Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Role of regional countries in Afghan stability discussed

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 8, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

February 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: US special envoy’s trip to Switzerland on Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

February 5, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: US’s call from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

February 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 4, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!