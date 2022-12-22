Latest News
Senior UN officials says 97% of Afghans live in poverty
Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator told a Security Council meeting this week that 97 percent of Afghans live in poverty.
He also said that two thirds of the population need humanitarian assistance and 20 million people face acute hunger.
According to Griffiths, half the population in Afghanistan urgently needs access to clean water and sanitation, while 1.1 million teenage girls are still banned from school and nearly seven million Afghan nationals remain in neighboring countries.
World reacts to IEA’s suspension of women from universities
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to suspend university education for women and girls has drawn strong condemnation from international organizations and foreign governments.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that preventing half of the population from contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a “devastating impact” on the whole country.
“It will expose Afghanistan to further international isolation, economic hardship and suffering, impacting millions for years to come,” UNAMA said in a statement.
In Washington, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “Education is an internationally recognized human right and it is essential to Afghanistan’s economic growth and its stability. This unacceptable stance will have significant consequences for the Taliban (IEA) and will further alienate the Taliban (IEA) from the international community and deny them the legitimacy they desire.”
Human Rights Watch said: “While the new ban is a shamelessly misogynistic addition, the education cycle was already broken when the Taliban (IEA) banned teenage girls from secondary school.”
Qatar’s foreign ministry stressed that “these negative practices” will have a significant impact on human rights, development, and the economy in Afghanistan.
Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the suspension was “another egregious curtailment of women’s rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student.”
“It is also another step by the Taliban (IEA) away from a self-reliant and prosperous Afghanistan,” she said.
Pakistan urged the IEA to revisit the decision.
“We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam,” said Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan.
Vice and virtue minister visits Panjshir, calls for unity and support
Sheikh Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, minister of vice and virtue, visited Panjshir province on Wednesday where he called for unity and brotherhood.
Addressing a gathering of provincial officials, religious scholars and influential people, including the provincial governor, the chief of intelligence and the head of the army corps, Hanafi said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada “pays special attention” to Panjshir residents, and that he “remembers them in special gatherings”.
“You [residents of Panjshir] are not known to us by the name of those corrupt people who are outside the country and are encouraging people to rebel,” Hanafi told the participants.
Hanafi also praised residents of Panjshir for their jihad against the former Soviet Union, which according to him helped establish the Islamic system.
“Now your brothers and sons were able to establish the Islamic system. We should support it,” Hanafi said.
Addressing the officials, he said that this system has come after many sacrifices and many hopes are attached to it.
He also called on local officials to work for the “unity of the nation”.
“Where there is justice and fairness, there is unity and brotherhood,” he said.
He further added that: “You [officials] wipe away the tears of this nation and become its servants. If a problem arises, solve it in cooperation with local scholars and treat the people in such a way that they are motivated instead of hating you because of your treatment, keep the unity of this nation.”
Hanafi also urged provincial officials to treat the people properly, and to ensure they “behave in accordance with Sharia”.
He also made it clear to the public that if anyone’s rights are violated by any member of the IEA, they should refer the issue to the ministry’s complaints department.
Hanafi also called on Panjshir residents to encourage those who left the country to return home.
“Not only that their life will be in peace, but also they will be appreciated. We have no enmity with anyone, but we want to keep the whole nation united,” Hanafi said.
Afghanistan tops list of 7 countries where children were most in need in 2022
The number of children needing humanitarian assistance rose more than 20% this year to 149 million, with Afghanistan then the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) most severely impacted, according to a Save the Children analysis of the top seven emergencies impacting children in 2022.
Afghanistan topped the list with an estimated 14 million children in need of aid in 2022, according to the analysis. This follows a year when conflict, the climate crisis, and economic devastation created a perfect storm of suffering for millions of children around the world, a statement by the organization said.
Afghanistan was closely followed by the DRC, which has an estimated 13.9 million children in need of humanitarian assistance. Despite having the largest overall number of people in need in 2022, the DRC’s humanitarian response has received less than half of the funding target set by the UN.
Ethiopia, Yemen, and Pakistan also featured on a list by Save the Children of the seven emergencies where the highest number of children were in critical need of essential services such as food, clean water, shelter, and mental health and psychosocial support.
Globally there are now more conflicts than at any time since the end of World War Two, and they all have a devastating impact on children’s lives, the organization stated.
Chris Nyamandi, Country Director of Save the Children Afghanistan, said: “Afghanistan has long been one of the worst places to be a child, but over the past year, the situation for children in the country has grown even more desperate.
“Children are going to bed hungry night after night. Millions are at risk of severe malnutrition and other life-threatening illnesses. Families are taking desperate measures to survive – sending their children to work or surviving on bread alone.
“It’s a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale the country has never seen before, and it’s only set to get worse with temperatures already dropping below freezing in many parts of the country and millions of children living without proper shelter or even a blanket to keep them warm. The fact it is the biggest humanitarian emergency in the world for children should move the international community from words to action,” he said.
