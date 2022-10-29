Latest News
Turkish charity to build five madrasas in Afghanistan
A Turkish charity organization has pledged to build five religious seminaries in different provinces of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Education announced on Saturday.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Afghan Education Minister Habibullah Agha and head of the charity organization, Sheikh Mohammad Toran in Kabul.
The minister welcomed the charity’s move as a “major step”, adding the ministry will provide all facilities for the implementation of the project.
Based on the MoU, the charity will build five madrasas in five provinces of the country. Each madrasa will have four classrooms, surrounding wall, mosque, drinking water supply system, and other essential facilities, the ministry said in a statement.
The project is estimated to cost $25,000.
South Korea, Denmark donate $10 million to Afghanistan education sector
South Korea and Denmark have contributed a combined $10 million to the education sector in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.
“South Korea’s $5 million enable the UNICEF to improve children’s learning outcomes through better-prepared and supported teachers in Afghanistan,” the agency said on Twitter.
Denmark’s $5 million will be used to establish 600 community-based learning spaces (CBEs) and support 275 existing ones, UNICEF said.
In September, UNICEF supported a total of 388,891 children (60% per cent girls) through existing and new Community Based education facilities.
DABS calls on int’l donors to finish off incomplete power projects in Afghanistan
The officials of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) call on the international organizations to return to Afghanistan in order to complete their incomplete power projects in the country.
According to DABS, if the work of these projects does not kick off, they will face the risk of destruction.
“We request the donors of these projects to finish the work they started for the people of Afghanistan,” said Hekmatullah Mawandi, the spokesperson of DABS.
The officials have added that they are working hard with international financial organizations to encourage them to start working on their incomplete power projects in Afghanistan.
The members of the private sector meanwhile have also expressed their concern and added that if incomplete projects in the energy sector are not started, these projects may demolish.
According to them, providing electricity to all parts of the country can create positive economic improvements in Afghanistan.
Simultaneously, economic experts consider the implementation of incomplete projects to be necessary for Afghanistan’s economy and have said that the implementation of these projects is important for solving the country’s economic problems.
Afghanistan army reaches strength of 150,000 members: MoD
Afghanistan’s army has reached a strength of 150,000 members, and the number is expected to increase in future, Latifullah Hakimi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense, said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Hakimi said that unlike the former government’s army, current army is defending the national interests of the country.
“An army shouldn’t belong to an individual or group, such that if the individual dies, the army would die, and if he is alive, it would be alive. It is not army. An army should be committed to supreme national interests of the country,” Hakimi said.
The official said that the current army controls all the borders of the country, adding that neighbors should not have security concerns about Afghanistan.
“The army is committed on promises made to all countries on security and prevention of smuggling,” Hakimi said.
The official said that transparency is maintained in the ranks of defense forces, adding that there are no ghost soldiers.
