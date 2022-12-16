Business
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power utility company, said on Thursday electricity imported from Turkmenistan has been reconnected to western Herat province.
In a series of tweets, DABS said that after serious and tireless efforts, the technicians have been able to connect the transmission power line from Turkmenistan to Herat by installing temporary installations.
According to DABS, these work is being done to repair the permanent installations.
According to DABS, two pylons, that carry electricity from Turkmenistan, were destroyed in a severe storm in Rabat Sangi district of Herat province earlier this week.
Business
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
The Ministry of Economy says more than 200 companies are showcasing their products at a three-day expo in Kabul titled “our homeland, our production”.
Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy, attended the expo and said that the Islamic Emirate supports domestic production and start-up industries, but added that sanctions, restrictions, and freezing of foreign exchange reserves have prevented the government from launching large economic projects.
“Sanctions, political goals and the freezing of Afghan assets have stopped the progress of large projects,” said Nazari.
“We support small and medium industries, even if they are new because they play a positive role in the self-sufficiency of Afghanistan’s economy,” he added.
He also said that the Ministry of Economy has developed an economic policy that includes supporting the private sector, restarting incomplete projects, institutionalizing domestic production, attracting development aid along with humanitarian aid, and creating a scientific environment for production and investment.
“In our economic diplomacy, in addition to attracting humanitarian aid, we talked to the international communities, organizations, and institutions to start their development projects and development aid in Afghanistan and to finish the incomplete projects of the former government, whose work is still 90% completed,” he said.
In addition, the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Mohammad Yonus, said that investors are supported by the government more than ever.
“I call all the investors, whether domestic or foreign, to come and invest for the development of Afghanistan because the conditions in the country are very favorable at the moment,” said Yonus.
Mumtaz Yusufi, the head of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry meanwhile said that women entrepreneurs also participated at the expo.
“There are 40 tables from Afghanistan Women’s Industries Chamber in this expo, which are from different sectors,” she said.
This is the second expo of Afghan products to be held in Kabul in the past few weeks.
Business
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
The government of Pakistan, facing gas shortage as winter sets in, has worked out a plan to import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) overland from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan, Pakistan Today reported on Thursday.
The customs office in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, after consultations with stakeholders, sent a plan to the Federal Board of Revenue to import LPG across the Chaman border, the paper said, citing sources. The federal government is ready to take the big step of importing LPG from Turkmenistan and will allow entry of tanker trucks, the sources said.
Afghan haulers plan to drive empty Pakistani tanker trucks across the Chaman border to the border with Turkmenistan in Torghuni to fill them with LPG. They will then drive back to Chaman and hand the trucks over to Pakistani haulers, who will deliver the gas to the point of destination in Pakistan, according to the report.
The documents cited by Pakistan Today lay out three plans: immediate, short-term and long-term. Under the first, imports will begin immediately, while the short-term plan will require six to eight months and the long-term plan, which calls for setting up a station to load LPG into Pakistani fuel trucks, will take one year.
Business
Another cotton processing factory established in Kandahar: officials
Kandahar provincial officials said Thursday another cotton processing factory has been established in the province at a cost of more than 50 million afghanis.
According to them, the factory has the ability to process 32 tons of cotton, two tons of oil, and two tons of soap within eight hours.
Meanwhile, Chamber of Industry and Commerce officials in Kandahar province said that if electricity problems in Kandahar industrial parks are resolved, inactive factories would be restarted.
Sayed Sarwar Amani, head of the Kandahar Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said: “If we have electricity, we will see more factories opening.”
Business owners said they are facing numerous problems in the industrial parks.
“We call on the Islamic Emirate to provide facilities and services for the investors,” said Abdul Bari, one industrial park business owner.
The local officials meanwhile stated that they will try to solve the problems and provide a good working environment for the people.
The latest cotton processing plant brings the total in Kandahar to 27 such factories, which in turn provide employment for 1,500 people directly and 3,000 people indirectly.
Annually, 170,000 tons of processed cotton are exported from these factories, which collectively generate $400 million.
Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
UK to probe claims its special forces killed Afghan civilians
Skirmish between Afghan and Pakistani forces ends
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Importance of inclusive government discussed
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
-
Business5 days ago
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA’s Orion successfully returns to earth after historic moon mission
-
World4 days ago
More than 11,000 children killed or injured in Yemen conflict: UNICEF
-
World3 days ago
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
-
Health5 days ago
Afghans with TB ‘struggling’ to get accessible treatment: MSF
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul hotel attack ends
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul Municipality unveils giant hand-painted globe in city square