World
Russia closes airspace over St Petersburg after drone spotted
Russia temporarily closed airspace over St. Petersburg, and the city’s Pulkovo Airport temporarily suspended all flights on Tuesday.
The announcement was made on the city government’s official Telegram channel and came amid unconfirmed reports that an unidentified object or a drone was spotted above St. Petersburg.
“Pulkovo Airport temporarily does not accept or send aircraft,” the city government’s notice read.
Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported howeverthat flights from the airport were delayed until 12 p.m. Moscow time, and that the airport was operating as normal.
According to Newsweek, the city’s government posted an update at around 12:30 p.m. local time, saying: “The sky in St. Petersburg is open: all temporary restrictions have been lifted.”
Data from the Flightradar24 service showed 200 square kilometers (124 miles) of airspace had been closed over St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. A Newsweek search found that at least five flights had been diverted from Pulkovo Airport.
The state-run TASS news agency also cited an unnamed source as saying that airspace within a 200-kilometer (124-mile) radius of Pulkovo Airport was ordered closed until 1:20 p.m. local time.
Russian news outlet Baza reported that local authorities had introduced a “Carpet” plan after an unidentified object was seen approaching the city. Fighter jets had been dispatched to investigate, Newsweek reported.
According to Baza, the fighter jets were sent to intercept an object that was coming from the Gulf of Finland.
World
China urges peace in Ukraine after U.S. warns against aiding Russia
China said on Monday it sought dialogue and a peaceful solution for Ukraine despite U.S. warnings that Beijing might be considering weapons supplies for its ally Russia’s invasion.
Air-raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and other cities overnight and a Russian missile killed one person in the western town of Khmelnitskyi, Reuters reported.
China, which declared a “no limits” alliance with Russia shortly before the invasion a year ago, has refused to condemn the onslaught and last week published a 12-point plan calling for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation by both sides.
Kyiv struck a receptive tone on some aspects of the plan while reiterating there could be no peace without a total Russian withdrawal – a non-starter for Moscow.
“I really want (victory) to happen this year. For this we have everything – motivation, confidence, friends, diplomacy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.
China’s foreign ministry said it had kept contact with all sides in the crisis including Kyiv and its position was clear.
“The core is to call for peace and promote dialogue and promote a political solution to the crisis,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing in Beijing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the Chinese plan should be analyzed in detail and account for the interests of all sides, but for now Moscow saw no signs suggesting a peaceful resolution was feasible.
“We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends … This is a very long and intense process,” Peskov told reporters.
Washington believes Beijing is considering military aid to Russia. “If it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin last week hailed “new frontiers” in ties with Beijing and indicated that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would soon visit Moscow.
NATO and the West say their objective is to help Kyiv repel an imperial-style land grab by Moscow, which has derided its fellow former Soviet republic as an artificial state.
World
Nikki Haley vows to cut funding to Pakistan and China if she wins US presidential race
Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who recently launched her 2024 US presidential bid, said that if voted to power she will cut foreign aid to countries that “hate the US” including Pakistan and China.
In a recent op-ed published in the New York Post, Haley said: “I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn’t pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn’t waste our people’s hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those [who] stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends.”
Haley said US taxpayers will be shocked to find out where their money goes. “America had spent $46 billion on foreign aid last year…Taxpayers deserve to know where that money is going and what it’s doing. They will be shocked to find that much of it goes to fund anti-American countries and causes,” she said.
Citing examples she said: “We have given Iraq more than $1 billion over the last few years, even though its government is getting closer to the murderous thugs in Iran who shout “Death to America.”
“The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it’s home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations and its government is deeply in hock [debt] to China.
“This is not just Joe Biden. It’s been happening for decades under presidents of both parties. Our foreign-aid policies are stuck in the past. They typically operate an autopilot, with no consideration for the conduct of the countries that receive our aid. The Washington bureaucracy and its defenders in Congress inevitably dig in to save these global giveaways,” she said.
Haley said that US taxpayers’ money is also getting wasted on China for “ridiculous environment programmes.”
“I am running for president to restore our nation’s strength, our national pride and our people’s trust. Backing American allies and friends like Israel and Ukraine is smart. Sending our tax dollars to enemies isn’t.”
Haley is the first Indian American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid.
World
German Chancellor arrives in India for talks
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Saturday to strengthen bilateral trade relations, and discuss matters related to trade and defense, officials said.
The two-day official visit includes a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they are expected to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“PM @narendramodi receives German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz for a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Chancellor Scholz’s visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
This is Scholz’s first visit to India since taking office as chancellor. The German leader is expected to exchange a series of memoranda of understanding focusing on bilateral trade.
German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said at a press conference ahead of Scholz’s arrival that the chancellor would be accompanied by a delegation of top entrepreneurs, including leaders of the technology and industrial group Siemens and software manufacturer SAP.
“We are expecting many bilateral agreements to be signed amongst German and Indian firms,” said Ackermann.
Talks will also focus on a possible free trade agreement between the European Union and India, and greater cooperation between the Asian country and Germany on defense, renewable and green energy.
