for evaluation during the second meeting. After integrating a series of amendments, the procedure will be submitted to the office of the IEA leader for approval.

Also during the second special meeting of the Economic Commission, reports on the implementation of the decisions made in the first meeting were presented by the relevant ministries and institutions.

UN warns of ‘deeper humanitarian crisis’ as thousands return to Afghanistan 

UNHCR spokesperson says the agency urgently needs $71 million to assist refugees returning to Afghanistan

9 hours ago

April 30, 2025

Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has warned that an even deeper humanitarian crisis is looming in Afghanistan as tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being forced to return from neighbouring countries.

UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday  that the agency urgently needs $71 million to assist those arriving home. Baloch said these refugees face desperate conditions once in the country.

In April, more than 251,000 Afghans returned in adverse circumstances from Iran and Pakistan, including over 96,000 who were deported, Baloch said. 

He said the UNHCR continues to advocate with the governments of Iran and Pakistan that returns to Afghanistan must be voluntary, safe and dignified. “Forcing or putting pressure on Afghans to return is unsustainable and could destabilize the region,” he said.

“While UNHCR recognizes the many challenges – including economic pressures – facing these countries that have hosted millions of Afghans for decades, we have also consistently shared our concerns that regardless of their legal status, people forced to return to Afghanistan may encounter serious protection risks,” Baloch said.

“This is especially true for Afghan women and girls who face increasing restrictions in terms of access to employment, education and freedom of movement in Afghanistan. 

“Among other profiles, ethnic and religious minority groups, human rights activists, and journalists could also be at risk upon their return. 

“These concerns are compounded by acute humanitarian needs inside Afghanistan, rising unemployment rates, as well as natural disasters and extreme weather incidents,” he said.

Since 2023, more than 3.4 million Afghans have returned or been deported from Iran and Pakistan, including over 1.5 million in 2024 alone. 

The UNHCR said such mass returns have strained the capacity of many provinces in Afghanistan and exacerbated the risk of further internal displacement. 

The organization also warned that there has also been new displacement into Iran and Pakistan, and heightened risks of onward movements towards Europe. 

In 2024, Afghans became the largest group (41 percent) of irregular arrivals from the Asia-Pacific region into Europe.

 

