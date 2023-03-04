Latest News
Six killed in anti-Daesh operation in Herat
Security forces carried out an operation against a Daesh hideout in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Friday night, killing six individuals, officials said Saturday.
Abdullah Insaf, a spokesman for Herat police, said that the operation began at 10:00 p.m. in District 14 of the city.
He said that Daesh members had been inside a building when the operation started.
Six individuals who were killed in the operation also included a woman.
The operation comes five days after security forces killed a top Daesh commander in capital Kabul.
Lavrov wonders why Afghanistan never dominated G20 discussions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday hit out at western nations, accusing them of raking up the Ukraine issue during G20 meetings and claiming that they ignored the situation in Iraq, Afghanistan and Yugoslavia in previous deliberations of the grouping.
“I asked my Indian friends, my Indonesian friends who chaired the G20, and those who chaired before Indonesia, whether the G20 has ever reflected the situation in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan or Yugoslavia in its declarations, because the G20 was formed in 1999 at the level of finance ministers and central bankers/ But nobody cared,” Lavrov said speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.
“Now, after Russia started defending itself after years of warnings, the G20 is only interested in Ukraine. This is a shame, and this policy will fail,” Lavrov stressed.
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting was held in New Delhi on March 1-2. The top diplomats discussed food and energy security and cooperation for sustainable development, counterterrorism, new and emerging threats, humanitarian and other disaster relief, and the implications of the situation in Ukraine for other countries.
Afghan women donate jewelry to help earthquake victims in Turkey
A number of women in Kunduz, Jawzjan and Balkh provinces of Afghanistan have donated their gold and silver jewelry to help earthquake victims in Turkey.
They have handed over their jewelry to the Turkish Consul General in Mazar-e-Sharif.
Sami Lotfi Turghut, the Turkish Consul General in Mazar-e-Sharif, told Anadolu Agency that after the earthquakes in Turkey, Afghan people felt this pain and tried to support the earthquake victims.
He said that despite the poor economic situation of Afghanistan, its people still rushed to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey, and this shows that the friendship between the two countries is very deep.
More than 45,000 people have been reported killed in last month’s devastating earthquake in Turkey. Over a hundred thousand others have been injured in the quake and subsequent tremors.
Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province
The directorate of information and culture in Ghor says it has inaugurated a local museum in the province and showcased almost 170 artifacts at this new museum in Firozkoh city, the capital of the province.
According to the directorate, most of these artifacts are related to the period of Ghaznavid and the sultans of the Ghurid Empire.
“We opened the Museum of Ghor province to preserve and care for the antiquities. In this museum, we have 169 pieces of ancient artifacts related to the period of Ghaznavid and the sultans of the Ghurid Empire,” said Nizamuddin Nizami, the director of the Ghor Museum.
The directorate also said that for many years these relics were kept in a warehouse and there was no museum in this province, but now efforts are being made to collect all of them and to put them in this museum.
The officials also added that they hope to be able to collect more artifacts from different parts of this province and add them to the collection that is now on display.
Culturists meanwhile believe that in Ghor there are also historical monuments of the Buddhist civilization that ruled before Islam.
According to them, however, the ancient areas and remote parts of this province need to be explored in order to collect artifacts from different historical periods.
“This province is historical, there are many monuments accessible to people, and there are ancient areas that have not been explored yet,” said Nazar Mohammad Saqib, a cultural expert.
Some residents have welcomed the establishment of this museum in the province, saying that this will grow the tourist industry in the country.
“The National Museum can provide the basis for the growth of tourism in the country,” said Zabihullah Wafa, a resident.
Ghor is one of the central and ancient provinces of Afghanistan, which has many historical monuments.
