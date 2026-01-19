Tahawol
Tahawol: Trump’s push to seize Greenland discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on fate of Gaza ceasefire
Tahawol: Trip of UN Political Affairs Chief to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Expansion of Afghanistan–India relations discussed
Tahawol34 minutes ago
Tahawol: Trump’s push to seize Greenland discussed
Saar35 minutes ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Qatar relations discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Three drug traffickers killed along Afghanistan–Tajikistan border
Latest News5 hours ago
One Chinese national and six Afghans killed in Kabul blast
Sport7 hours ago
Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News2 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business4 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights
Latest News3 days ago
Over 5.2 million Afghans return from Iran, Pakistan in 2025; IFRC warns of growing crisis
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan repatriates nearly 1 million illegal Afghans through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan embassy in New Delhi engages with business community
Regional2 days ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Sport2 days ago
Naveen-ul-Haq out of WI T20Is and 2026 World Cup; Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi in
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan appoints Charge d’Affaires in India amid growing engagement
Latest News4 days ago
Mujahid dispels claims of rifts within the Islamic Emirate