Regional
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey’s rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Nine survivors were rescued from the rubble in Turkey on Tuesday, more than a week after a massive earthquake struck, as the focus of the aid effort shifted to helping people now struggling without shelter or enough food in the bitter cold, Reuters reported.
The disaster, with a combined death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria exceeding 41,000, has ravaged cities in both countries, leaving many survivors homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has acknowledged problems in the initial response to the 7.8 magnitude quake that struck early on Feb. 6 but has said the situation is now under control.
“We are facing one of the greatest natural disasters not only in our country but also in the history of humanity,” Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara.
Those rescued on Tuesday included two brothers, aged 17 and 21, pulled from an apartment block in Kahramanmaras province, and a Syrian man and young woman in a leopard-print headscarf in Antakya rescued after over 200 hours in the rubble. There could be further people alive still to find, said one rescuer.
But U.N. authorities have said the rescue phase is coming to a close, with the focus turning to shelter, food and schooling, read the report.
“People are suffering a lot. We applied to receive a tent, aid, or something, but up to now we didn’t receive anything,” said Hassan Saimoua, a refugee staying with his family in a playground in Turkey’s southeastern city of Gaziantep.
Saimoua and other Syrians who had found refuge in Gaziantep from the war at home but were made homeless by the quake used plastic sheets, blankets and cardboard to erect makeshift tents in the playground.
“The needs are huge, increasing by the hour,” said Hans Henri P. Kluge, the World Health Organization’s director for Europe. “Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance.”
“There are also growing concerns over emerging health issues linked to the cold weather, hygiene and sanitation, and the spread of infectious diseases – with vulnerable people especially at risk.”
‘DAD, AFTERSHOCK!’
At a Turkish field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun, Indian Army Major Beena Tiwari said patients had initially arrived with physical injuries but that was changing.
“Now more of the patients are coming with post-traumatic stress disorder, following all the shock that they’ve gone through during the earthquake,” she said.
Families in both Turkey and Syria said they and their children were dealing with the psychological aftermath of the quake, Reuters reported.
“Whenever he forgets, he hears a loud sound and then remembers again,” Hassan Moaz said of his 9-year-old in Aleppo, Syria. “When he’s sleeping at night and hears a sound, he wakes up and tells me: ‘Dad, aftershock!'”
A first convoy of U.N. aid entered rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey via the newly-opened Bab al-Salam crossing.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed on Monday to allow U.N. aid to enter from Turkey via two more border crossings, marking a shift for Damascus which has long opposed cross-border aid deliveries to the rebel enclave.
Nearly 9 million people in Syria were affected by the earthquake, the United Nations said, as it launched a $400 million funding appeal.
SURVIVORS’ EXODUS
The search for survivors was about to end in the north west of Syria, said the head of the White Helmets main rescue group, Raed al Saleh.
Russia also said it was wrapping up its search and rescue work in Turkey and Syria and preparing to withdraw, Reuters reported.
The Turkish toll was 35,3418 killed, Erdogan said. More than 5,814 have died in Syria, according to a Reuters tally of reports from Syrian state media and a U.N. agency.
Survivors joined a mass exodus from earthquake-hit zones, leaving their homes and unsure if they can ever come back.
“It’s very hard … We will start from zero, without belongings, without a job,” said 22-year-old Hamza Bekry, a Syrian originally from Idlib who has lived in Antakya, in southern Turkey, for 12 years but prepared to follow his family to Isparta in southern Turkey.
More than 2.2 million people have left the worst-hit areas already, Erdogan said, and hundreds of thousands of buildings have become uninhabitable, read the report.
Regional
Qatar donates 10,000 mobile homes used at World Cup to Turkey and Syria
Last year’s FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar has donated 10,000 cabins and caravans used during the tournament to areas impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
At least 41,000 people have died since the initial 7.8 magnitude quake and aftershocks struck last Monday (February 6), and the disaster has had a devastating impact on cities in both countries.
More than one million people have lost their homes in Turkey, and it is feared the number is much higher in Syria.
International relief efforts are ongoing, with the focus switching from rescuing survivors under the rubble to providing food, psychological care and shelter.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is an International Olympic Committee member, was the first foreign leader to visit Turkey since the earthquake when he travelled to Istanbul to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on how the Gulf state could help to “mitigate this disaster” on Sunday (February 12).
It has pledged to send 10,000 mobile housing units used to reduce the burden of accommodation at the Qatar 2022 World Cup to Turkey and Syria.
