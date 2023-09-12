Sport
Asia Cup: Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call ahead of World Cup
Pakistan’s heavy defeat to India in the Asia Cup was a “timely reminder” for the team to get their act together before next month’s World Cup, head coach Grant Bradburn said.
Babar Azam’s men suffered a crushing 228-run loss to India on Monday in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to next month’s World Cup in India, AFP reported.
India posted 356-2 in Colombo after rain forced the match into a reserve day and then bowled out Pakistan for 128 in 32 overs to register their biggest ODI victory over their arch-rivals.
“My gut feeling is that we are grateful for the gift that has been this last two days,” Bradburn told reporters after the drubbing.
“We don’t get to play some of the best players in the world very often,” he added.
“We haven’t lost a game of cricket for the last three months, so it’s a timely reminder that we need to turn up every day, put in our best on the park, and it’s actually a gift in the last two days we haven’t done that.”
Pakistan elected to bowl after Azam won the toss but the team soon lost their grip after a 121-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit 122 and 111 respectively to extend India’s domination in an unbeaten stand of 233.
“We lost at all facets of the game,” Bradburn said. “No excuses, we weren’t good enough in the last two days.”
Pakistan’s bowling, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, had rattled India’s top order last week in an Asia Cup group game, bowling them out for 266 before the match was abandoned because of rain.
But Rohit, Gill, Rahul and Kohli came roaring back in the Super Four contest to take the attack to the bowlers.
Bradburn, a former New Zealand international who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs, said Pakistan will learn from the batting assault.
“Certainly wasn’t a surprise. Everyone’s seen how lethal our bowling attack is and good teams will counteract that,” he said.
Azam started the tournament with 151 against minnows Nepal but Bradburn said Pakistan’s batting still lacked firepower.
“Our batting unit hasn’t clicked in the past month and again, that is a positive sign,” he said.
“We have full trust in them. We are very consistent with our selection. We know they will come right.”
Pakistan next play Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Sport
Samarawickrama helps Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed 93 to set up a 21-run win for Sri Lanka in their opening Super Four clash of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh on Saturday.
Samarawickrama’s knock steered Sri Lanka to 257-9, a total their bowlers defended to put Bangladesh on the brink of elimination in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming World Cup in India, AFP reported.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 236 in 48.1 overs despite a valiant 82 by Towhid Hridoy and suffered their second loss in the Super Four stage.
With one match to go, Bangladesh need a mathematical miracle for a place in the final on September 17.
Dasun Shanaka, who turned 32 on Saturday, played a captain’s role with his 24 and three wickets from his medium-pace bowling.
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana also took three wickets each.
“When there’s no frontline bowlers someone needs to chip in and today was my day,” Shanaka said on the absence of injured bowlers including Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga.
“Maheesh bowled and in the end the result matters. Our players, specially Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama played really well, read the wicket very well.”
Sri Lanka, who co-host the tournament with Pakistan, faltered after being invited to bat first with Bangladesh fast bowlers getting regular breakthroughs.
However, Kusal Mendis (50) and then Samarawickrama, who was named man of the match, made sure they reach a competitive and eventually a winning total on an inconsistent pitch.
Samarawickrama reached his 50 in 45 balls and accelerated in a 60-run partnership with Shanaka to rouse the home fans at a largely empty ground.
Turned the tide
Sri Lanka slipped after a brisk start before Pathum Nissanka and Mendis put on 74 runs with some sensible batting, forcing Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan to rotate his bowlers.
Shoriful Islam was brought into the attack and he delivered with the wicket of Nissanka, trapped lbw for 40.
Mendis reached his fifty with a boundary off Shoriful in the next over but the fast bowler had his revenge four balls later to have him caught out.
The bowlers kept up the charge, but Samarawickrama turned the tide with a string of boundaries and finished off well as he surpassed his previous ODI best of 82. He was dismissed on the final ball.
