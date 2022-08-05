Recognition of IEA is in US’s own interest: acting defense minister

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2022)

Recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is in the United State’s own interest because the US has no other regime to deal with, Acting Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said this weekend.

“There are many countries that are more against America than us, but they recognize them officially,” Mujahid said in an interview with American broadcaster NPR. “There are more countries in the world that pose more danger than Afghanistan to America, but still America recognized them officially. I think that recognition is a positive step toward a bigger change.”

Yaqoob said he had heard that US officials consider recognition politically impossible because the American people would be against it. “If that is true, I ask from the nation of America to put pressure on the government,” he said. And if they don’t, then “the claim of friendship with the Afghan people is more fake than honest.”

On the form of government, Yaqoob said that there is no decision made about it.

“I think for a while it will go on as an acting government, and depending on Afghanistan’s condition, we will take the next step.”

On the issue of secondary and high schools which remain closed for girls, Mujahid said that it is “a serious issue for us.”

“Hopefully there will be more about it,” he said.

Mujahid also said that establishing constitutional law is a “necessity.”