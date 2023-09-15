Sport
Sri Lanka pip Pakistan to make Asia Cup final v India
Sri Lanka kept their Asia Cup title defence alive as they beat Pakistan by two wickets in an edge-of-the-seat thriller on Thursday to book their place in Sunday’s final against India, Reuters reported.
Electing to bat in the rain-marred contest, Pakistan posted 252-7 in 42 overs following half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique.
Kusal Mendis kept Sri Lanka’s chase on track but it was Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten 49 which helped them clinch the last ball thriller.
The Super Four contest between the tournament co-hosts had effectively become a semi-finals after both lost to India, read the report.
Electing to bat, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early while skipper Babar Azam (29) fell just when he was looking set.
Shafique (52) and Rizwan (86) steadied the innings and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) produced a breezy cameo down the order to take them past the 250-mark.
Shadab Khan caught Pathum Nissanka off his own bowling and then ran out Kusal Perera to peg back Sri Lanka but the collapse Pakistan wanted did not materialise.
Mendis (91) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) forged a 100-run stand to put Sri Lanka’s chase back on track.
Samarawickrama was on 41 when he was hit flush on his helmet while trying to pull a rising delivery from Shaheen Afridi.
The batter dropped his bat and helmet and sank to his knees clutching his forehead.
While he was cleared to continue, Samarawickrama was soon dismissed. He was stumped with Iftikhar breaking the partnership.
Iftikhar (3-50) also denied Mendis a hundred and removed Dasun Shanaka before Afridi claimed two wickets in two balls to turn the match on its head.
Needing six runs from the last two balls from debutant Zaman Khan, Asalanka hit a streaky boundary and then ran two to complete a nervy chase for his team.
World Cup cricket fever grows, as teams shore up squads
Only three teams have yet to announce their 15-member squads for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. They are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
According to ICC regulations, all teams must finalize their 15-player squads before September 28, which is just two weeks away.
Ten teams will participate in the tournament, including the 2019 defending champions, England. It will however be the first men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted solely by India, who with other countries on the Indian subcontinent had co-hosted the event in 1987, 1996, and 2011.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan was the latest country to announce its squad, which was revealed on Wednesday. Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, while a surprise addition has been Naveen ul-Haq, who last played a List A game in 2021.
The squad has a familiar look with the spin department stocked with some outstanding talent. Aside from senior spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the squad also features Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Afghanistan will open its World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7.
Australia:
Five-time champions Australia have finalized their 15-player squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Fast bowler Pat Cummins will once again lead the side – with experienced quicks Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc providing him support with the new ball.
There were few surprises among the batters, with David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head likely to be used among the top-order and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green adding some depth to a high-quality batting line-up.
Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the two keepers in the squad, with Carey the first choice after he performed admirably at the last World Cup in England and Wales in 2019.
Australia’s first clash at this year’s event comes against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.
Australia World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Bangladesh squad: Yet to be announced
England
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their 15-person provisional squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India last month.
The ECB has made a number of big calls with their initial squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with all-rounder Ben Stokes named in a group of 15 players that does not include young batter Harry Brook and star quick Jofra Archer.
Stokes said Wednesday that he knew during the Ashes that he would reverse his ODI retirement ahead of the World Cup.
England selector Luke Wright said recently that “the return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.”
England’s provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
England’s World Cup campaign begins on the opening day on 5 October when they take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the tournament, the two sides will square off in a four-match ODI series as preparation for the marquee event.
India
India named their 15-player squad earlier this month. The squad will be captained by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya acting as his deputy.
In perhaps the biggest news KL Rahul found his way into the squad, deemed fit to take part ahead of their World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.
Rahul injured his thigh earlier in the year at the IPL, but has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and has cleared his fitness tests.
With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson has missed out; Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are the other omissions.
India’s squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Netherlands
The Netherlands has included the experienced duo of Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann in their 15-player squad.
The pair weren’t part of the squad that saw the Netherlands book their place at the World Cup via a runner-up finish at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament earlier this year, but have been included in the list of 15 players.
Both van der Merwe and Ackermann bring a wealth of experience to a Netherlands side that will once again be captained by Scott Edwards, having played a starring role during last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
New Zealand
In the pursuit to go one better than their Final appearance in 2019, New Zealand have named their 15-player group for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, was named in the squad, which will be skippered by Kane Williamson, who was confirmed as a squad member after making a quicker-than-expected recovery from a ruptured ACL at the 2023 IPL.
