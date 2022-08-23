Traders say Pakistan, Afghanistan visa change ‘wishful thinking’

(Last Updated On: August 23, 2022)

The local traders have termed reciprocal visa relaxation to Pakistani and Afghan transporters for promotion of bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries as ‘too little and too late’.

They said this move would not provide substantial financial benefits to traders.

Reacting to Islamabad’s agreement with Kabul to grant six-month reciprocal visas to transporters to facilitate cross-border movement of goods, Zahidullah Shinwari, the former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Dawn News that it was “wishful thinking” on part of Pakistan’s government that the relaxation could either expedite bilateral trade or could bring about positive changes in the existing trading relations between the two countries.

“Unfortunately successive governments failed to accept our demands in the recent past about bringing about prompt, timely and productive changes in the trading relations with Afghanistan,” he said.

He said that their demands for such visas has not been met in the past and instead “now when the present Taliban (IEA) government in Afghanistan is faced with acute economic problems and their banking system has almost collapsed, appeasing transporters with six months visa facility could fetch us little financial gains.”

“We need to think big and act big if we are serious in multiplying our existing dwindling trade with Afghanistan,” he said.

Sabir Khan, a clearing agent at Torkham, told Dawn News that businessmen from both sides could accelerate the pace of trade rather than the transporters, who were acting only as carriers and not the actual trading party.

Haji Azeemullah Shinwari, a representative of local Pakistani transporters, welcomed the decision and said that it would help to resolve their longstanding issues.