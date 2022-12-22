Senior UN officials says 97% of Afghans live in poverty

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2022)

Sheikh Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, minister of vice and virtue, visited Panjshir province on Wednesday where he called for unity and brotherhood.

Addressing a gathering of provincial officials, religious scholars and influential people, including the provincial governor, the chief of intelligence and the head of the army corps, Hanafi said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada “pays special attention” to Panjshir residents, and that he “remembers them in special gatherings”.

“You [residents of Panjshir] are not known to us by the name of those corrupt people who are outside the country and are encouraging people to rebel,” Hanafi told the participants.

Hanafi also praised residents of Panjshir for their jihad against the former Soviet Union, which according to him helped establish the Islamic system.

“Now your brothers and sons were able to establish the Islamic system. We should support it,” Hanafi said.

Addressing the officials, he said that this system has come after many sacrifices and many hopes are attached to it.

He also called on local officials to work for the “unity of the nation”.

“Where there is justice and fairness, there is unity and brotherhood,” he said.

He further added that: “You [officials] wipe away the tears of this nation and become its servants. If a problem arises, solve it in cooperation with local scholars and treat the people in such a way that they are motivated instead of hating you because of your treatment, keep the unity of this nation.”

Hanafi also urged provincial officials to treat the people properly, and to ensure they “behave in accordance with Sharia”.

He also made it clear to the public that if anyone’s rights are violated by any member of the IEA, they should refer the issue to the ministry’s complaints department.

Hanafi also called on Panjshir residents to encourage those who left the country to return home.

“Not only that their life will be in peace, but also they will be appreciated. We have no enmity with anyone, but we want to keep the whole nation united,” Hanafi said.