“In view of the urgent needs in Turkey and Syria, we have taken the decision to ship our cabins and caravans to the region, providing much needed and immediate support to the people of Turkey and Syria,” a Qatari official told Reuters.
Fans reportedly paid around £175 ($213/€198) per night to stay in the cabins located in empty stretches of desert at the World Cup, where there were complaints over issues including leaky toilets.
The first batch of the mobile homes have been dispatched to Turkey and Syria.
Qatar is also donating tents, food packages and medical supplies to assist relief efforts, and has about 130 people on the ground in Turkey.
Turkey and Qatar had already built strong ties in recent years, particularly since the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar in 2017, which ended in 2021.
Erdoğan, who has led Turkey since 2003 and faced accusations of pursuing an increasingly authoritarian approach particularly since a failed military coup in 2016, faced criticism for the Government’s response to the earthquakes.
He accepted there were shortcomings in the initial stages of the response, but has insisted the situation is now under control.
Regional
Turkey rescuers say voices still heard under the rubble
Rescue teams say they are still hearing voices from under the rubble more than a week after the devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude brought thousands of high-rise buildings crashing down in southern Turkey.
In live footage on CNN, rescue workers could be seen in two areas in the Kahramanmaras region where they were trying to rescue survivors, including three sisters.
In what has been hailed as miraculous rescues, in the same region, an 18-year-old boy and a man were pulled out alive from under rubble on Tuesday – a day after rescuers saved a 10-year-old girl.
By Tuesday, the death toll had however risen to over 37,000 as more than 9,200 foreign rescue workers helped Turkish teams recover survivors and bodies.
But as rescue workers continue to search for survivors, hope is fading fast and some of the focus is now turning to helping the hundreds of thousands of homeless people who are facing freezing temperatures and hunger.
For Turkey and Syria, Monday’s earthquake has left them with a dire humanitarian disaster.
AFP reported that the Turkish government said at least 1.2 million people have been housed in student residences, more than 206,000 tents have been erected and 400,000 victims evacuated from the devastated areas.
In a tent city near the quake’s epicentre in Kahramanmaras, father-of-four Serkan Tatoglu, 41, described how his family was haunted by their losses and that they wait out the aftershocks -of which there have been over 2,000 since Monday’s deadly quake.
Speaking to AFP, Tatoglu said his six-year-old son, the youngest, keeps asking: ‘Dad, are we going to die?’”
Turkey’s Vice-President Fuat Oktay meanwhile said Tuesday that 574 children pulled from collapsed buildings were found without any surviving parents.
Only 76 had been returned to other family members.
One voluntary psychologist working in a children’s support centre in hard-hit Hatay province said numerous parents were frantically looking for missing kids. “We receive a barrage of calls about missing children,” Hatice Goz said.
Turkey’s employers’ association, Turkonfed, meanwhile reported Monday that the economic cost of the disaster could be as much as US$84.1 billion, with nearly US$71 billion of that for housing.
Regional
Australia says it bust Iran spy ring targeting local activist
Canberra said Tuesday it had busted an Iranian surveillance operation targeting an activist who joined demonstrations in Australia over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests after 22-year-old Amini died in police custody, where she was being held for breaching the country’s dress rules for women.
Tehran unleashed a major crackdown on protesters, sparking solidarity demonstrations around the world, including in Australia.
Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said Tehran had been caught spying on the family of an Iranian-Australian who had participated in the local protests, AFP reported.
“It is perfectly legal for anyone in Australia to criticize a foreign regime, as tens of thousands of people across the country have been doing in response to events in Iran,” she said in a speech to the Australian National University’s national security college.
“What we absolutely will not tolerate, under any circumstances, are attempts by foreign regimes to disrupt peaceful protests, encourage violence or suppress views.”
Without providing details, O’Neil said Iran had carried out “extensive research” on the Australia-based individual “and their family.”
“I’m pleased to say our agencies were on to it like a shot,” she said.
“We’re not going to stand back and have Australians or indeed visitors to our country, watched and tracked by foreign governments on our soil.”
AFP has approached Iran’s embassy in Australia for its reaction to the allegations.
The Australian government is typically reluctant to blame spying or hacking attempts on particular countries.
Asked last December if Iran was spying on Australian residents, the Australian Federal Police said it was investigating a “range of allegations involving foreign principals.”
Iranian police have detained thousands of people since nationwide protests broke out following the September 16 death of Amini.
Authorities say hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, have been killed during the demonstrations, which they describe as “riots.”
