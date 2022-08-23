Business
Traders say Pakistan, Afghanistan visa change ‘wishful thinking’
The local traders have termed reciprocal visa relaxation to Pakistani and Afghan transporters for promotion of bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries as ‘too little and too late’.
They said this move would not provide substantial financial benefits to traders.
Reacting to Islamabad’s agreement with Kabul to grant six-month reciprocal visas to transporters to facilitate cross-border movement of goods, Zahidullah Shinwari, the former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Dawn News that it was “wishful thinking” on part of Pakistan’s government that the relaxation could either expedite bilateral trade or could bring about positive changes in the existing trading relations between the two countries.
“Unfortunately successive governments failed to accept our demands in the recent past about bringing about prompt, timely and productive changes in the trading relations with Afghanistan,” he said.
He said that their demands for such visas has not been met in the past and instead “now when the present Taliban (IEA) government in Afghanistan is faced with acute economic problems and their banking system has almost collapsed, appeasing transporters with six months visa facility could fetch us little financial gains.”
“We need to think big and act big if we are serious in multiplying our existing dwindling trade with Afghanistan,” he said.
Sabir Khan, a clearing agent at Torkham, told Dawn News that businessmen from both sides could accelerate the pace of trade rather than the transporters, who were acting only as carriers and not the actual trading party.
Haji Azeemullah Shinwari, a representative of local Pakistani transporters, welcomed the decision and said that it would help to resolve their longstanding issues.
Kabul, Islamabad to issue truckers with 6-month visas to boost trade
Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement to issue six-month visas to truck drivers on a reciprocal basis to facilitate cross-border movement of goods between the two countries.
According to Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, this move will facilitate cross-border trade.
This comes after Pakistan’s announced on July 5 it would allow trade of all products to Kabul in the rupee owing to the non-availability of tradable currency through banking channels, Dawn News reported.
Qamar also said there was a demand to allow Afghan trucks to cross the Wagah border. He said due to political tensions with India it is not possible. “We will consider this when things return to normal with India”, the minister remarked.
Pakistan repeats call for release of Afghan assets
Pakistan on Friday once again called on the United States to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and conditionally allow the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to use the funds to assist both economic and humanitarian crises in the country.
Asim Iftikhar, a spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign ministry, said at a press conference, that the frozen assets held in the US should be released urgently and “in a manner that would make it easier for the interim authorities to utilize this money.”
This comes after US officials said last week they had no plans to release Afghanistan’s foreign reserves, citing concerns the funds could end up in the hands of terrorists after the leader of al-Qaeda was killed in Kabul.
President Joe Biden’s administration froze $7 billion after the IEA took power last year. Earlier this year, Biden issued an order to split the money equally between the families of victims of the September 11 terror attacks and humanitarian aid for Afghans.
Iftikhar said that the release of Afghan assets “shouldn’t be done without strings attached.” He also noted that the US had provided a lot of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan over the past year.
Referring to the recent visit to Pakistan by US CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla, and other bilateral engagements, Iftikhar said that in addition to his country’s bilateral agenda, the two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan.
Kabul hoping to purchase 1 million barrels of crude oil from Russia
Afghanistan’s acting minister of trade and industry Nuriddin Azizi has said Kabul hopes to purchase one million barrels of Russian crude oil, and secure some sort of barter arrangement with Moscow.
Currently on a visit to Moscow, for talks on expanding trade ties with Russia, Azizi was quoted by Russian media outlet RIA Novosti as saying “we have offered [Russia] to buy about 1 million [barrels], if [Russia] can send more, then this is not a problem.”
He also noted that Afghanistan is hoping to barter for the oil. “The most important thing for us would be the oil and gas project. We would also like to consider the option of barter trade, provided that Russia has a need for some kind of Afghan products,” he said.
In May, Afghan Charge d’Affaires in Russia Jamal Nasir Garwal spoke about plans to negotiate with Moscow on the supply of Russian hydrocarbons. “We are determined to reach agreements between Afghanistan and Russia and sign specific deals,” he said.
Russian Ambassador to Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, told RIA the sides will discuss the supply of crude oil, grain and sunflower oil during the delegation’s visit.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet meanwhile said that the Afghan delegation has not yet finalized any agreements with the Russian side..
Although Russia has not yet recognized the new government of Afghanistan, it has close relations with Kabul.