Bangladesh started strongly with Mehidy Hasan Miraz hitting a few boundaries to take on the Sri Lankan attack alongside fellow opener Mohammed Naim.
Shanaka hit back with his medium-pace bowling to send back Miraz for 28.
Pathirana got the big wicket of Shakib, caught behind for three and with Liton Das’ departure Bangladesh slipped to 83-4.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid attempted to raise hopes of a fightback in a stand of 72 before Dunith Wellalage broke through with the wicket of Mushfiqur, who made 29.
“He batted really well. He played LPL (Lanka Premier League) here so he brought that confidence,” Shakib said of Towhid.
“If he could have batted a little longer, but then there are always a lot of ifs and buts. But Sri Lanka played better which is why they won.”
The rest of the batting fell apart in trying to match the rising run-rate and Hridoy’s lbw off Theekshana spelt the end.
Sport
Asia Cup: Pakistan pace star Shaheen says ‘best yet to come’
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi has warned his devastating spell against arch-rivals India that set the Asia Cup alight is just the start, with the World Cup only weeks away.
The left-arm fast bowler rattled the Indian top-order in their Group A clash last week, taking 4-35 – including the wickets of star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
That match was washed out but they meet again in Colombo on Sunday in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, a precursor to the 50-over World Cup that kicks off next month.
And Shaheen told AFP there is more to come.
“Every match against India is special and people watch this a lot,” the 23-year-old said Friday. “I used to wait for this match as a fan before I played under-16 cricket.”
“I can’t say this has been my best spell so far. This is just the start and there will be many more, so the best is yet to come.”
With his ability to move the ball both ways, Shaheen leads one of the most potent pace attacks in the world.
“If you play all the three formats at such a young age for Pakistan and handle the new ball, people expect you to perform like that,” he said.
Shaheen and his fellow fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have picked up 23 wickets between them in the Asia Cup so far.
“We know our roles with the new and old ball,” Shaheen said.
“Haris is quicker than us and impacts with his pace. Naseem and I try to get early breakthroughs.”
The “communication is good between us,” he added. “And that’s our success.”
Shaheen, who stands at 6 feet and 6 inches (1.98 meters), suffered a serious knee injury last year but returned strongly in Sri Lanka in July.
“It’s your match time that helps you improve. These test matches against Sri Lanka recently made me improve as I bowled long spells and fielded all day,” said Shaheen, who has 105 wickets in 27 tests, AFP reported.
“So that cleared all doubts about the knee injury.”
Shaheen has never played cricket in India – bilateral cricket ties are frozen because of political tensions between the neighbors.
He is keen to do well when Pakistan take on hosts India in the hotly anticipated World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14.
“All the foreign players who have played in the IPL (Indian Premier League), we had discussions with them. I think our Pakistan wickets or Dubai pitches will be similar,” he said.
“Spinners will get more help, maybe. We will hit good lengths. Our team performance is going well as the No 1 (ODI) team. We have prepared well.”
Shaheen is married to one of the daughters of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, and said he speaks to the former allrounder before every big match.
“I try to pick his brains before a big game and include it in my plans as he was a big-match player,” said Shaheen.
“He talks simply and says: ‘Just play your cricket’.”
A fan of legendary Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram, Shaheen said he keeps his focus on the field by avoiding cricket off it.
“I don’t go out much and stay in my room. Just stay indoors, make green tea… and talk about anything other than cricket,” he said.
“That keeps me relaxed.”
Sport
ICC World Cup 2023 trophy arrives in Kabul
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 trophy arrived in Kabul on Thursday morning as part of its worldwide tour ahead of the tournament that starts in October.
The trophy will visit different venues around Kabul where cricket fans will be able to get a first-hand look at the iconic silverware.
The trophy began its tour in India, the host of the tournament, on June 27. Prior to coming to Afghanistan, it traveled to Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the United States, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England.
Ten teams will fight for the trophy across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
The tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
