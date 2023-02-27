Tehran and Doha envoys seal deal on education of Afghan students in Iran

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2023)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Monday that work at the Afghan Embassy in Tehran will continue as normal after a change in staff Sunday.

On Sunday, embassy staff from the former government handed over to the IEA’s Chargé d’Affaires.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, the foreign ministry said that the newly appointed Chargé d’Affaires and diplomats will continue to serve the citizens of the two countries.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that shuffling diplomatic staff members of a mission is a usual administrative affair and the legitimate right of every country,” read the statement.

The Ministry further added that “We believe that with the new appointments, we would witness transparency in the affairs of the embassy as well as expanded relations in various fields between the two Muslim and brotherly countries.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign ministry has said in a statement that it played no role in any changes to the state of the Afghanistan embassy in Tehran.

“The issue of handing over and transferring of the Afghan embassy in Tehran is an internal matter (related to Afghanistan) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has not entered into the matter by any means,” a statement from the ministry said on Sunday afternoon.

“Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any document or equipment or any other object belonging to the Afghan Embassy in Tehran,” it further said.