Turkey hopes to convince donors to provide development aid
Turkey’s Ambassador to Kabul Cihad Erginay met on Monday with acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and said Istanbul will host a meeting with donor countries in the near future.
According to a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the interior ministry, Erginay said Istanbul hopes to convince donor countries to convert humanitarian aid into development aid.
The meeting, which came as Erginay wraps up his term as envoy, saw the diplomat thank the Islamic Emirate for providing security to the embassy.
“A meeting of donor countries with Afghanistan will be held in Istanbul in the near future. We are trying to convince the participating countries to convert humanitarian aid into development aid,” he said.
“We are also working to increase the interaction between Afghanistan and the international community,” he added.
At the meeting, Haqqani praised the mission of Cihad Erginay in Afghanistan, and thanked him for serving during this historical period and for his excellent mission in maintaining and nurturing the relations between the two countries.
He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will continue to broaden and strengthen.
Bird hunting banned in Balkh province
Along with concerns about the declining numbers of birds and wild animals in Balkh province, the provincial environmental department has announced a ban on hunting birds.
Officials in this department say that based on a decision by the government leadership, legal action will in future be taken against people who hunt birds.
But hunters want the Islamic Emirate to impose a ban on hunting endangered birds only.
However, environmental protection department officials are adamant that there will be no hunting of birds.
Mohammad Mohammadi, head of Balkh’s environmental protection department, expressed his concern about the declining numbers of birds, and said the hunting of any type of bird or wild animal is now prohibited in the province.
He said a bird sanctuary has also been established for protection and breeding purposes.
According to the department, about 108 species of birds and wild animals are in danger of disappearing from Afghanistan if nothing is done about hunting.
Pakistan says border dispute hinges on IEA forces violating their sovereignty
Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said Monday that Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces had been constructing structures inside Pakistan’s territory last week, which was in violation of its sovereignty.
The ministry said in a statement on the closure of the Torkham crossing that the IEA’s statement “comes as a surprise as the Interim Afghan authorities know fully well the reasons for the temporary closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham.”
The Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry said late Saturday in a statement that the ongoing closure of Torkham border crossing and the firing on Afghan border guards by Pakistan troops was contrary to good neighborly relations.
The ministry said Pakistan border guards opened fire on IEA forces while they were repairing an old security outpost. The incident took place on Wednesday, resulting in the immediate closure to all traffic through the key Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deems the closure of Torkham gate and opening of fire on Afghan security forces by the Pakistani side contrary to good neighborliness,” the statement read.
Pakistan on Monday however accused the IEA of building structures on its territory.
In their statement, Pakistan said it “cannot accept the construction of any structures by Interim Afghan Government inside its territory since these violate its sovereignty. On the 6th of September, instead of a peaceful resolution, Afghan troops resorted to indiscriminate firing, targeting Pakistan military posts, damaging the infrastructure at the Torkham Border Terminal, and putting the lives of both Pakistani and Afghan civilians at risk, when they were stopped from erecting such unlawful structures.”
Pakistan claimed the shooting had been unprovoked and.
“The unprovoked firing by Afghan border security forces invariably emboldens the terrorist elements. These elements are enjoying sanctuaries inside Afghanistan as confirmed by the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team in its latest report,” Pakistan’s statement read.
The ministry also said that Pakistan has continued to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue in the face of persistent unwarranted provocations by Afghan troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border. “Temporary closures take place only in extreme cases such as the 6th September 2023 incident on the border or when Afghan soil is used to launch terror attacks inside Pakistan.”
“We expect the Afghan interim authorities to be mindful of Pakistan’s concerns, respect the territorial integrity of Pakistan and ensure that the Afghan territory is not used as a launching pad for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks laden with goods have been prevented from crossing into Pakistan. A large percentage of these trucks are carrying fresh fruits and vegetables which are likely to perish.
IEA meets with Pakistani officials to discuss Torkham border issue
Pakistan and Islamic Emirate officials met Sunday at Torkham crossing to discuss the border crisis which has rendered the crossing closed for six days.
Pakistan’s The News reported Monday, citing official sources, that the meeting started at midday on Sunday and lasted for two hours.
The Afghan delegation at the meeting was reportedly headed by the Islamic Emirate’s customs chief Hafiz Asmatullah Yaqoobi, and Qari Meraj and Moulvi Takal.
Pakistan, on the other hand, was represented by the Commandant of Khyber Rifles Colonel Asim Kiyani and other officials.
Sources told The News that both sides agreed to help resolve disputes through negotiations and talks.
The IEA said Pakistani forces opened fire on Afghan border guards while they were building a new outpost and working on old security posts on Afghanistan territory.
The IEA delegation reportedly assured Pakistani officials that the new post being constructed would not be used against Pakistan, one source said.
The Pakistani side told the Afghan officials they could renovate the old security posts but the international law did not allow construction of new security posts within 100 meters of the international border.
The Pakistani officials told the Afghan officials they should have informed Pakistan of their plans to build a new security post prior to the construction of new security posts close to the Zero Point.
The Afghan officials requested the Pakistani authorities reopen the Torkham crossing and allow stranded trucks through.
The crossing was closed on Wednesday to all traffic. Hundreds of trucks are now stranded at the crossing, many of which are carrying fresh fruits and vegetables.
