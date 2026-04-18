Saar
Saar: Afghan delegation’s participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Saar
Saar: Pakistan Army Chief’s trip to Iran discussed
Saar
Saar: Calls for recognition of IEA discussed
Saar
Saar: Discussion on UN sanctions list updates on IEA members
Saar1 minute ago
Saar: Afghan delegation’s participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Sport3 hours ago
13 climbers successfully ascend Janwar Koh in Balkh
Sport4 hours ago
Gill stars as Gujarat Titans enter IPL top four; Kolkata’s winless run continues
Business5 hours ago
Afghan commerce minister highlights trade trust and market stability at Antalya Forum
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghanistan and Russia discuss expansion of banking cooperation in Moscow meeting
Latest News2 weeks ago
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Latest News3 weeks ago
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Latest News3 weeks ago
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Uzbekistan’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s readiness to mediate between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistan Army Chief’s trip to Iran discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Cooperation between Afghanistan and Central Asia discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Calls for recognition of IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urged to halt deportation of Afghan refugees as concerns mount
-
Business2 days ago
Airspace transit fees generate revenue for Afghanistan as flight routes shift
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan strengthen ties with $524 million in trade deals
-
Business2 days ago
Central Asia, Afghanistan crank up Russian fuel imports as MidEast supplies dry up
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan sends 530 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza via Egypt
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA slams UN sanctions as ‘unreasonable’ after update to listings
-
Latest News4 days ago
China Red Cross donates $100,000 to support flood victims in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Regional security talks focus on Afghanistan border risks