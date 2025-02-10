Latest News
Pakistan to force thousands of Afghan refugees out of Islamabad
Pakistan has told them to move to other regions in the country, primarily Rawalpindi, because of the embassies and refugee agencies based there
Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in Islamabad, waiting to be resettled in third countries, have been ordered by the Pakistan government to move out of the capital by March 31.
The Pakistan government has told them to move to other regions in the country, primarily Rawalpindi, because of the embassies and refugee agencies based there.
The UN refugees and migration agencies have however expressed their concern over the decision, including Pakistan’s threats to deport thousands of Afghan refugees unless they are resettled quickly in the United States and elsewhere.
About 20,000 Afghans were approved for resettlement in the US but were left in limbo after President Donald Trump paused US refugee programs last month.
A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Shafqat Ali Khan, recently said that nearly 80,000 Afghan refugees had left Pakistan for other countries, and that about 40,000 who had applied for resettlement elsewhere were still in Pakistan.
Trump’s three-month suspension on taking in refugees took effect on January 27; the Trump administration has given no indication of whether resettlement will eventually resume.
Pakistan has forced hundreds of thousands of other Afghans — migrants who entered legally or otherwise, and even some who arrived in Pakistan for resettlement to Western countries — back to their home country because of rising tensions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Pakistan accuses the IEA of harboring Pakistani militants who conduct cross-border attacks.
The Islamic Emirate has however repeatedly rejected the claims and says they will not allow any individual or group to use Afghanistan soil to plan or carry out attacks on another country.
2,500 tons of pulses distributed in Afghanistan last year: WFP
The announcement comes as WFP warns that an estimated 15 million people in Afghanistan will struggle with hunger this winter.
The World Food Program (WFP) said it distributed 2,500 metric tons of pulses across Afghanistan last year with support from the European Union, Germany, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
In a post on X, the agency noted that pulses — rich in protein, iron, minerals, and vitamin B — served as a key source of nutrition for 700,000 people across the country.
The announcement comes as WFP warns that an estimated 15 million people in Afghanistan will struggle with hunger this winter.
“Nearly 15 million people in Afghanistan are projected to face crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity this winter,” WFP said in an earlier report.
Afghans who worked with US should be exempt from aid, refugee freeze: advocacy group
Trump’s move to freeze resettlement of Afghans will show enemies like ISIS that ‘the US abandons its allies’
A group representing US veterans, service members and others is warning the Trump administration of severe impacts on US security unless it exempts tens of thousands of Afghans from the president's foreign aid and refugee freeze that has stranded them worldwide.
Possible consequences include a loss of trust that could impair local support for US troops in future wars, said a letter sent on Saturday to Secretary of State Marco Rubio by Shawn VanDiver, the head of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition working on the resettlement of Afghans with the US government, Reuters reported.
Denying the exceptions, it added, also will show foes like Islamic State (ISIS) that "the US abandons its allies," and endanger active-duty Afghan-American US military members' wives, children and parents who are stuck in Afghanistan.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters stated.
Among President Donald Trump’s first acts upon taking office were to order a temporary halt to foreign aid and refugee programs, pending 90-day reviews.
Afghanistan-Iran ties ‘expanded significantly’ since IEA takeover: Naeem
Mohammad Naeem, Afghanistan’s deputy foreign minister for financial and administrative affairs, said on Sunday that since the Islamic Emirate took over Afghanistan in 2021, relations between Kabul and Tehran have expanded significantly.
Speaking at an event in Kabul to mark the 46th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Naeem emphasized that the level of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, security and cultural fields has also increased.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants to expand and strengthen relations with neighboring countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, and emphasizes the continuation and deepening of relations in the political, cultural, security and economic fields,” Naeem said.
Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul, Ali Reza Bekdeli, also pointed out the expansion of relations between the two countries in light of mutual cooperation. He said Tehran is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in various fields, especially in the fight against terrorism and drugs.
“Fighting terrorism and extremism is another important area for cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan. Currently, the two countries are cooperating with each other to combat various forms of terrorism."
At the ceremony, officials from the two countries also touched on the developments in the Middle East.
They condemned Israel’s attacks on Palestinians and called for Islamic countries to unite in support of the Palestinian people.
