Latest News
Pakistan envoy says after embassy attack Islamabad is committed to fighting terrorism
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq has said last week’s attack on the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is a reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to Afghanistan and the region.
In a tweet on Sunday, Sadiq said Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to fighting terrorism.
This came just hours after Afghanistan’s ISIS branch, IS-KP (Daesh), claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.
In a statement Saturday, Daesh said it had “attacked the apostate Pakistani ambassador and his guards.”
In response, Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan tweeted: “The IS-KP have accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on Pakistan Embassy compound on (Friday) 2 December. Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, Pakistan will verify the veracity of these reports.
“This notwithstanding, the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace & stability in Afghanistan and the region. We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace,” he said.
A police spokesperson in Kabul said on Saturday that one suspect had been arrested and two weapons were seized.
Nizamani was on a routine afternoon walk on Friday inside the sprawling embassy compound when unknown gunmen opened fire on him from a nearby building. VOA reported, the diplomat escaped unhurt, but his security guard was hit in the chest by three bullets.
A Pakistani Foreign Affairs Ministry statement in Islamabad condemned what it called an attempted assassination of Nizamani. It demanded the Islamic Emirate government in Kabul immediately investigate the shooting and bring the culprits to justice.
Pakistan also called on local authorities to take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of its diplomatic mission, personnel and citizens in Afghanistan.
Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement that his government strongly condemns “the failed firing attack” at the Pakistan embassy and that it will not allow “any malicious actors” to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in the Afghan capital.
“Our security [agencies] will conduct a serious investigation, identify perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Balkhi said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign ministry’s spokesperson stated that there are no plans to close the embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.
Pakistan and the world at large do not formally recognize Afghanistan’s IEA government, although Pakistan — along with China, Russia, Turkey, Qatar and several other countries — has kept its embassy in Kabul open.
Latest News
IEA defense minister leaves Kabul for UAE
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Defense says Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob left Kabul for United Arab Emirates on Saturday.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, MoD said the defense minister left Kabul as head of delegation for the United Arab Emirates.
The defense ministry stated that the purpose of the trip is to meet with the leaders of the UAE and Afghans based in the country and to strengthen the relations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with the Gulf countries.
Latest News
IEA lays foundation stone for complex marking Khost prisoner-swap site
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is set to build a complex in the area where US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl was released in 2014 in exchange for five IEA members held in Guantanamo prison.
Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who laid the foundation stone of the complex in Khost province, said that the complex will include a religious seminary, a school, a clinic and a freedom monument.
“Today is a very happy day for us. God has liberated our country… it is very fortunate that we are laying the foundation for a freedom monument here… release of the five prisoners was a source of happiness for Afghanistan,” Haqqani said.
Abdulhaq Wasiq, current head of intelligence, Mohammad Fazil Mazloom, deputy defense minister, Noorullah Noori, minister of frontiers and tribal affairs, Khairullah Khairkhwa, minister of information and culture, and Mohammad Nabi Omari, deputy minister of interior were released in a 2014 deal between the Obama administration and the IEA to free US soldier Bergdahl.
Latest News
US envoy stresses importance of Japan’s contributions to Afghanistan
US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, has held talks with Japanese officials on humanitarian needs, human rights and political dialogue during his two-day visit to the country.
“Japan has been a friend of the Afghan people and our partner there for over 20 yrs, and we deeply appreciate Japan’s active diplomacy and continued generosity today,” West said on Twitter on Saturday.
“We are always stronger, on every challenge, when we act together with allies. True in Afghanistan – we’ll continue to need Japan’s expertise and diverse contributions,” West said.
The envoy also said that he got “sage advice” from Tadamichi Yamamoto, a Japanese who served as UN envoy for Afghanistan during 2016-2020.
He also discussed the economic strategy with Japan International Cooperation Agency.
West’s Japan visit was part of his tour to the region that includes India and the United Arab Emirates.
West is expected to consult with partners and Afghans regarding the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, protection of Afghans’ rights, and shared security concerns, according to a statement from the US State Department.
