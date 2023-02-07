Saar
Saar: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: US special envoy’s trip to Switzerland on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US’s call from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: OIC’s call from international community discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan announces aid for quake-hit Turkey and Syria
Latest News4 hours ago
28 million Afghans are in dire need of humanitarian aid: UNICEF
World5 hours ago
Erdogan declares state of emergency for Turkey quake zone
Kandahar4 weeks ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
Nangarhar3 weeks ago
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Business4 weeks ago
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed
Business4 weeks ago
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: US extending national emergency over Afghan crisis discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns discussed
Trending
World4 days ago
Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan to appeal to IEA leader over Peshawar mosque bombing
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan accuses Uzbekistan of violating Hairatan port deal
Sport5 days ago
Rashid Khan in top spot as best bowler in ICC T20 rankings for this week
Latest News4 days ago
IEA welcomes India’s funds announcement for Afghanistan
Sport4 days ago
ILT20 introduces digital avatars of cricketers for fans
World3 days ago
US fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
World3 days ago
Second Chinese suspected spy balloon spotted over Latin America, US says