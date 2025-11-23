Tahawol
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
Tahawol: Steps to strengthen Kabul’s ties with world discussed
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Tahawol2 minutes ago
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Saar3 minutes ago
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Sport1 hour ago
Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat claim Sunday victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Latest News4 hours ago
Ministry of Finance: Afghanistan unaffected by suspension of trade with Pakistan
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Latest News2 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Business1 week ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Boosting Afghanistan-India trade discussed
Tawsia2 days ago
Tawsia: Boosting economic links Between Kabul and New Delhi discussed
Latest News4 days ago
IEA supreme leader: Ulama responsible for guiding people
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan excluded from SCO summit, misses out on trade and security opportunities
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan offers wide investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, and industry
Latest News3 days ago
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
Latest News4 days ago
India may strike across border, says Pakistan’s Defense Minister
World5 days ago
Trump defends Saudi crown prince, rejects US intel on Khashoggi murder
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugees remain on edge after mass deportations from Tajikistan