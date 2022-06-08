World
Turkish and Russian delegations discuss Ukraine grain shipments
Russian and Turkish delegations met on Tuesday (08 July) for talks on Ukrainian grains shipments which have been stalled due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The delegations met in Ankara and were headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu
NATO member Turkey shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working to mediate in their war.
It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.
Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos.
The conflict has fuelled a global food crisis with prices of grains and fertilizer soaring, prompting the United Nations to pitch the plan to re-open shipping routes from Odesa and other Ukrainian ports.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a big fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
World
Iran train derails after excavator collision, kills 13
Thirteen people died when a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency said, while 60 passengers were seriously injured.
The train travelling to the city of Yazd collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 km (30 miles) from the city of Tabas, where it began its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA.
“Five ambulances are at the accident scene and another 12 are on their way,” the crisis management chief of the province of South Khorasan told the agency.
World
UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with 59% share
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a confidence vote on Monday but by a relatively modest margin, seeing off a challenge to his leadership brought by lawmakers within his Conservative Party, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, according to Graham Brady, chairman of the party committee that oversaw the ballot.
But Johnson’s 59% share of the vote was less than the 63% achieved by his predecessor Theresa May in her confidence vote of December 2018. She was replaced seven months later, read the report.
World
At least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria
Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports.
The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson for Ondo state.
She did not say how many people were killed or injured at St Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo but added police were investigating the cause of the attack.
Ondo state Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scene of the attack and injured persons in hospital, described Sunday’s incident as “a great massacre” that should not be allowed to happen again.
The identity and motive of the attackers was not immediately clear.
“It is so sad that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown gunmen attacked St Francis Catholic Church…leaving many feared dead and many others injured and the Church violated,” said Catholic Church spokesman in Nigeria, Reverend Augustine Ikwu.
Ikwu said the bishop and priests from the parish had survived the attack unharmed.
A doctor at a hospital in Owo told Reuters that at least 50 bodies had been brought into two hospitals in the town from the attack. The doctor, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press, also said there was a need for blood donations to treat the injured.
President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack, calling it “heinous”, and the Vatican said Pope Francis was praying for the victims who had been “painfully stricken in a moment of celebration”.
Nigeria is battling an Islamist insurgency in the northeast and armed gangs who carry out attacks and kidnappings for ransom, mostly in the northwest.
In the southwest, attacks such as this are rare.
