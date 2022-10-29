Turkish charity to build five madrasas in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2022)

A Turkish charity organization has pledged to build five religious seminaries in different provinces of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Education announced on Saturday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Afghan Education Minister Habibullah Agha and head of the charity organization, Sheikh Mohammad Toran in Kabul.

The minister welcomed the charity’s move as a “major step”, adding the ministry will provide all facilities for the implementation of the project.

Based on the MoU, the charity will build five madrasas in five provinces of the country. Each madrasa will have four classrooms, surrounding wall, mosque, drinking water supply system, and other essential facilities, the ministry said in a statement.

The project is estimated to cost $25,000.