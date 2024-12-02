Tahawol
Tahawol: Non-recognition of IEA government discussed
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit to Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Re-escalation of war in Syria discussed
Tahawol: Acting defense minister’s meeting with Pakistani ambassador discussed
Saar: Start of TAPI pipeline construction in Afghanistan discussed
IEA supreme leader says vice and virtue law must be enforced
Work on TAPI project finally kicks off in Afghanistan
Malaysia and Thailand brace for second wave of heavy rain and possible flooding
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Saar: Start of TAPI pipeline construction in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Trump’s warning to BRICS nations discussed
Tahawol: Re-escalation of war in Syria discussed
