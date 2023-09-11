Turkey hopes to convince donors to provide development aid

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2023)

Turkey’s Ambassador to Kabul Cihad Erginay met on Monday with acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and said Istanbul will host a meeting with donor countries in the near future.

According to a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the interior ministry, Erginay said Istanbul hopes to convince donor countries to convert humanitarian aid into development aid.

The meeting, which came as Erginay wraps up his term as envoy, saw the diplomat thank the Islamic Emirate for providing security to the embassy.

“A meeting of donor countries with Afghanistan will be held in Istanbul in the near future. We are trying to convince the participating countries to convert humanitarian aid into development aid,” he said.

“We are also working to increase the interaction between Afghanistan and the international community,” he added.

At the meeting, Haqqani praised the mission of Cihad Erginay in Afghanistan, and thanked him for serving during this historical period and for his excellent mission in maintaining and nurturing the relations between the two countries.

He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will continue to broaden and strengthen.