Both Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee have been named to appear at their fourth World Cup.
There was no room in the group for young top order batter Finn Allen, nor back-up wicket-keeper Tim Seifert, with the Black Caps opting for Tom Latham as the sole wicket-keeper in the squad. Adam Milne, who recently picked up a hamstring injury on New Zealand’s tour of England, has also missed out.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young
Pakistan squad: Yet to be announced
South Africa
South Africa has announced their 15-member squad which will be led by their regular ODI skipper Temba Bavuma.
Eight out of the 15 players have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups including captain Bavuma.
A notable name in South Africa’s World Cup mix is right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee, who made his international debut earlier this year. In his two one-day international appearances to date, Coetzee has taken five wickets, including a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut.
The squad comprises experienced batters such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen.
Star wicketkeeper-batter de Kock recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the conclusion of the World Cup.
South Africa will kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 7 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Prior to that, they have warm-up games scheduled against Afghanistan on 29 September and New Zealand on 2 October.
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
Sri Lanka squad: Yet to be announced
Ten teams will fight for the coveted trophy across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
The tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
Where and When to Watch
As World Cup cricket fever mounts, fans in Afghanistan can prepare themselves for another thrilling sporting fiesta as Ariana Television Network (ATN) is once again proud to say it has secured the rights to broadcast matches live.
These thrilling clashes will be broadcast live for the duration of the tournament, allowing fans to catch all the action.
Remember, the tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October 5, 2023 to November 19, 2023, culminating in the final match at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.
ATN will however publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of the matches and keep fans posted on new developments. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website and social media platforms.
India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka
Kuldeep Yadav starred as India overcame a brilliant all-round effort from Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage to win a tense Asia Cup clash by 41 runs on Tuesday and book a place in the final.
Kuldeep took four wickets including the final two as India defended 213, bowling out Sri Lanka for 172 to silence a large home crowd at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, AFP reported.
India recorded their second straight Super Four win in the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup, and ended Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak in ODIs.
Wellalage, who claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, remained unbeaten on 42 when he ran out of partners as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep wrapped up the opposition tail in 41.3 overs.
It was India’s third straight day on the field after they crushed Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match that was played across two days due to rain.
The next Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday will decide the second finalists between the two teams.
India skipper Rohit Sharma scored 53 to hand his team a brisk start but Wellalage hit back.
The 20-year-old returned figures of 5-40 including the key wickets of Rohit and Virat Kohli with strong support from part-time spinner Charith Asalanka, who claimed four victims for 18 runs.
Rohit entered an elite list of players with over 10,000 ODI runs and hit his second successive fifty.
Wellalage struck with his first ball of the match when he bowled Shubman Gill for 19 and there was no looking back for the young spinner.
He made the home fans erupt with the wicket of Kohli who fell for three a day after an unbeaten 122 against Pakistan at the same venue.
Rohit was also bowled by Wellalage who snared his third scalp in three overs.
Ishan Kishan, who made 33, and previous-match centurion KL Rahul attempted to rebuild the innings with a stand of 63.
Wellalage ended that partnership when he got Rahul caught and bowled for 39 and then took his fifth.
Asalanka kept chipping away from the other end and was on a hat-trick with India on 186-9, but Axar Patel took the total past 200 after a nearly 45-minute rain break and hit 26.
India hit back with regular wickets and Jasprit Bumrah struck twice.
Asalanka attempted to increase the run-rate but it became Kuldeep’s second wicket.
Dhananjaya de Silva fought back along with Wellalage in a threatening seventh-wicket stand of 63 but Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership with the wicket of De Silva for 41.
World Cup 2023: Afghanistan announces 15-member squad
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 to be played in India in October-November.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, that also includes three reserve players including senior allrounder Gulbadin Naib, Sharafudin Ashraf, and Farid Ahmad Malik.
Azmatullah Omarzai returns from an injury that sidelined him from the Asia Cup while Naveen ul-Haq, who last played a List A game in 2021, also comes back into the squad.
Naveen has played only seven ODIs till date, taking 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.
Gulbadin Naib, meanwhile, shone on his ODI comeback in the Pakistan series with the wickets of the openers and then on Tuesday, took a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka, but finds himself out of the squad.
The rest of the squad has a familiar look with the spin department stocked with some outstanding talent. Aside from senior spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the squad also features Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.
The pace attack is bolstered by the return of Naveen, and also has Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Omarzai.
Afghanistan World Cup squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Afghanistan will open its World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7.
